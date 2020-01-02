3 Energy Stocks To Consider For 2020

Some names you'll want to own and some you'd probably want to avoid going forward.

3 Energy Stocks You'll Want To Own In 2020

WTI Light Crude Oil was stuck in a relatively tight $50-$60 trading range for the better part of 2019. However, oil's strong technical setup coupled with its supply demand dynamic implies that it can decisively break out above the $60 resistance level and could trade up into $70-$80 range throughout 2020.

Not all energy and oil services stocks are created equal, thus, I will discuss a few of my favorite names that are likely to outperform the market as oil moves higher throughout 2020.

Strong Technical Set-Up

Despite the relatively muted performance of many oil stocks crude oil has surged by roughly 37% over the past year. Nevertheless, oil got stuck in a relatively firm trading range of $50-$60 for much of the year.

Source: StockCharts.com

However, the technical image looks more constructive lately as oil appears set to break out of its prolonged trading range. If we look at the one year chart, in Q4 we don't see the intense choppiness and volatility that we witnessed throughout the first 3 quarters of 2019. Q4's move appears much more stable, as oil has been on a steady climb higher into year end.

Moreover, we see that oil broke through the psychologically important resistance level of $60, then came back and retested the level as a support base, and has bounced higher since. As the global economic landscape continues to stabilize throughput 2020, oil could proceed higher into the $70-$80 price range. Naturally, this would be a very favorable phenomenon for many well positioned market leading energy/oil services companies.

Global Supply Demand Dynamic

Source: Statista.com

We see that global demand for oil continues to increase, and is projected to continue to grow in 2020. In fact, 2019 Q3 global oil demand spiked by over 150%, from 435,000 barrels per day to 1.1 million BPD QoQ. This was partially due to extremely strong demand from China, which increased by 640K BPD YoY. Additionally, the IEA said that it expected an acceleration in growth going into year end with global growth of 1.9 million BPD for the final quarter of 2019.

On the supply side, we see that the OPEC+ production cuts seem to be working. We see this not only in the steady, rising price of oil but in the production figures as well. For instance, in October of 2019, OPEC crude production came in at just 29.9 million BPD, a significant 2.5 million BPD decrease from the same time 1-year ago. In November, total OPEC production came in at about 25.5 million BPD vs. an output target of roughly 26 million BPD. Even if we take all of OPEC+ nations output for November, we see that output was 44.136 million BPD vs. the cut target of 44.455 million BPD.

Source: Bloomberg.com

The Takeaway

We can see that despite some nations not cutting back as much as they pledged, other nations are cutting back more to compensate for the difference. For instance, Russia reduced oil output by 170K BPD instead of the pledged cut of 230K, yet Saudi Arabia decreased production by 783K BPD vs. the pledged 322K BPD cut. In total, we see that OPEC members almost always make at least 100% of their projected cuts, more in most months. Also, even the non-OPEC nations that have pledged to cut continuously meet or come close to meeting their production cuts every month. Therefore, we can see that OPEC+ is working and production cuts are likely to continue.

Source: Reuters.com

Essentially half of OPEC+ production comes from 2 nations, Russia and Saudi Arabia. The economies of these nations are heavily dependent on their domestic oil industries and their respective governments have an interest in seeing global oil prices relatively high. In fact, I would argue that most OPEC+ nations are in similar positions and would prefer to see much higher oil prices.

$50-$60 is not ideal for governments that essentially control their domestic oil industries and are heavily dependent on the income and taxes produced from the lucrative oil export sector. $60-$70 is better, but ideal would be at least $70-$80 in my view. Therefore, I am confident that OPEC+ will continue to suppress production to prop up the price of oil until this range is met.

Artificially suppressed supply coupled with increasing demand and an expanding global economy should lead to higher oil prices in 2020. My price target is for about a $70-$80 crude oil range in the second half of 2020, and with oil prices likely to rise there are some great companies to consider for your portfolio.

3 Companies You May Want to Consider

Source: SLB.com

Schlumberger (SLB) is a leader in drilling, production, and processing for the global oil industry. In addition to its constructive technical image, SLB is expected to increase its EPS by roughly 18% YoY, and provides a stable 5% dividend. Moreover, if oil prices increase into the $70 - $80 range SLB will likely surpass analysts' earnings estimates. Right now, the consensus estimate is for $1.73 in EPS for 2020, but the company can probably earn $2 per share or more if market conditions surrounding the oil industry normalize at an appropriate level (roughly $70-$80). If the company can earn $2 per share, then it is trading at just around 20 times forward earnings, and if it can get its earnings up to $2.50 or so in 2020-2021, it is trading at just around 16 times forward earnings right now.

Technical View

SLB's technical image is slightly overstretched, but overall it appears quite solid. We see a textbook W shaped double bottom at around the $30 range, and SLB is now trading around major resistance of $40. Additionally, the 50-day moving average, MA, is about to cross the 200-day MA, another bullish technical development.

We could possibly see a 5-10% pullback transpire from here, and/or a consolidation phase develop before SLB eventually moves higher in the short to intermediate term. However, this should be viewed as a healthy phenomenon and a buying opportunity before SLB's next leg higher in my view.

If we take a longer-term view, we see that SLB is way off its recent highs of $60-$80 seen throughout 2015-2018. Thus, with oil prices moving higher and SLB's earnings likely set to rise, it appears that SLB could be headed back above the $50 mark in 2020.

Source: EnergyDigital.com

Halliburton (HAL) is a global leader in the oil and gas equipment and services industry. It's difficult to believe that HAL was at roughly $17 (around decade lows) several months ago. Nevertheless, and despite the 45% rally from its recent bottom, this company also has strong potential of appreciating going forward. This oil and gas services leader pays a solid dividend of roughly 3%, and trades at only about 18 times this year's projected earnings. Moreover, higher end estimates point to EPS of closer to $1.80-$2, which would put HAL's valuation at only about 12-14 times this year's earnings.

With oil prices on the rise HAL is likely to beat consensus analysts' estimates and the company's EPS should come in higher than expected, likely at around $1.80 or so, closer to higher end estimates. If we look at past earnings, we can see that HAL has beat consensus figures in 3 out of its last 4 quarters. This trend is likely to continue in 2020, especially in the face of higher oil prices.

Technical View

Like SLB, HAL's technical view is also quite encouraging, and it appears like the company probably hit a long-term bottom when shares hit a decade low of roughly $17. Since then, we've seen the stock appreciate quite a bit (roughly 45%). Nevertheless, following a correction and/or a consolidation period the stock is likely to head back to the $30 range, and possibly higher after that.

Image Source

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), Russia's oil and gas energy giant has been one of our portfolio's best performing stocks in 2019 as shares have appreciated by nearly 100% over the past year. I've talked about the numerous benefits of owning Gazprom in several articles, including in this piece here, as shares were taking off earlier in the year.

In fact, despite what many would consider as outstanding gains Gazprom is still quite cheap, trades at roughly 4 times earnings, and delivers a dividend of about 5%. Gazprom is not only one of the most powerful energy companies in the world, but it is one of the most profitable (gross margin 50%, operating margin 28%, net income margin 18%), and with a P/E of around 4 is one of the cheapest. The era of ultra-low P/E ratios for Russian stocks may be coming to an end. Couple that with higher oil prices, and we can probably expect to see substantially higher prices for Gazprom going forward.

Technical View

From a technical standpoint, we see that the Gazprom's shares blasted higher in May of 2019 following the company's announcement to boost its dividend. Since then, the stock has been in what appears to be a consolidation range. We see the stock bouncing off crucial support at $6.70-$6.75 several times, and is now approaching the higher end of the range at roughly $8.50. If Gazprom can break out above $8.50, we're likely to see the stock test $9, and possibly $10 shortly after.

Not All Oil Stocks are Created Equal

With rising oil prices, many energy/oil services stocks are skyrocketing higher from their lows. However, I would stay away from certain names in the sector. For instance, some market participants may be tempted to jump into shares of Noble Drilling Corp. (NE), as the stock recently surged by more than 100%, and shares appear "cheap" at $1.22. However, with a market cap of just around $300 million, roughly $4 billion in debt, and more losses likely in 2020 and beyond, NE could find itself in a restructuring position quite soon. Thus, the shares could become essentially worthless if the company is forced to file for bankruptcy.

Effectively, the same goes for Chesapeake Energy (CHK), and many other "cheap looking" names in the sector. Whiting Petroleum (WLL), with a market cap of $670 million, almost $3 billion in debt, and negative EPS estimates for next year is another oil stock I would stay away from. Even entrenched segment leading names like Transocean (RIG), and Diamond Offshore (DO), look quite risky going forward in my view.

RIG had a strong bounce back since its lows back in August and October, a move higher of nearly 100%. Yet, the company has $10 billion in debt vs. fewer than $2 billion in cash, a market cap that's dwindled to just around $4 billion, short interest of over 10%, and losses estimated for 2020 and beyond.

We see a similar image with Diamond Offshore. The stock had a strong rebound of roughly 50%, but if we look under the hood things don't look so great. The company's debt to cash ratio is roughly 10 to 1, the market cap is under $1 billion, the short interest is at around 22%, short % of float is nearly 50%, and the company is expected to lose about $2 per share this year.

The problem with the oil services/energy sector is that many names are extremely over leveraged, made poor investment decisions when oil was very expensive, and are now struggling to service their debt and produce any meaningful income. Thus, if oil does not go notably higher, or if it goes lower we are likely to see a significant wave of bankruptcies in this sector. Moreover, certain names could go bankrupt due to enormous debt loads and poor profitability prospects even if oil stays around current levels and/or moves marginally higher.

So, why risk it? My formula is that if a company has a high debt load, is not producing any profits now or in prior years, has a relatively high short interest (7-8% or more), it likely has a dwindling market cap, and no matter how "attractive" the share price may look it is not something that is worth looking at as a long-term investment.

The bottom line is that oil is likely going higher in 2020, and there are a lot of good energy/oil services names to choose from. The three that I mentioned in this article are attractive buys, especially on a potential pullback. However, I would stay away from the over leveraged companies struggling to make a profit, or even worse, losing money on a perpetual basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLB, HAL, OGZPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.