Knowles Acquires Ams' MEMS Segment In Diversification Push

With the deal, KN is seeking to diversify from its previous mobile-centric focus into IoT and ear technology markets, but the stock looks richly valued.

The business designs mixed signal MEMS products for mobile, Internet of Things and ear applications.

Knowles has acquired the MEMS microphone business of ams AG for $58 million in cash.

Quick Take

Knowles Corporation (KN) has announced the acquisition of the MEMS microphone ASIC design business of ams AG for $58 million.

ams MEMS has developed a team and related intellectual property in the MEMS microphone ASIC design industry.

KN’s stock has performed admirably in the past 12 months but looks fully valued at its current level, so my bias in NEUTRAL.

Target

Switzerland-based ams MEMS was founded as a division of ams AG to develop design technologies in the MEMS microphone market.

The group also has rights to source ASIC wafers from a number of foundry partners.

The relevant design capabilities of the business include applications for mobile, ear and Internet of Things markets.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for global MEMS microphones reached approximately $1.2 billion in 2018.

The report expects a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 14.4% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth include growing demand for smartphones, a proliferation of Internet of Things [IoT] devices, increasing virtual reality and augmented reality headset devices, hearing aids for aging populations and other electronic consumer and industrial products.In addition, there are numerous smart city initiatives underway in various regions of the globe and combined with increasing discretionary income should result in rising demand for smartphone-based systems.Below is an historical and forecast growth graphic for the North American MEMS microphone market:

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNF)

STMicroelectronics (STM)

Goertek

Vesper Technologies

TDK (OTCPK:TTDKY)

Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

CUI (CUI)

DB Unlimited

New Japan Radio

Projects Unlimited

Sonion

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Knowles Corporation disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $58 million in cash.

Management said it expected the deal to be ‘accretive to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share beginning in the first quarter of 2020.’

The acquisition was paid for from cash on hand.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 Knowles Corporation had $69.7 million in cash and equivalents and $350.2 million in total liabilities of which $154.8 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $18 million.

In the past 12 months, Knowles Corporation’s stock price has risen 67.9% vs. the U.S. Electronic industry’s rise of 34.2% and the U.S. S&P 500 Index’ growth of 32.35%, as the KN chart indicates below:

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in ten of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped somewhat from a high reading in Q4 2018, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,940,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,070,000,000 Price / Sales 2.27 Enterprise Value / Sales 2.45 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 14.28 Earnings Per Share $1.16 Total Debt To Equity 15.97% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $41,590,000 Revenue Growth Rate 3.19%

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $17.27 versus the current price of $21.12, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

KN acquired ams’ MEMS segment to deepen its design capabilities and combine it with its existing segments.

As Knowles’ CEO Jeffrey Niew stated in the deal announcement,

In addition to bringing in world-class mixed signal circuit design talent and IP, this transaction will provide significant cost synergies. We plan to leverage this ASIC design team and IP to develop innovative new products, further broadening our industry-leading portfolio of MEMS microphones.

KN is pursuing a diversification strategy away from its reliance on mobile and the acquisition is part of that strategy as it seeks to generate new sources of revenue from Internet of Things and ear technologies.

One could also envision additional wearable computing devices that would be a further strategic benefit from adding to its diversification efforts.

The deal makes strategic sense. However, KN’s stock looks fully valued at its current level, even with generous DCF assumptions.

Management will need to produce more growth to justify a further catalyst to the stock after a very strong run up in the past 12 months.

My current bias is NEUTRAL absent a major stock catalyst.

