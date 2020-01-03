Even After A Big Rally, Brookfield Infrastructure Is One Of The Best High-Yield SWANs For The Next Decade

We fully expect Brookfield Infrastructure to deliver management's goal of 12% to 15% CAGR total returns. Not just over this coming decade but possibly for the next 50 years.

There's no better stock to own if you want to profit from various mega-trends around the world.

Brookfield Infrastructure was created as a fundraising tool to invest opportunistically in global infrastructure.

This article was co-produced by Dividend Sensei

Allocations to listed infrastructure have surged over the last few years thanks in large part to their growing demand for predictable cash flows and attractive returns.

According to Cohen & Steers "the global infrastructure investment opportunity is driven primarily by two distinct trends: The need to upgrade aging infrastructure systems in developed economies after decades of neglect, and the demographically fueled growth in new infrastructure associated with bringing higher standards of living to emerging regions."

Accordingly, we consider infrastructure a powerful compliment to our best-in-class REIT research. Although we cover a number of infrastructure REITs like American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle (CCI), we have broadened our coverage spectrum to include energy and transportation companies.

Publicly-traded markets offer an "increasingly popular way to access infrastructure assets, combining key investment attributes of private infrastructure with the benefits of liquidity and daily pricing." Today we decided to provide you readers with research on one of the best-in-class companies in global infrastructure.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and its upcoming corporate version (BIPC) represent two of the best ways to profit from the single biggest economic trend in human history - global infrastructure.

(Source: Ycharts)

BIP managed to deliver more than 50% total returns last year, smashing the tech-heavy S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

But that was starting from such a low valuation that this rapidly-growing infrastructure LP remains reasonably priced today. Management's official policy to strive to deliver 12% to 15% CAGR total returns for investors over time and its track record since IPO has been far better.

BIP Total Return Since 2009

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = BIP

BIP has delivered double the low end of management's total return guidance over the past 11 years, though that's starting from January 2009's very low valuations. Still, there's no denying that Brookfield knows how to compound safe income and wealth at an impressive clip.

So let's look at the three reasons why Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (and BIPC) are likely to represent two of the best high-yield sleep well at night or SWAN investments of the next decade.

That includes a reasonable valuation from which the stock could deliver about 15% CAGR total returns over the next two years.

Reason 1: Fantastic Recession-Resistant Business Model and Exceptional Management

First, a note on BIP's corporate structure and the upcoming spin-off of the new corporation, Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation or BIPC.

On Sept. 25 Brookfield announced that, like BPR and BEPC, it plans to offer a non LP version of its popular investment vehicles.

Brookfield Infrastructure’s Board of Directors intends to distribute to existing unitholders, on a tax-free basis, class A shares of the new corporation, Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (“BIPC”). From an economic and accounting perspective, the transaction will be analogous to a unit split as it will not result in any underlying change to aggregate cash flows or net asset value except for the adjustment for the number of units/shares outstanding.

The class A shares will be structured with the intention of being economically equivalent to units of BIP, including identical distributions. The class A shares are intended to allow investors the ability to own the equivalent economic exposure to BIP, including identical distributions, through a traditional corporate structure." - Brookfield Press Release (emphasis added)

For each BIP unit investors own at the time, they will receive 0.11 shares of the new BIPC. That will be a Canadian corporation that uses a 1099 tax form, pays qualified dividends, and is subject to the usual 15% tax withholding for dividends in taxable accounts (retirement accounts are exempt).

A tax credit allows US investors to recoup this withholding so that for most people there is no effective change in yield.

(Source: investor presentation)

Each BIPC share will be convertible to one BIP unit though BIP units won't be convertible to BIPC shares.

(Source: investor presentation)

BIP's stock price will fall 11% upon the spin off, and then BIPC and BIP should trade in lockstep and at identical prices, with no change in the market cap of the combined stocks. Your cost basis will be your BIP cost basis *0.89.

(Source: investor presentation)

Fundamentally there will be no impact for BIP.

(Source: corporate profile)

BIP will own 29.6% of BIPC shares and BAM will thus own 10% of the new corporation.

(Source: corporate profile)

In this article, we'll be assuming that most investors will want the simpler and K-1 free BIPC and thus refer to shares and dividends. All analyses of BIP will apply equally to BIPC since they are economically identical.

(Source: corporate profile)

Brookfield created BIP as a fundraising tool to help it invest opportunistically in global infrastructure.

(Source: corporate profile)

In exchange for a 1.25% management fee ($260 million annualized = 4% of revenue) and incentive distribution rights, BIP gets to participate in numerous Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) deals such as

$8.4 billion joint venture deal with private equity firm GIC to buy railroad Genesee & Wyoming which operates 13,000 track miles in 42 states (just closed).

$2.6 billion acquisition of Cincinnati Bell (CBB), the telecom with 1.3 million customers in Ohio and Hawaii (17,000 miles of fiber) - just announced.

Buying 130,000 telecom towers in India from Reliance Industries for $3.7 billion (BIP's share $375 million) - just announced.

$2 billion deal to acquire New Zealand fiber/wireless assets from Vodafone (VOD) - 2.5 million customers.

$3.2 billion deal to acquire 740 km of Mexican gas pipelines under long-term volume committed contracts.

(Source: investor presentation)

Not even counting the Cincinnati Bell deal, BIP was planning on investing $1.3 billion into telecom towers, railroads and gas pipelines. The pace of new deals has accelerated and is why FactSet is reporting 14% and 15% EBITDA/share growth is expected in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

(Source: investor presentation)

Basically, BIP is a global utility, owning essential infrastructure assets all over the world, without which economic growth would be impossible.

(Source: investor presentation)

No utility has cash flow as diversified by industry and sector as BIP. Nor do other utilities enjoy such cash-rich assets:

$1.6 billion in FFO for 2019 per management guidance

$6.4 billion in revenue

25% operating cash flow margins (FFO yield of 12%)

(Source: investor presentation)

Other than transportation, no other segment has significant recessionary risk in terms of FFO sensitivity.

(Source: investor presentation)

Management estimates that 95% of cash flow is insensitive to recessions, and with the payout ratio as low as it is, BIP's dividend would likely remain safe and growing even during a significant economic downturn.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Management targets a 65% FFO payout ratio and about 85% AFFO payout ratio. The retained cash flow is used to finance its $2.1 billion worth of organic growth projects. In the past year, BIP has commissioned $700 million in new organic growth projects.

(Source: investor presentation)

BIP's 5% to 9% dividend growth guidance is purely based on organic growth which is expected to be 6% to 9% CAGR (9% in Q3 2019).

(Source: investor presentation)

Over the past six years management has delivered 6% organic growth, which isn't a surprise given BAM's track record of achieving or exceeding its long-term guidance is excellent.

(Source: investor presentation)

Half the organic growth backlog is from its utility segment where it's expected to drive 2% to 7% FFO/share growth depending on the assets.

BIP is getting 12% regulated ROE on those investments which are far higher than the 9% to 10% ROEs US utilities are enjoying today.

Transportation (25% of the organic growth backlog) generates 56% EBITDA margins and represents BIP's best organic growth potential.

(Source: investor presentation)

BIP expects to earn 12% to 15% cash yields on those investments which are mostly based on emerging toll roads, railroads, and global ports.

(Source: investor presentation)

Energy generates 49% EBITDA margins for Brookfield and virtually all of it is in the form of long-term and mostly volume committed contracts with investment-grade counter parties.

The same midstream bear market that has frustrated MLP investors for five years has allowed Brookfield to opportunistically snap up top-quality assets all over North America at prices it expects to generate 12% to 15% cash yields on investment.

15% of its growth backlog is focused on energy that it expects will generate 9% FFO/share growth over the next five years.

(Source: investor presentation)

The remainder of its backlog is focused on data, specifically fiber optic lines, telecom towers, and data centers. BIP's data assets are generating 49% EBITDA margins, have minimal maintenance capex requirements and expanding these assets is expected to drive 10% long-term FFO growth.

The Indian telecom deal will allow BIP to construct another 45,000 towers to support India's growing wireless needs. Cincinnati Bell has upgraded 50% of its network for 5G, with the other half offering Brookfield additional high cash flow yield organic growth potential.

(Source: investor presentation)

The common theme with BIP is that it invests opportunistically in undervalued infrastructure in countries that have high capital needs and or are experiencing recessions. Those assets produce very stable cash flow, 95% of which is in regulated industries, or under long-term, inflation-adjusted contracts, and with minimal volume risks.

(Source: investor presentation)

That highly stable and recession-resistant cash flow is what has allowed BIP to deliver such rapid and stable payout growth since its IPO. It's now a dividend challenger and I expect it will one day become a dividend champion (in 2034 when it achieves a 25-year dividend growth streak).

After it acquires an asset Brookfield, which has 120 years of experience operating infrastructure/utilities, improves it, and then sells it later at great profits, generating an average of 22% CAGR rates of return.

(Source: investor presentation)

For context, 22% rates of return put Brookfield Infrastructure on par with the greatest investors in history.

In the first nine months of the year, BIP sold $1 billion worth of assets, at 150% what it paid for them, generating 17% CAGR rates of return.

Going forward BIP plans to mostly self fund its growth plans, meaning relying less on new equity issuances to fund acquisitions. Rather it plans to sell $1.5 to $2 billion per year worth of assets opportunistically to recycle that capital into new deals at higher cash yields and usually for assets that are expected to deliver faster organic growth rates.

(Source: investor presentation)

BIP's impressive capital recycling has directly benefited shareholders who have seen long-term returns that smash most other utilities, global infrastructure stocks, and of course, MLPs, which are mired in their worst bear market in history.

Basically, there's no better stock to own if you want to profit from various megatrends around the world in the coming decades including

Rapid urbanization in emerging markets (2 billion people moving to cities by 2050)

Growing midstream infrastructure needs

Hyper growth in data (data centers, fiber, telecom towers, 5G and 6G)

Reason 2: Decades-Long Growth Runway Makes BIP A "Buy And Hold Forever" Stock

BIP's most recent acquisitions alone are expected to drive about 8% CAGR FFO/share growth and 14% to 15% annual growth is expected during the next two years.

For 2020, we anticipate our organic growth to be near the top end of our 6-9% long-term target range. In addition, we anticipate that our recently secured new investments will be fully contributing to results next year and generating an average going-in FFO yield of approximately 12%, which is highly accretive to our results." - CEO Sam Pollock, investor letter

But what really makes BIP as close to a "must own, buy and hold forever" stock is the decades-long growth runway.

Through 2035 alone, McKinsey estimates $69 trillion will be needed to fund infrastructure growth around the world. By 2040 the OECD estimates $94 trillion will be required and over the next 50 years, analysts expect that figure to soar to about $225 to $250 trillion (about $5 trillion per year).

For context, the global economy is about $90 trillion in size, and since its IPO BIP has invested a total of $12.6 billion, $1.7 billion of which was in the last 12 months.

(Source: BAM investor presentation)

Institutional investors like pension funds, endowments, and sovereign wealth funds are increasingly looking too hard assets like infrastructure, utilities, and real estate because of their stable cash flow and defensive nature.

Willis Towers' 2018 Global Pension Asset Study estimates that hard asset allocations could soar to 40% or more by 2030. BAM CEO Bruce Flatt thinks that alternative asset allocations might go as high as 60% in the future if interest rates remain near current levels.

Brookfield at $511+ billion in AUM is one of the world's most trusted names and can be expected to nab significant market share. And BIP would be a prime beneficiary of not just one but two megatrends, global infrastructure and a shift in institutional money flows into hard assets.

Why do we have such confidence in BIP to execute well on its long-term potential?

That comes down to management including:

CEO Sam Pollock: 26-year veteran of BAM and CEO of BIP for 11 years.

Bahir Manios, the CFO has been with BIP since its IPO.

Fourteen managing partners supplied by BAM with an average of 21 years of industry experience and 13 years with BAM itself.

Managing partners oversee 180 corporate employees who source deals, and oversee 32,000 operating employees running the actual assets.

Meanwhile, funding this amazing growth potential requires a lot of low-cost capital which BIP has in spades thanks to its connection to BAM.

(Source: Earnings supplement)

It also has ample access to the bond market. 80% of its balance sheet is non-recourse asset-level debt with average maturities of six years. 90% of that debt is fixed-rate, locking in the profitability of its investments. BIP's corporate interest coverage ratio is 24, compared to the median utilities 3.7.

In other words, the 4.9 debt/EBITDA (0.9 at the corporate level) ratio represents a very strong balance sheet as seen by BIP's BBB+ credit rating. This allows it to borrow at an average interest rate of 4.8%, which is nearly three times lower than its cash yields of 12% to 15%.

Despite the availability of debt financing, we remain committed to protecting our balance sheet through a conservative and disciplined approach to borrowing. We use leverage as an optimization tool, and in certain circumstances, this can mean accessing the leveraged finance markets. However, we do so prudently and without compromising the core objectives of preserving ample liquidity and ensuring resilience through economic cycles to minimize exposure to market and refinancing risk. In addition, we are always looking for ways to opportunistically benefit from this attractive interest rate environment." - CFO Bahir Manios, conference call

Brookfield has 30 years of experience with non-recourse project level, self-amortizing debt, including during the Financial Crisis when it was able to remain liquid and keep growing BIP's payout.

And of course, there's $1.5 to $2 billion per year from asset recycling that BIP is executing very well on, which is funding most of BIP's acquisitions right now.

Basically, when it comes to utilities, BIP and soon BIPC will offer far better fundamentals than most of its peers in the S&P 500 utility index.

(Source: BAM investor presentation)

Higher yield, dividend growth, and a far larger and longer growth runway are all reasons to love BIP.

But quality without consideration of valuation is, in the words of my fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale, "a job half-finished." Fortunately, BIP's current valuation is reasonable, making it one of the few potentially attractive utilities you can buy right now.

Reason 3: Valuation Is Attractive For 2020 Fundamentals

The way we value a company is based on the actual metrics that investors have paid for its fundamentals during periods of similar growth rates.

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 12.0% CAGR

Reuters' five-year growth consensus: 11.1% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 13.9% CAGR

Management guidance: 6% to 9% organic FFO/share growth (5% to 9% dividend growth guidance)

Historical growth rate: 15.3% CAGR over the last nine years

Realistic growth range: 6% to 14% CAGR

Historical fair value (for return modeling): 6 to 7 EBITDA

BIP is expected to grow at roughly its historical growth rate fueled by the incredibly deal-making opportunities from BAM. Thus we apply the available historical metrics to all relevant metrics appropriate to its business model.

BIP Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value 2020 2021 5-Year Average Yield 4.61% $44 $50 11-Year Median Yield 4.48% $45 $51 EBITDA 6.8 $53 $61 EBIT 10.6 $62 $75 EV/EBITDA 6.8 $53 $61 Average $51 $60

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gurufocus)

BIP's fair value in 2020 is anywhere between $44 and $62, but we use the average of $51 as a reasonable estimate of what its fundamentals are worth this year.

Next year 15% growth is expected to boost fair value to $60 though those consensus estimates might change over time.

Classification Discount To Fair Value On 10/11 Quality SWANs 2020 Price 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Reasonable Buy 0% $51 8% to 21% Good Buy 5% $49 10% to 23% Strong Buy 15% $43 12% to 25% Very Strong Buy 25% $38 14% to 27%

Brookfield Infrastructure is currently a reasonable buy and is a small pullback away from becoming a good buy. In a broader market pullback in 2020 (highly likely) it might become a good buy.

Conservative Total Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even if it grows at the low end of management's organic growth guidance and trades at the low end of historical fair value, BIP is likely to deliver close to double-digit, long-term returns.

Compared to the 2% to 8% CAGR that most asset managers and the Gordon Dividend Growth Model expect from the broader market (6% to 8%), BIP's conservative return potential is good enough to likely make it a market beater.

Upper End Of Total Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

At the upper end of its growth range and the high end of historical fair value BIP could potentially more than triple your investment over the next five years.

Analyst Consensus Medium-Term Total Return Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The analyst consensus return forecast over the next two years is for about 15% CAGR total returns which makes BIP a very attractive high-yield investment.

Of course, that doesn't mean that BIP doesn't have its share of risks to consider before buying it.

Risks To Consider

BIP's global asset base means it has more currency risk than most utilities US investors own.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Management uses two-year hedges to smooth out foreign cash flow and today 65% of FFO is in USD. However, effectively 35% of FFO is denominated in Brazilian Reals and Indian Rupees

Due to our FFO hedging program, approximately 65% of our pre-corporate FFO is effectively generated in USD and the balance in BRL and INR" - BIP earnings supplement

Those currencies can be highly volatile and result in modest quarterly FFO volatility. BIP's payout ratio is low enough that its dividend is never at high risk, but management's growth plans do sometimes need to be adjusted due to the timing of currency fluctuations.

Another fundamental risk is operating in emerging economies, which often have far more volatile politics and red tape. India, in particular, is famous for its bureaucracy. The telecom tower deal that Brookfield just closed on was actually its second attempt to buy those towers because regulators nixed the deal several years ago.

Few hard asset managers have more experience operating in these emerging markets than Brookfield. But investors need to understand that things can and will go wrong in the future when dealing with foreign governments, including populist ones that periodically get into power.

In terms of valuation risk, BIP's is moderate right now. It's not trading at a premium but it's also not undervalued right now.

Volatility risk is something that all stocks must contend with, even lower volatility utility business models.

(Source: Ycharts)

BIP is becoming less volatile over time, as Wall Street embraces its low-risk, defensive business model. However, even utilities can and do experience periods of volatility, including corrections and bear markets.

BIP Peak Declines Since 2009

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = BIP

We can't stress enough that no dividend stock is a true bond alternative.

Bonds are non-correlated assets that other than paying income are nothing like stocks. Bonds serve a useful purpose as a hedge against inevitable but unpredictable corrections and bear markets, having been stable or rising 92% of years in which stocks decline.

(Source: Ben Carlson)

Bonds also are volatile at times, especially long-duration Treasuries. But since 1926 long bonds have only faced two 20% bear markets while stocks have been far more volatile.

(Source: Guggenheim Partners, Ned Davis Research)

Since 1945 stocks have averaged a bear market every decade and had three 50%-plus declines.

BIP hasn't been around long enough to know how it would fare in a bear market though its historical 0.49 beta means it would probably serve its defensive role by falling less.

Still, all my dividend stock recommendations always are meant for the equity portion of a properly diversified and risk-managed portfolio.

Bottom Line: Brookfield Infrastructure Will Likely Make Dividend Lovers Rich In The Coming Decade And Far Beyond

Brookfield Infrastructure has proven itself to be one of the best income and wealth compounders of the past decade courtesy of management's great execution on

Opportunistic infrastructure bought at attractive valuations

Great operational prowess

smart organic growth investments

An ability to recycle capital at attractive rates driving double-digit long-term cash flow growth

An ability to deliver safe and rapidly growing dividends in all economic/market conditions

With the need for new infrastructure spending set to run close to $5 trillion per year for the foreseeable future, there's no high-yield SWAN stock we know of with a better long-term growth potential than Brookfield Infrastructure.

Shares are now trading near 2020's fair value, which makes them a reasonable buy, and capable of delivering about 15% CAGR total returns over the next two years.

But thanks to a decades-long growth runway and its highly lucrative relationship with BAM, we fully expect BIP and BIPC to deliver management's goal of 12% to 15% CAGR total returns. Not just over this coming decade but possibly for the next 50 years.

With the broader market yielding less than half as much, and likely to deliver 6% to 8% CAGR total returns over the coming decade, Brookfield Infrastructure represents one of the lowest risk ways of achieving generous, safe and rapidly growing yield as well as market-beating long-term total returns.

