ConocoPhillips - A Value Investor's Dream

ConocoPhillips is one of America's largest oil and gas producers and is has adjusted its business to the post-2016 oil area of subdued prices and underperforming energy stocks.

As I have significantly adjusted my portfolio over the past couple of months to get more quality dividend exposure, I feel that I absolutely have to discuss ConocoPhillips (COP). This Houston TX independent oil and gas producer is one of the most interesting energy stocks in the current environment of subdued oil prices. The company is delivering strong shareholder value through both dividends and buybacks and has adjusted its operations to operate efficiently in the current environment. So even though I expect oil prices to rally further and fuel the ConocoPhillips rally, I am impressed by the way this stock is performing and expect great things to happen in 2020 and beyond. Source: ConocoPhillips

What's ConocoPhillips?

ConocoPhillips is one of the world's largest independent oil and has producers. The company has a market cap of currently $72 billion and 10,400 employees. It's major business units are exploring and producing oil, transporting oil and marketing crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquid natural gas and natural gas liquids on a global scale. The company has unconventional assets in North America, conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. In addition to that, the company founded in 1917 has multiple LNG developments, oil sands assets in Canada and conventional and unconventional exploration prospects in inventory. Moreover, ConocoPhillips has a collaboration agreement with ExxonMobil (XOM) to develop open process automation systems.

As this is just a very basic description of the company's business profile. It does not at all show how the company generates value. And that is exactly why I wanted to write this article.

The 'New' ConocoPhillips

'Value' is a pretty hard topic to define. That's why I going to refer to Merriam-Webster for the first time in an article. According to the dictionary, value is 'a fair return or equivalent in goods, services, or money for something exchanged'.

In this case, I like the stock because you get a somewhat different energy stock. What I mean by that, is the depressing fact that the average energy stock as displayed by the energy ETF (XLE) is still roughly 38% below its 2014 all-time high. In addition to that, energy stocks have gone sideways since 2016 making it incredibly hard to generate wealth in this industry. And not only because oil is a tough asset to predict, but also because a lot of energy companies are still deleveraging.

In its most recent investor presentation, the company absolutely hit the nail on the head by acknowledging this problem as you can see below. Oil is in a completely different, and much lower, trading range compared to the years prior to the 2014 decline. Oil is roughly 50% lower while energy stocks have been among the worst performers on the market. This is probably not new to you, but it seems 'everyone' hates energy.

Source: ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation (November 2019)

Based on these challenging times, the company has worked on a 3-year transformation from 2016 until 2019. This includes a strategy aimed at price uncertainty reduction through low breakeven prices, measures to increase efficiencies and to optimize capital investments and last but not least, strong free cash flow generation and a focus on returns on and of capital. The company's top five priorities are the sustainable production and payment of dividends, annual dividend growth, an a-rated balance sheet, 30% of OCF total shareholder payout and disciplined investments for OCF expansion. All things combined the principles are:

Balance sheet strength

Peer-leading distributions

Cash flow expansion

Right off the bat this sounds like a shareholders' dream, doesn't it?

Good thing the company has actual results to prove that the transition is more than just fancy words. Since 2016, the company has lowered production by 300 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBOE/d). Meanwhile, its free cash flow yield has improved by 900 basis points to 9%. Net debt has been reduced from $24 billion to $6 billion and shareholder payout has increased from 28% of OCF (the company calls it CFO) to 42%. Total return on invested capital has increased by 800 basis points to 12%.

According to my own calculations, the company has a current ratio of 2.6. This is up from 1.8 in the first three quarters of 2018 and one of the strongest current ratios among high dividend paying energy companies indicating that liquidity is excellent. The company has enough cash to cover accounts payable twice and more current assets ($15.2 billion) than long-term debt ($14.8 billion). In addition to that, the company's total liabilities/equity ratio is at exactly 1.0.This is down from 1.2 in the first three quarters of 2018 and another sign of strength. Actually, the ratio of liabilities to assets is at one of the lowest levels ever while long-term debt is roughly $15 billion down from its highs. On a side note, all my calculations are based on SEC GAAP data.

Data by YCharts

With that said, let's move over to another topic: payout and shareholder returns.

Shareholder Returns Are High And Rising

As I just mentioned, the company aims to return more than 30% of operating cash flow to its shareholders. According to the data from the investor presentation, this has indeed happened as I already briefly highlighted. The latest data shows a very strong increase in both repurchases and dividends. I quickly made the graph below based on YTD dividends and net repurchases (adjusted for dilution). Total shareholder payout as been boosted from 32.4% to 47.1% in 2019. Dividends went from 11.0% to 12.8% while net repurchases soared 42.9%. Note that the ratio is also higher because cash from operations declined by 11.2% to $8.1 billion.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: SEC)

On a full-year basis, the company is expected to return $5 billion to shareholders. 70% will be distributed through repurchases. Adding to that, the recent 38% dividend hike is underlying the company's financial strength according to ConocoPhillips. The company also aims to grow dividend at the S&P growth rate and will apply a dollar-cost-average approach to buybacks.

Source: ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation (November 2019)

One point that is a reason for some investors to ignore the stock, is the fact that the dividend yield is still low. Some websites have the yield at 2.6%. However, according to SEC data, the yield has been close to 2% like the graph below displays as well. This number might seem low, but one should not forget that the company is mainly repurchasing shares. This does not change the value proposition. What it does, is searchi for investors with a specific goal - in this case, investors who are not dependent on dividends and who prefer the often lower tax option (buybacks). In other words, despite the dividend yield being rather low, the number of outstanding shares is also constantly falling and increasing the value and eventually the dividends per share. It's a slow but steady process instead of a cash cow like some REITs or oil and gas peers.

Data by YCharts

But that's not the only thing I like about ConocoPhillips.

A Very Attractive Valuation

As I already gave you a short lecture about the meaning of value, I will cut things short and tell you the company is very attractively priced. As this is aimed to be a long-term investment, I want to pay as little as possible for as much return as possible. In this case, the company is trading at 8.8x earnings and 18.5x next year's expected earnings - yes, 2020 expectations are that low.

Moreover, the company is trading at 5.2x operating cash flow. This is the lowest level since 2015 and a more than fair price given that further growth is expected to be high. For example, the company expects to grow free cash flow from $3 billion in 2020 to $7 billion in 2029.

Data by YCharts

The value proposal increases as the company's falling breakeven price is no joke either. As I discussed at the start of the article, the company aims to reduce risk through lower break-even prices. In 2020, the breakeven price for capital expenditures, dividends and buybacks is at roughly $60 per barrel WTI. This is expected to decline to roughly $45 over the course of the next 10 years. By 2025, the company will most likely be breakeven on all factors at a price below $50 WTI.

Source: ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation (November 2019)

Macro Isn't Too Bad Either

One factor ConocoPhillips does not have an impact on is the price of oil. Hence, I think it is appropriate to tell you why I expect the macro environment to be supportive of higher prices. This would then achieve two things. The first one being capital gains. The second one being healthy cash flow resulting in further deleverage, buybacks and dividends.

I expect a weakening of the dollar in 2020. This has already started as major currencies like the euro have gained more than 3% since the September 2019 lows. If this is indeed able to continue, I think oil will get further support. This is based on the theory that a weaker dollar eases the dollar denominated debt load of emerging currencies and makes commodities relatively cheaper in other currencies. As a result, demand strengthens based on the lower prices and because debt loads are relatively lower. This happened in 2016.

Source: TradingView

In other words, in 2020 I expect a lower dollar (at least in the first months), a higher oil prices and a very supportive environment for a higher ConocoPhillips share price.

Takeaway

I expect great things from ConocoPhillips in 2020. Valued at more than $70 billion, the company is one of the largest oil and gas companies in the US. The company is in the midst of an impressive turnaround aimed at creating shareholder value through buybacks and dividends supported by higher efficiencies and conservative debt levels. The stock is a great buy for long-term investors looking to benefit from share buybacks and rising dividends. As the stock was up roughly 4% in 2019, I expect this attractively valued company to breach $75 in 2020 and hopefully more if oil is indeed able to gain further momentum supported by a stronger economy and weaker dollar.

Source: FINVIZ

I also like that the company has a beta of 1.1. This is higher than the ones of my REIT investments but still acceptable given that we are dealing with an energy company here. I like everything about this stock and expect the company to not only do well in 2020, but also to outperform the energy ETF (XLE).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.