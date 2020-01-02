Akorn And Conn: High Risk And High Reward

Every once in a while I like to check oversold stocks to find good stocks to buy. Since stocks generally move in cycles with a high peak and a low trough, an investor could just buy low and sell high. But some stocks stay oversold for long periods of time and may have a long term downward trend. An investor, or more specifically a trader, wants to avoid these traps. In this article, I pick two stocks from a screen of oversold stocks.

The screen below was created on Friday night, December 27 and yielded 7 stocks when setting the RSI (14) under the technical tab at 20 and the industry under the descriptive tab as stocks only (ex-funds). An RSI (14) of 10 yielded no results. The RSI (14) refers to the RSI using the default 14-period averages. The table was customized to include several valuation statistics like:

price/sales, price/book, and price/free cash flow

dividend yield

earnings per share

growth for this year earnings per share

growth for next year

insider ownership and insider transactions

institutional ownership and institutional transactions

return on equity

current ratio

debt/equity

gross margin

performance for this year

In the table below, valuation statistics with "good" numbers are highlighted in green and "bad" numbers are highlighted in red. The two best stocks, AKRX and CONN, are highlighted in yellow.

Source: Finviz

Those two stocks were picked by creating three lists and then combining them into one list. The first list rearranged each of the 7 stocks from most to least "good" numbers followed by least to most "bad" numbers.

Conn's (CONN) - 6 good numbers and 4 bad numbers

Apex Global Brands (APEX) - 4 good numbers and 4 bad numbers

Akorn (AKRX) - 3 good numbers and 5 bad numbers

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) - 3 good number and 5 bad numbers

Lipocine (LPCN) - 2 good numbers and 5 bad numbers

Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) - 1 good number and 3 bad numbers

Youngevity International (YGYIP) - 0 good numbers and 1 bad number

The next two lists ordered each stock by RSI and W%R. On the left of the table below, each of the 7 companies were listed and rearranged from lowest to highest RSI using data from stockcharts. On the right, each were listed and rearranged from lowest to highest W%R. YGYIP was omitted from the list as stockcharts had no data on it, and was replaced by YGYI, the company that issues the preferred shares.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Akorn (AKRX)

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based specialty generic drug company manufactures and markets about 160 products including branded and generic drugs as well as animal and consumer health products. The company specializes in difficult-to-manufacture products categorized as inhalations, injectables, nasal spray, ophthalmics (treatment for the eye), oral solids and liquids (such as tablets, syrups, and solutions), otic solutions (treatment for ear infections), topicals (such as lotions and gels), and unit (single) dose. The consumer health division sells products under the Diabetic Tussin, Dia-Derm, Maginex, MagOx, Multi-betic, TheraTears, UroMag, and Zostrix brands.

Source: Credit Suisse 28th Annual Health Conference Presentation

Despite having five new generic products launched in 2019 as shown above and receiving five ANDAs (Abbreviated New Drug Application) in the past year for potential future approvals, the stock has tumbled from a high of $5.40 on October 31 to $1.36. On that day, the company released third quarter earnings for the three months ending on September 30. The results were generally good as non-GAAP EPS was $0.02, beating estimates by $0.06; GAAP EPS was $0.38, beating estimates by $0.71; and revenue was $176.24 million, up 6.4% year over year and in-line with estimates. So why did the stock plunge?

Source: YCharts

The company's guidance probably hurt the stock. The company predicts to make $690 million to $710 million in revenue for the year. But the lower bound is below analysts' forecasts of $700.91 million. And since revenue over the past nine months was $520.2 million, fourth quarter revenue would be $169.8 million to $189.8 million. The lower bound of the estimate is below third quarter revenue by about $6.4 million. The company expects a net loss of $193 million to $178 million for 2019. EPS is expected to come in at -$0.11 for the fiscal year ending December 2019, up 42.1% year-over-year. Over the last two years, total expenses have been greater than revenue, as shown by the graph above. But the gap seems to be closing. GAAP net income of $0.38 per diluted share surged to about the same level as it was in 2016. At the peak in EPS, the stock was about $34. So wouldn't shares rise to $34?

Source: YCharts

The company's high debt is likely the main reason why the stock is down so much. Current ratio is 0.50, which means that current liabilities are twice that of current assets. Thus, the company may need to dilute its stock to cover current liabilities. On December 16, the company reached an agreement "that extends the standstill period to February 7, 2020," buying the company time to address litigation-related liabilities. The stock then plunged 32% on December 18 as it reported that it would consider filing for bankruptcy. The good news is that its debt to equity ratio is decreasing. Shares are only moderately shorted at 9.64% of the float, meaning some investors are probably still hopeful for the stock. The graph and table below seems to hint that shares could rise to somewhere between $2.50 and $5.25. Analysts' target is $6.80, a 400.00% upside.

Source: Finvz

Source: Stockcharts.com

As shown by the 5 year graph on left side of the image above, the stock is below all support lines and could head up to first resistance at about $2 or second resistance at about $2.75. The stock looks very oversold with a RSI of 12.07 and a W%R of -100.00. Three out of four times the RSI and W%R were about the same levels, the stock rose as shown by the orange lines.

The 6 month graph on the right side of the image above gives a more detailed picture of where the stock may be heading in the short run. While the stock looks to be in free fall, the target based on the descending triangle is $2.15. The lower Bollinger Band is $1.07, and the midpoint is $2.96.

The Woodlands, Texas-based specialty retailer sells consumer electronics, home appliances, furniture, mattresses, computers, and lawn and garden products at 137 stores mainly located in the South and Southwestern parts of the United States, as shown in the map below. It also provides credit services as well as "third-party lease-to-own payment plans." The company was founded in 1890.

Source: 3Q FY20 Investor Presentation

The company has a large amount of debt. According to its balance sheet, debt is $965.67 million while equity is only $619.98 million for a debt to equity ratio of 1.56. Equity (assets minus liabilities) is still positive and is slowly increasing. The equity can be approximated by the book value, which is equity minus intangible items.

Source: YCharts

It is clear from the graph below that when debt to equity hits a peak, the stock price hits a low. In late 2010, the stock hit a low of $3.20 as debt to equity peaked at about 4. In mid-2016, the stock hit a low of $6.79 as debt to equity peaked at about 5. Current debt to equity is about 1.38. If we assume the stock will hit a new low following the same support line connecting the previous two lows, the stock will hit $8.91 in May of 2022. And if that happens, another peak in the debt to equity ratio could also form in May of 2022, which would probably be about 5.

Source: YCharts

The company apparently is under a massive short attack with 57.10% of the float being shorted, likely due to its high debt. In addition to being 138% of equity, its debt is 270% of its market cap. The stock plunged 32% on December 10 as it reported third quarter earnings that missed estimates on both earnings and revenue. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.61, while GAAP EPS was $0.51. Revenue was $377.71 million, up 1.0% year over year. To add to selling pressure, the stock was downgraded by KeyBank. Comparable sales declined 8.4%, which was below expectations.

But shares also look very attractive based on valuation. In addition to a current ratio of 4.90 and a gross margin of 55.00%, the company has a low P/E ratio, forward P/E ratio, PEG ratio, P/S ratio, P/B ratio, and saw a 270.50% EPS growth this year. Because the current ratio is 4.90, the company has more than enough current assets to cover current liabilities. Analysts' target is $22.50, an 82.8% upside.

Source: Finviz

Source: Stockcharts.com

As shown by the 5 year graph on left side of the image above, the stock is at long term support and could head up to first resistance at about $14.50 or second resistance at about $17. The stock looks very oversold with a RSI of 16.96 and a W%R of -98.23. Every time when the RSI and W%R was about the same levels, the stock rose as shown by the orange lines.

The 6 month graph on the right side of the image above gives a more detailed picture of where the stock may be heading in the short run. The stock bounced off of short term support on December 16. In the morning of that day, the RSI was 16.49, and the W%R was -99.38. Since then, the stock appears to be forming a base and could surge to the midpoint of its two Bollinger Bands at $15.34. That is not far below first resistance and the target of $16.50 based on the megaphone pattern. The MACD appears to form a bullish upward cross.

Conclusion:

Both AKRX and CONN face high debt, and in AKRX's case, possible bankruptcy. But looking closer at valuation, valuation trends, and the technicals, both stocks seem to have a good risk/reward ratio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AKRX, CONN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.