The Good, The Bad And The Ugly: My Lessons From 2019, Plus Top Picks For 2020

2019 has been a very busy year for me. Although I graduated this year from the university, there is one place that I never stop learning from - the capital market. In this article, I would like to share with you 3 main lessons that I've learned in 2019 through 3 case studies, and afterward, explain my top picks for 2020.

Source: AZ Quotes

Altria: Taking Advantage Of The ESG Lollapalooza Effect

Lesson learned: keep your personal agenda outside the room. This is not La Sorbonne Université, this is Wall Steet.

I'm Long Altria for quite some time along with other tobacco names, mainly for my family income portfolio. Yes, this sector has its own intricacies (declining volumes, high debt and assets writedowns), but in 2019 the tobacco companies suffered from an old-new exogenic issue, the ESG investing trend.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance. Investors are increasingly applying these non-financial factors as part of their analysis process to identify material risks and growth opportunities.

Source: CFA Institute

The tobacco company that probably suffered the most this year was Altria (up hardly 1% YTD), as it's an American company operating mainly in the US, where the hot trends of the investment world are being set. In the late summer of 2019, the sentiment towards this company was so negative as a result of its investment in Juul and the deadly vaping illness cases (although no direct connection has been proven between the two) that the stock plunged more than 20% to sub-$40, yielding more than 8% - the highest dividend yield in more than a decade (remember we are talking about a dividend king). The highlight for me was on September 25, when I heard Josh Brown, one of my favorite commentators on CNBC, talking about Altria on CNBC, in an interview that actually felt more like a Political Science class at the Sorbonne University:

I hope this stock goes to zero, and I would tell anyone watching this - they should pay zero attention to anything to do with earnings, revenue, chief growth manager or whatever discussed in term they give the person who's gonna run a company that sells poison to children. This is a stock that should be divested. Two-thirds of the money in Europe, that's institutional, is now managed to an ESG standard. ESG is coming to the United States in a very big way. These are the types of stocks that are getting kicked out of portfolios, millions of people's portfolios at a time. I don't care if it trades at 12% yield, I don't want it, my clients don't want it.

Wow. For me, this was the final nail in the "three standard deviations" coffin to understand that Altria is dirt cheap, so I bought more shares of this dividend king, with a dividend yield of more than 8%. Since then, the stock went up by more than 20%.

Data by YCharts

Investing books usually advise that a good strategy to win in Wall Street is to bet against the herd, and be RIGHT. While betting against the herd is pretty easy, to be right is another story. But in the case of Altria, it was actually a plain vanilla strategy, because what drove the share price was not the operating results or some accounting shenanigans - it was emotions and this new ESG investing trend. This is exactly where we, retail investors, can take advantage of the situation. While institutional investors will have a hard time explaining to their pension funds and rich clients why their portfolios include a "devilish" stock like Altria when vaping illness is all over the media (and who cares if the two are related or not...), the retail investor owes explanations to nobody, except to himself.

Data by YCharts

A few words about ESG investing. Don't get me wrong, I don't smoke, I don't think smoking is good for your health. I personally think that everything in life is a matter of dosage, and this is true as well for sugar, junk food, and social media usage. And yet, the ESG cult isn't targeting Coca Cola (KO), Josh Brown is not calling for divesting Dunkin' Donuts (DNKN) and Twitter (TWTR) (oh wait, he is actually Long both), and nobody thinks about the possibility that someday in the future the first word of every baby will be "FAANG", as these companies encompass almost every aspect of our lives. To be honest, you shouldn't care AT ALL what my worldview is, you visit Seeking Alpha to read about investment ideas. If you were interested in philosophical ideas about the world you would visit other sites. What I'm doing, and what I'm expecting from others when it comes to investments, is to leave any personal agendas outside the room. But once the herd's personal agendas do meddle with the stock market, I can do nothing but to take advantage of the situation, and Altria was a great lesson for that (in my opinion the same is true for Facebook and the energy sector, which we will discuss later).

Roku: Hogs Don't Get Slaughtered At Your Request

Lesson learned: don't completely eliminate winning positions, because a better entry price may never come.

I've built my position in Roku throughout the second half of 2018, in the $35-45 price range. At the time, Roku was not the market darling it is today (Citron has actually labeled the company as "Total Joke"), and in December 2018 the stock plunged to $25 and change. 2019 was a different story, and Roku has seen a meteoric rise to more than $170. But just before that meteoric rise really started, on March 13, Loop Capital had downgraded Roku from Hold to Sell with a $45 price target (implying a 36% downside back then). Roku did plunge 20% that day to about $60, but only one day later Roku's biggest bull arrived for the rescue - Laura Martin from Needham called Roku her top pick for 2019, plus raising the price target from $65 to $85. For me, it was enough, I got sick from this battleground stock and remembered the famous adage that "Bulls Make Money, Bears Make Money and Hogs Get Slaughtered". Therefore, I decided to sell my position for a 50% gain and buy it again if it dips further (after the hogs get slaughtered!). To quote President Trump - BIG MISTAKE. VERY BIG MISTAKE.

Data by YCharts

Roku hasn't looked back since, making new highs and enjoying the warm acceptance of Wall Street. Will it last? Well, they say that history doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes.

On December 2, it was the turn of Morgan Stanley to downgrade Roku, sending the stock down 15%. Guess who came for the rescue the following day? That's right, Ms. Martin! This time Roku's biggest bull raised her price target to a new street-high of $200. For me, this was the ultimate signal to implement the lesson I had learned before, so I initiated a small position in Roku and will add on every future dip (but not before I'll get the full picture about the CFO departure, I didn't like it).

CannTrust: The Poster Child of The Cannabis Meltdown

Lesson learned: when it comes to hyper-growth industries with many new players, go with the cash-rich ones because winter will eventually come.

Back in June, I've published my article about the promising cannabis company CannTrust (CTST), a few weeks before the negative regulatory audit that exposed the biggest cannabis scandal (for a public company) to date, sending the stock to the depths of Hades. The CEO and the chairman of the board were ousted, analysts eliminated their coverage, and the company is currently undergoing a lengthy rehabilitation process that it is difficult to know when and how it will end (the company has yet to report its financial results for the second and third quarters of 2019, and is facing the threat of delisting from the NYSE). Beyond what happened specifically to CannTrust, this company's case can be seen as an extreme, yet a representative example of what the cannabis industry has been through in the past year. Excess expectations and enthusiasm that prompted senior executives to make wrong decisions, and eventually, when investors became more rational, the house of cards collapsed.

Data by YCharts

Your faithful servant still believes there is a future for the cannabis industry, and still holds positions in Cronos (CRON) and Canopy (CGC), two companies that have the war chest to go through the difficult period in the industry, thanks to the strategic investments they've got from Altria (MO) and Constellation Brands (STZ). CannTrust may still have its resurrection if it decides to sell the business (Aphria is best known for its interest), but the main lesson I've learned from the CannTrust story is that even if there is a new and hyper-growing industry, there is nothing wrong with being exposed to it, but it will be much safer to do it through the most fundamentally strong ones. The return may be more limited than that of the smaller players, but management will have less incentives to be over-aggressive with their decisions. I have already implemented the above lesson in recent weeks when I eliminated my position in Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) after the disappointing earnings and the further dilution of shareholders, and allocated the funds to Canopy.

It is true that if companies like CannTrust, Aurora, Hexo (OTC:HEXO) and the rest of small players group can recover, the returns they will generate will likely be much higher than those of Canopy and Cronos, but in light of the lesson from CannTrust, my approach to new industries with many players will be more conservative, as the Latin adage goes - Primum Non-Nocere (first, do no harm).

Top Picks For 2020

Fiverr

Fiverr International (FVRR) is an Israel-based company that operates a worldwide online marketplace for sellers (called "freelancers") to sell their services (called "gigs") and buyers to bid on them. Fiverr IPO'ed back in June for $21 a share. Since my last article about Fiverr the stock has been pretty stagnant in the $22-24 range, despite excellent third-quarter results, setting guidance ahead of expectations with revenue growing at a rate of 40% YoY for the 7th consecutive quarter. Fiverr expects to finish 2019 with revenue of $106 million, which translates to a P/S multiple of 7x, but there is no GAAP profit on the horizon, much like many other young technology companies.

Fiverr is still in its early days, and is a pure bet on the future trends of the labor market. This may sound strange, but it wouldn't be totally unreasonable to assume that Fiverr's biggest catalyst would be a recession. In such a situation, a quality workforce will be ejected from its workplace and will be more open to work alternatives that in a full-employment economy can be seen as less conventional (Fiverr's CEO argues the same). Even in the current situation, Fiverr has more than 2.2 million active buyers, which are also growing in double digits YoY. I like Fiverr's growth story, both in terms of growth and as a kind of hedge in the event of a recession, and intend to hold it beyond 2020.

Technically, the stock has created a nice rounding bottom base in recent months, and with more positive sentiment towards the new IPOs, it will be able to break out the base and move upward. On the other hand, the issue with this kind of stock is that due to the very low volumes, the daily movements of the stock tend to be particularly sharp. As a long term investor, I don't care so much about it, but it's important to be aware of this.

Revolve

Revolve (RVLV) is an online fashion retailer specifically targeted towards Millennial and Generation Z consumers. The company is utilizing the trend of fashion influencers in order to leverage digital channels and technology to transform the shopping experience. Like Fiverr, the company IPO'ed in June, and endured the same fate in 2019, trading around the IPO price of $18.

I see Revolve as a very interesting investment for 2020 and beyond. The company is growing at a rapid pace (net sales growth of above 20% YoY in the last 2 years) but possesses fundamentals of a mature company; it's profitable on a steady basis and has positive free cash flow as well. And yet, while the social media influencers are a common trend all over the world, more than 80% of the company's revenue is generated within the US, so there is much more room for growth.

Although the company has suffered from gross margin pressures lately, the company's full-year net sales midpoint guidance is $602 million, which translates to a P/S multiple of 2.2x, with trailing twelve month P/E multiple of 37x (using the adjusted EPS). It's not cheap, but taking into account the rapid growth and the fact that the company produces free cash flow quarter after quarter and has no debt, it justifies higher multiples in my opinion.

Energy

Data by YCharts

This graph says it all. In a year where almost every sector is delivering over 20% return, the energy sector (represented here by XLE) has provided a poor return of 4%. Despite that, crude oil has actually enjoyed a good year and is up almost 25% YTD. I find many similarities between this sector and the tobacco sector; both sectors include companies with high leverage, slow growth and high dividend yields. Moreover, the prime days of these two sectors probably belong to the past. But what is most similar between these two sectors is the negative sentiment investors have towards them, and in the case of the energy sector, it may be even worse.

Let's say for a moment that you are a fund manager. How can you explain to your clients that you dare to invest in companies whose output is causing pollution? How can you explain to your clients that you hold positions in energy stocks when the Time's Person of the Year is a cute Swedish girl who wants to see a cleaner world? You probably don't have a heart.

Well, life is not black or white, and as much as many people enjoy hating the energy companies (ESG! ESG!), they enjoy using products that would never exist without these companies. There is nothing wrong with supporting a cleaner, better world, but take it easy folks, we probably have a few more decades where oil will continue to be our main source of energy. This is why I like the energy sector so much towards 2020, it's so hated that investors lose their minds and act irrationally. But eventually, like anything in Wall Street, the pendulum will shift back towards the oldies but goodies fundamentals of fear and greed, and when it comes to oil - I bet on the latter. More specifically, I like large-cap integrated names such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) and BP (BP), but also midstream names such as Energy Transfer (ET) and MPLX (MPLX) and downstream names such as Valero (VLO). About a week ago I also initiated a position in Occidental Petroleum (OXY), as it seems like this stock has finally bottomed.

As for the price of the commodity itself, any estimate of the future price is nothing more than a guess. Even if no major supply shocks are expected in the US, the situation in the Middle East is very fragile and can be escalated very quickly. There is one thing many can agree on - in every month that passes the risk of open war in the Middle East only gets higher. Bottom line - I'm long large-cap energy companies.

Open Discussion: Hedging

As we face an election year in the United States, the market is likely to experience quite a few high-volatility periods. If we add to this stew the grim predictions of respected investors like Jeffrey Gundlach and Ray Dalio regarding the pile of debts, the trade war, an aggressive Iran and even Boeing with its 737-Max saga (who knows, maybe this plane will be the Black Swan that causes a ripple effect in the economy) - then we've got some real threats that can end this 10 years old bull market.

With this in mind, I decided that I would like to improve my hedging in 2020. I am currently thinking of initiating a position in silver through an exchange-traded fund (SLV). I was expecting to see the SLV (and gold, GLD) go down much further during the last two months as equity benchmarks reached new highs almost every day, so I was pretty surprised to see such a resilience among these safe-haven commodities. I would love to hear how you choose to hedge your portfolio in 2020, if you choose to do that at all.

Thanks for reading, and have a great 2020!

Disclosure: I am/we are long RVLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also Long FVRR, ROKU, MO, CTST, CGC, CRON, STZ, ET, MPLX, OXY, BP ands RDS.A

The above references an opinion and is for information purposes only. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.