Union Pacific's Valuation Is Too Robust

Source: Forbes

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) reports quarterly earnings January 23rd. Analysts expect revenue of $5.3 billion and EPS of $2.11. The revenue estimate implies a decline of over 7% Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Rail Traffic Is Facing Headwinds

U.S. rail traffic was stagnant for much of last year. For the first 51 weeks of 2019, combined U.S. rail traffic (carloads and intermodal units) fell 4.8% Y/Y. Falling industry rail traffic likely explains why Union Pacific's Q4 revenue is expected to decline. In Q3 2019, the company reported total operating revenue of $5.5 billion, down 7% Y/Y. Total rail traffic fell 8% Y/Y, while average selling price ("ASP") increased 1%.

Each major product category reported a decline in revenue. Agricultural revenue declined 1% due to a 2% decline in volume and single-digit increase in ASP. Agricultural was hurt by falling grain exports and weakness in potash. The segment's fortunes will likely change for the better. China has agreed to suspend tariffs on certain U.S. goods. Thawing trade tensions should spur global trade. Chatter suggests China has already begun importing certain agricultural products. Agricultural was 22% of Union Pacific's total revenue and could be a catalyst for the first half of this year.

Revenue from Energy fell by double digits on a 15% decline in rail traffic and a 6% decline in ASP. Sand traffic fell hard, while traffic for coal and coke also fell by double digits. Sans another OPEC supply cut, E&P in the oil patch could continue to face headwinds. Core Labs (NYSE:CLB) recently cut its Q4 earnings guidance, citing declines in the U.S. rig count. This implies the Energy sector could remain in the doldrums.

Revenue from Industrial fell 1% on a 2% increase in rail traffic and 3% decline in ASP. Strong demand for construction-related products was offset by reduced lumber and paper shipments. Overall, I believe Union Pacific could get a boost in revenue in the first half of 2020. I doubt any increases in industrial production will be sustainable to drive rail traffic over the long term.

Union Pacific's carloads fell 8% Y/Y, which was worse than the overall railroad industry. Every segment experienced a decline in carloads except Industrial, which reported a 2% increase. Last month, management intimated Q4 volume could decline 10% Y/Y. However, Q4 results may not be that important. The bad news is out already. Investors will likely be more interested in management's outlook for the first half of 2020. Excitement over potential Agricultural volume could outweigh dismal Q4 results.

Source: Shock Exchange

Railroads have hiked prices in order to mask waning rail traffic. In Q3, Union Pacific's blended ASP rose 1% Y/Y, not nearly enough to offset the decline in carloads. ASP for two of the company's product groups fell, while two other reported price increases. I expect the company to gain pricing power in Agricultural, yet ASP could decline for other product groups.

Cost Containment Efforts

Union Pacific's Q3 operating expenses were $3.2 billion, down 10% Y/Y. Expenses fell more than revenue, which allowed the company to lower its operating expense ratio to 59%. In my opinion, an operating ration below 60% is considered best-in-class. Last quarter, only Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), Canadian National (NYSE:CNI), Union Pacific and CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) achieved the feat. Union Pacific's operating ratio was down 300 basis points versus the year-earlier period. It is now one of the most efficient railroads in the world, but can the company keep it up?

Compensation and benefits expense was $1.1 billion, down by double digits Y/Y. Management reduced headcount, and more layoffs could be on the horizon. Of note is that expenses for purchased services and fuel also fell sharply. Compensation and benefits and purchased services represented over half of total operating costs. The company will likely cut into these costs if its top line continues to falter. The fallout from cost containment efforts was that EBITDA of $2.8 billion fell 1%, much less than the 7% decline in revenue. EBITDA margin was 51%, up 300 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Management must maintain margins if it wants to keep the stock's lofty valuation intact.

The Stock Is Overvalued

Financial markets have melted up from tax cuts and easy money policies from the Federal Reserve. The rise in broader markets has inured to the benefit of UNP. The company has an enterprise value of $150 billion and trades at 13.9x run-rate EBITDA (nine months EBITDA annualized). In my opinion, the valuation is too robust for a company subjected to the vagaries of a global economy that has likely peaked.

Conclusion

UNP is up over 25% Y/Y, yet the stock remains overvalued. Sell UNP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.