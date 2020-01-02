Nio Soars Despite Going Concern

Just when I thought I'd seen everything in the stock market, this week brought a new entry. Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NIO) saw its shares skyrocket after its Q3 earnings report, one that contained a usually disastrous statement from management. Investors have sent the stock to multi-month highs despite a very dire financial situation.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Electric vehicle sales have struggled in China thanks to subsidy cuts, and Nio has piled up billions in losses over time. The company also has been very late to report earnings this year, with the Q2 report coming in late September. It was a little before that time when the company announced a private placement to bring in much needed capital to keep the business going.

This Monday morning, Nio released its Q3 earnings report less than two days before the end of its calendar Q4 period. Revenues came in at $257 million, about $25 million or so ahead of estimates, while the non-GAAP loss per share of $0.34 was about as expected. Both of these numbers were much better than Q2 2019, thanks to vehicle deliveries up by more than 1,200 units sequentially, although the sales mix shifted heavily to the cheaper ES6 model. It was the following statement in the above release that was the biggest red flag:

The Company operates with continuous loss and negative equity. The Company’s cash balance is not adequate to provide the required working capital and liquidity for continuous operation in the next 12 months. The Company’s continuous operation, which has also constituted the basis of preparing the Company’s third quarter unaudited financial information, depends on the Company’s capability to obtain sufficient external equity or debt financing. The Company is currently working on several financing projects, the consummation of which is subject to certain uncertainties. The Company will announce any material developments or information subject to the requirements by applicable laws.

Anyone that has followed this company like I have knew that something like this was coming. Despite the cash/investments balance being just over half a billion dollars at the end of Q2, Nio has been burning through hundreds of millions per quarter. The cash balance was down to $274 million at the end of Q3, and since Q4 has basically been competed, most of that cash is likely gone by now. It also seems that the company delayed paying wages to early January as part of its cash crunch. The cash balance dropped in the Q3 period despite the infusion of those new funds as well as soaring trade payables.

What's really stunning is that Bank of America actually upgraded the stock this week despite the company essentially issuing a going concern warning. That helped shares on Tuesday, finishing a two day rally of more than 66%, although at one point on Monday shares had more than doubled after the earnings report. We'll see if the rally lasts once some sort of financing is announced, especially if it is heavily dilutive, being the company is short on cash and functionally bankrupt at this point.

For Q4, Nio management expects deliveries to be over 8,000 units, an increase of over 66.7% from the third quarter of 2019. Revenues are forecast to be approximately RMB 2,810 million (US$393.2 million), representing an increase by approximately 53.0% from the third quarter of 2019. The street was at about $290 million going into Monday's report, but as I stated previously, strong October/November unit sales meant guidance was likely to be well ahead of estimates. It seemed analysts weren't in a rush to change their Q4 numbers until the Q3 report was actually delivered.

It will be interesting to see how much losses can come down in Q4 given the higher revenue base as well as cost cutting efforts. Management is reducing its headcount into year's end, but how much will margins improve? This past weekend, the company also introduced an updated version of the ES8 SUV, along with a new model (the "EC6"), a premium electric coupe SUV. The EC6 is the company's third volume production model, and likely will be competing with the Tesla (TSLA) Model Y, assuming Nio stays in business long enough to launch it during the final portion of 2020.

In the end, it was amazing to see shares of Nio surge 66% in just two days despite the company essentially issuing a going concern warning. While Q3 results and Q4 guidance were better than expected, losses and cash burn are still quite substantial. The company needs to bring in fresh capital rather soon, and we'll see if that sends the stock lower again. For now, expect shares to be rather volatile until we get more clarity on the financial situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.