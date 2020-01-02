Project $1M: 2019 Was Another Good Year

It's been a very strong year for my ambitious growth portfolio, Project $1M which was started in late 2015 with the goal of growing an initial capital base of $275,000 into $1M over a ten-year timeframe. In 2019, the portfolio delivered a full year return of approximately 46%, compared to a 31% return for the S&P 500, the portfolio's benchmark. The portfolio also stands tantalizingly close to doubling its value since inception, in just over 4 years.

Strategy vs S&P 500

The strategy I took vs. the S&P 500 (SPY)(VOO) was to largely be unburdened from the poorer quality businesses within the index (strategically confused businesses like IBM (IBM)), brick and mortar retailers that are being disrupted like Nordstrom (JWN) and Macy's (M), and businesses that have poor long terms records of profitability such as Delta (DAL) or United (UAL). I felt that this would be a reasonable place to start to look at returns that could have a chance of outperforming the S&P 500. I further observed that the S&P 500 was also disadvantaged by being forced to hold so many businesses, with the result that it reduced the impact of its better-performing businesses. Once portfolio positions were selected, I was determined to wait and not arbitrarily reduce weighting or take profits unless the investment thesis or business case was broken. I was also good with letting the market be the long-term arbiter of ultimate success (i.e., letting my winners run and losers wither).

When I set out constructing the Project $1M portfolio and picking the portfolio positions, I made the very deliberate mind shift to think like a business owner and not a 'stock market investor'. It's a subtle distinction but a very important one. This involved the conscious, deliberate decision to fill my portfolio with high quality businesses that had very large moats, rather than potentially holding hundreds of companies that I would trade in and out of as I saw fit. I looked for qualitative as well as quantitative evidence of the existence of a moat. Pricing power, high barriers to entry, robust revenue growth, and high returns on equity were things that I evaluated in my search to uncover superior businesses. I also looked for underlying secular drivers that would provide long-term growth for the business. I also set a specific focus on companies with high returns on invested capital and that were generally achieving double-digit growth with respect to net income and earnings per share. The result was that I ended up with really high-quality businesses like Mastercard (MA), Visa (V), Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) that have exceptional competitive advantages and were riding long-term secular trends.

I'm occasionally asked why I bother with the effort of trying to outperform the S&P 500, given the seeming amount of work and effort, not to mention the psychological toll that going through ups and downs on such volatile individual positions takes. Truth be told, I am certainly not negative on the S&P 500. In fact, I have a rather large core holding in the index, which represents the market. I view Project $1M as an endeavor to seek outperformance above that baseline. Over the last few years, simply being invested only in the S&P 500 would have been a huge opportunity cost for me, costing me close to $100,000 in lost portfolio value. Similarly, trying to pay a hedge fund to deliver similar performance, if they were in fact even able to do so, would have probably leaked similar amounts in fees over the course of the portfolio lifetime.

Reflections and thoughts on 2019

I must admit to being a little surprised by the magnitude of the outperformance of the Project $1M portfolio, which is really largely comprised of large-cap businesses that are components of the S&P 500 with less than 10% in small and mid-cap businesses. I'm not only surprised at the level of outperformance for 2019, which has been the equivalent of what would be a good return on the markets in any given year, but in fact really what's been possible since inception, which has been outperformance of greater than 6% on an annualized basis vs the S&P 500. While I would expect something like that would be more possible from the Sustainable Growth Emerging Leaders portfolio (which has better than doubled the S&P 500's performance since inception), that's largely because that portfolio is comprised of high-quality small and mid-cap businesses which are riding strong secular tailwinds in a competitively advantage way.

Project $1M, however, largely consists of many large companies, which are themselves core components of the S&P 500.

2019 performance is product of past decisions

I largely just sat tight on the holdings that I had in 2019, making only 1 trade for the year, which was replacing Booking Holdings (BKNG) with Salesforce (CRM). The result in 2019 wasn't influenced by some great trading effort, rather the most positive thing I did for the year was just staying out of my own way. I reaped the rewards in 2019 of some decisions that were taken in years gone by. In particular, two of the major performers in the portfolio were Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).

In my end of year update on 2018 performance, I noted that Facebook found itself in a fairly dire spot in 2018, the subject of one data breach or another, or one scandal after the other. The market saw something it didn't like and sent the business down almost 35% in 2018. I increased my Facebook holding almost 50%. I saw a business where user engagement was still strong, advertiser interest was high, and the market was pricing a business at 17x earnings that was growing revenues at 25%. The only thing that occurred to me at the time was Buffett's words of "being greedy when others are fearful". That purchase in December 2018 has paid off handsomely as far as realized 2019 returns, with Facebook up more than 55% in that time.

Going back even further to 2016, towards the inception of the portfolio, Alibaba stock was in its own crisis as there were fears of a looming China recession caused by failing property markets. At that time, Alibaba stock was changing hands in the $60 range when I nabbed some for Project $1M. Alibaba returned some 55% in 2019 for the portfolio, most recently changing hands at over $210. The market often provides generous gifts for those who ask, and most of credit for 2019 performance has little to do with anything I did this year.

Past Winners Keep Winning

2019 was also a story of past winners continuing to be successful. It was the businesses that had strong performances in past years that also continued strong performances in 2019. Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V), which have been the bedrock on which the Project $1M foundation has been laid, returned 58% and 43% respectively. The lesson here, at least up till now, has been that letting the market be the long-term arbiter of value has been productive for the portfolio, with the combined Visa + Mastercard weighting in the portfolio increasing from 21% in 2015 to over 30% in 2019. Both businesses continue to generate double-digit revenue and earnings growth. MercadoLibre (MELI) and Atlassian (TEAM), a couple of strong performers in the past for the Project $1M portfolio, also had strong years in 2019 as well. It's difficult to fathom, but in spite of a year where the Latin American economy generally struggled, MercadoLibre put up strong numbers and increased revenue almost 65%. The share price increased 100% in 2019. Atlassian had a more subdued year in 2019, with the strong pullback in cloud stocks serving to take some wind out of its sails. Nonetheless, it also returned 34%, still in excess of the S&P 500. The key with all of these positions has also been to set aspirations high in terms of what is possible in the long run out and to really stay out of the way of letting these exceptional franchises do the heavy lifting.

Problem Positions of Past Years Continued to Be So

Baidu (BIDU), Ctrip (TCOM) and Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWO) position have been underperformers for the past few years of Project $1M and continued to be so in 2019. I'm in two minds as to whether this still represents just a market timing problem and that these positions will eventually come good, or whether there are real structural issues with these holdings, and I just haven't clued into this yet. Baidu certainly has some long-term challenges that it needs to address to counter Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) rising dominance and the threat that its 'mini program' ecosystem represents. However, the company's valuation is so cheap, at just 15x forward earnings that still appears compelling value to me, and I don't believe it's a value trap. I also feel that Ctrip will start to shine a little more know that some of the macro uncertainty with China has been lifted with Phase 1 resolution to the US-China trade dispute.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Fund is the odd one out here. My original thesis with the inclusion of this was to proxy growth in emerging markets. However, chronic long-term underperformance in these markets and strong US dollar appreciation have made this a laggard. I may look to replace this holding in 2020, as unlike Ctrip and Baidu, I don't have great confidence in the long-term story here anymore.

2020 Outlook: Fearful now that others are greedy?

The strong returns of 2019 have done some significant things for the investment balance of Project $1M. It has also helped to meaningfully reduce what I need to achieve for the remainder of the Project life. While I started out Project $1M needing annualized returns of almost 14% to achieve desired goals, strong market performances over the last 4+ years have now brought that down to a more manageable return of just under 11% for the next 6 years. That's still non-trivial, given I expect that at least one of these upcoming years should feature a pretty strong bear market of greater than a 20% drawdown, with economic growth likely to also be subdued.

2019 also brought up some interesting questions for me as to whether I should pivot the strategy for the next few years. It would be relatively easy to cash in 4 years of very strong gains and wait it out until the next major market downturn. Unfortunately, that's not my investment style, and I like to remain fully invested at all times. While I haven't added any capital to the portfolio in any meaningful way for quite some time, I view all the holdings in the portfolio as ones that are well positioned to continue to grow. That said, 2018 was a much easier year for the contrarian in me, as it is easier to take a view that when market performance is terrible, that things can only improve the next year. It's much harder to apply that same lens in a year when one's portfolio has returned 46%.

So, should I be fearful, now that others are greedy? The logical thought would be to pare back some of the holdings that have had such strong returns over such an extended period such as Visa, Mastercard, Atlassian, Facebook, Alibaba, and MercadoLibre. However, when I look down the list of holdings in the portfolio, for the most part, I still find their business prospects sounds, the secular trends that they are riding still firmly in place and their valuations largely reasonable. In particular, I expect some of the portfolio laggards this year such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet, Tencent, and Salesforce to have much stronger years in 2020.

Also, even some of the components that have had very strong performances in 2019, such as Facebook and Alibaba were merely rebounding from very poor returns in 2018 and are simply back to levels that they were trading at during those years. Both of these businesses have PE's only in the mid 20s and yet are growing revenue at rates greater than 25%. All have very reasonable valuations and, in fact, could even be argued to be value stocks compared to some other businesses in the technology sector given where their valuations are!

While I don't believe that 2020 returns will approach anywhere near the levels seen in 2019, I believe that the Project $1M portfolio should be able to power returns of low to mid-teens, merely reflecting the underlying earnings growth of the portfolio components without any expansion in valuation multiples. I would happily take that performance from where we sit at the end of 2019.

Let's bring on 2020!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, V, GOOGL, AMZN, MA, BABA, MELI, CSLLY, GOOG, TCOM, BIDU, TEAM, TCEHY, VWO, PMCUF, NNCSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.