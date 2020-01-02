My 10% Cupolone Income Portfolio--A New Year's Resolution For 2020

Monthly distributions are advantageous for a long-term investor like me. I’ll factor this in as I assess each of the CEFs.

It’s time to choose the CEFs for my new income portfolio. I’ll choose from among 36 of the best Total Return performers.

Fine-Tuning My Thoughts

“If you can’t write about it, you haven’t really thought about it. This is why every year Warren [Buffett] sits down and writes a long letter to his shareholders explaining the past year’s events. This exercise has helped him immensely to fine-tune his thoughts on how to make billions. Writing about something makes you think about it, and thinking about where to invest your money is a good thing, which is why writing about it is even a better thing.” (Mary Buffett & David Clark, The Tao of Warren Buffett, page 88).

The above statement pretty well sums up the reason for this article: to fine-tune my thoughts and think about where to invest my money. As Woody Allen says in Play it again, Sam, “If you’re gonna identify, who am I gonna pick? My rabbi? Bogart’s a perfect image.” Of course, when it comes to investing money, Warren Buffett is the perfect image. I’m not out to make billions, I just want to survive the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune. As long as I get a consistent 10% yield, or perhaps less if I play it safe, from my Cupolone Income Portfolio, I’ll count myself successful.

As I explained in my article “Building My New 10% ‘Cupolone’ Income Portfolio,” Florence is my town. I decided to dedicate my 10% income portfolio to its most famous monument: the dome of the cathedral, named “Cupolone” - that is “Big Dome” - by the Florentines.

The Importance of Historical Data

When examining CEFs, my premise is, and has always been, that historical data is always more accurate than future projections. For this reason, I believe historical data should play a far larger role than it traditionally does in our analyses.

As I described in my November, 2019 article, “My 10% Cupolone Income Portfolio—Comparing Morningstar Ratings and Total Returns,” my research on Morningstar Ratings and Total Return affirmed that CEFs with a five- or four-star Morningstar rating typically have the best overall 5- and 10-year Total Return results and NAV performance. However, while five- or four-star CEFs offer more possibilities for finding a good performer than CEFs with lower ratings, this fact does not preclude finding top performers in lower rating classes and, in particular, among funds with no rating.

Unfortunately, a brilliant 10- or 5-year Total Return often doesn’t mean a positive NAV performance since inception, particularly when a CEF is older than 10 years. This disconnect may well be attributed to the fact that we are in a bull market which started in March 2009 and continues today, making it the longest bull market in history.

Using RiskGrades To Screen Portfolio Candidates

When I started my adventure on Seeking Alpha one year ago, I stated that my CEF selection criteria were based on Morningstar Risk Rating and RiskGrades. I found that these two tools can help individual investors like me make more thoughtful and consistent decisions when investing. In a recent article, I complained that RiskGrades was no longer available on the NASDAQ web site; it had simply disappeared. Fortunately, a fellow member of Seeking Alpha, whose nickname is “me_too,” commented on that article and provided the new URL for RiskGrades: Risk Metrics - Risk Assessment Tool for Stocks. RiskGrades is back again!

In my November, 2019 article, I identified 36 CEFs that have shown the best Total Return performance over a five- or ten-year period and ranked the funds in descending order based on their NAV performance. Now let’s use RiskGrades to take a look at those same funds. The following table once again lists the funds in descending order based on their NAV performance. The table shows the RiskGrade and distribution frequency for each fund. For comparison, the current S&P 500 RiskGrade is 69; the NASDAQ RiskGrade is 88. A lower RiskGrade is better. (All data as of December 23, 2019).

Ticker/Star Rating Fund Name RiskGrade Distribution Frequency HQH * Tekla Healthcare Investors 90 Quarterly UTG ***** Reaves Utility Income Trust 69 Monthly BTO John Hancock Financial Opportunities 109 Quarterly BME ***** BlackRock Health Sciences Trust 98 Monthly PDT **** John Hancock Premium Dividend 69 Monthly UTF Cohen & Steers Infrastructure 75 Monthly HTD **** John Hancock Tax-Adv. Dividend Income 63 Monthly HQL Tekla Life Sciences Investors 95 Quarterly EVT ***** Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Dividend Income 72 Monthly ETO ***** Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Global Dividend Opps 84 Monthly GF New Germany 131 Quarterly STK Columbia Seligman Premium Tech Growth 113 Quarterly PDI ***** Pimco Dynamic Income 57 Monthly PSF **** (1) Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income 78 Monthly GGT Gabelli Multimedia 92 Quarterly RNP ***** (2) Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income 72 Monthly DNP **** Duff & Phelps DNP Select Income 63 Monthly PFD *** (3) Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income 88 Monthly RQI ***** Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty 86 Monthly RFI ** Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty 84 Monthly PCN **** Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy 82 Monthly PFO **** (4) Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opp. 83 Monthly PKO **** Pimco Income Opportunity 46 Monthly PTY ***** Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity 69 Monthly PCI **** Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income 54 Monthly JTD **** (5) Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth 72 Quarterly FLC **** Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return 63 Monthly EOS ***** Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income II 79 Monthly FFC ***** Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Securities Income 52 Monthly JRS *** (6) Nuveen Real Estate Income 72 Quarterly DDF Delaware Healthcare Investors 141 Monthly JCE Nuveen Core Equity Alpha 68 Quarterly PCM **** Pimco PCM Fund 61 Monthly USA Liberty All-Star Equity 79 Quarterly ASG Liberty All-Star Growth 99 Quarterly NRO ** Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities 78 Monthly

(1) PSF had a 3-star rating. (2) RNP had a 4-star rating. (3) PFD had a 4-star rating.(4) PFO had a 3-star rating. (5) JTD had a 2-star rating. (6) JRS had a 2-star rating.

(Source: Morningstar and Risk Metrics)

Monthly vs. Quarterly Distribution

Of the 36 CEFs listed in the previous table, 11 in the group have a quarterly distribution; the remaining 25 have a monthly distribution. Of course, the main criteria when selecting any CEF should be on the quality of distributions more than on their frequency. However, the advantage of the monthly payouts becomes somewhat more significant for long-term investors like me. Monthly payouts provide the following slight advantages:

A monthly distribution simplifies generating a steady income stream throughout the year. This is the main goal of every income portfolio. A monthly distribution allows income to grow faster through the magic of compounding. Monthly compounding works better than quarterly over the long term. Generally speaking, when paying distributions, stock prices are reduced by the amount of the distribution once the ex-dividend date arrives. That’s true also for funds: a CEF’s distribution policy (monthly or quarterly) can significantly affect the trading price of its shares.

For my purpose, I prefer a monthly distribution. For that reason, I’ll only consider the 25 CEFs that pay a monthly distribution for my new Cupolone income portfolio. I’ll exclude the eleven CEFs that pay a quarterly distribution from further consideration.

My Current Portfolio

Today I maintain a position in only five of the funds that made up my original portfolio (see my article “Building a 10% Income Portfolio”). These are:

DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation (GGM)

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities (NHF)

Pimco Dynamic Income (PDI)

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunities (PTY)

Both PDI and PTY remain among the best performers, as shown earlier. Although DSL and GGM are not in the top 36 CEFs listed above, I remain confident in their performance for the purposes of my income portfolio. For the moment, I also maintain a small position in NHF.

Narrowing Down the Field

Based on the results of my initial research into using Total Return performance as a criterion for selecting CEFs, it is clear you have a better likelihood of finding a good performer among five- or four-star CEFs than in other rating classes. Of the 25 CEFs that beat the Total Return of the S&P 500 over the last 5 or 10 years and that pay a monthly distribution, only 17 of them showed a positive NAV performance since inception (PDI included). Because I consider NAV performance since inception an important selection criterion, I will exclude those funds with a poor NAV performance, leaving me with 16 candidates for my portfolio. (Note that the NAV performance for PTY, which is already in my portfolio, was slightly negative (–0.63%) in November, 2019. However, I’ve already decided to keep it in my lineup.)

To further narrow the field, I next looked at the Morningstar Category for each of the remaining 16 CEFs. When comparing similar CEFs in the same category, I chose the CEF with the best Total Return performance and/or the CEF with the best star rating.

Category Candidates Winner Utilities UTG ***** vs. DNP **** UTG Preferred Stock PDT **** vs. PFD ***, PFO **** or PSF **** PDT Real Estate RQI ***** vs. RFI ** RQI

Through this process of elimination, I narrowed the field of contenders to 11 new funds for my Cupolone Income Portfolio. These eleven new CEFs are (data as of December 23):

Ticker/Star Rating RiskGrade Morningstar Category UTG ***** 69 Utilities BME ***** 98 Health PDT **** 69 Preferred Stock UTF 75 Infrastructure HTD **** 63 70% to 85% Equity EVT ***** 72 70% to 85% Equity ETO ***** 84 World Allocation RNP ***** 72 70% to 85% Equity RQI ***** 86 Real Estate PCN **** 82 Multi-sector Bond PKO **** 46 Multi-sector Bond S&P 500: 69 NASDAQ 88 (Source: Morningstar)

As you can see, most of these funds have a Morningstar rating of five or four stars. While UTF does not have a Morningstar rating, it has performed very well over the last 10 years and also has a good NAV performance since inception. In addition, with the exception of BME, all the selected CEFs have RiskGrades below 88, which is equal to or better than the NASDAQ RiskGrade; in fact, four of the funds have RiskGrades that are equal to or better than the S&P 500 RiskGrade. In addition, the funds I selected are spread over bond and equity categories.

My dream team…

Including the five CEFs already in my portfolio, I potentially have a total of 16 funds for my Cupolone Income Portfolio. While this number is certainly greater than the number of funds in my original portfolio (7), it is far from Warren Buffett’s famous “Noah’s ark way of investing” that would end up with a veritable CEFs’ zoo.

The following table shows my all star lineup.

Ticker/Star Rating RiskGrade Morningstar Category UTG ***** 69 Utilities BME ***** 98 Health PDT **** 69 Preferred Stock UTF 75 Infrastructure HTD **** 63 70% to 85% Equity EVT ***** 72 70% to 85% Equity ETO ***** 84 World Allocation RNP ***** 72 70% to 85% Equity RQI ***** 86 Real Estate PCN **** 82 Multi-sector Bond PKO **** 46 Multi-sector Bond Funds Already in my Portfolio PTY ***** 69 Multi-sector Bond PDI ***** 57 Multi-sector Bond DSL **** 54 World Bond GGM *** 67 High Yield Bond NHF **** 65 Tactical Allocation (Source: Morningstar)

What About Yield?

Together with the CEFs already in my portfolio (PTY, PDI, DSL, GGM, and NHF), the sectors covered by my proposed Cupolone Income Portfolio are various and well diversified. Given the current economic climate, the overall yield of such a portfolio will likely be far below the 10% income I experienced when I built my first high-yielding, quality portfolio. However, with the increased diversification, I will probably get more balanced results.

The potential of a lower yield is a good reason to wait for better times before investing. Currently almost all of the new CEFs I’ve selected quote at premium, so this is surely not the best moment to buy them. So, I have decided to wait for the next “correction,” that is, a decline of 10% or greater in the share price, before I build my positions in these new CEFs.

In the meantime, I’ll take the opportunity to examine volatility, nature of distribution, yield, and discount or premium pricing for all of the CEFs I’ve selected. These are all important parameters on which I will rely in order to make the right choices for my new Cupolone Income Portfolio. I will report my findings in a future article

My New Year’s Resolution

My goal (and challenge) at this point is to build a new portfolio that yields at least 9% income. Reaching that goal will take time and patience. So, this is my New Year’s Resolution for 2020: Know how to wait.

“Successful investing takes time, discipline and patience. No matter how great the talent or efforts, some things just take time. You can't produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant.” (Warren Buffett)

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSL, GGM, NHF, PDI, PTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.