Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/31/19

Includes: BRN, CNFR, EFR, EVV, OPK, SAVA, TURN
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/31/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes have understandably waned into year end, but there is still profit to be had monitoring what insiders take the time to trade during these slow, year-end sessions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Cassava Sciences (SAVA), and;
  • Conifer (CNFR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • 180 Degree Capital (TURN);
  • OPKO Health (OPK);
  • Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV);
  • Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR), and;
  • Barnwell Industries (BRN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Odyssey Marine (OMEX);
  • Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO);
  • Sculptor Capital Management (SCU);
  • TechTarget (TTGT);
  • Palomar (PLMR);
  • Cloudera (CLDR);
  • Ameresco (AMRC);
  • Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), and;
  • Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • International Flavors (IFF);
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA), and;
  • AECOM (ACM).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors

IFF

B

$12,521,363

2

Ubs Ag

BO

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

EVV

B

$1,338,795

3

Barbier Remi

CEO, DIR

Cassava Sciences

SAVA

B

$553,000

4

Buono Stefano

DIR

Abeona Therapeutics

ABEO

JB*

$500,000

5

Ubs Ag

BO

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust

EFR

B

$354,534

6

Frost Phillip Md

CEO, CB, BO

OPKO Health

OPK

B

$146,000

7

Clarkston Ventures

BO

Conifer

CNFR

B

$113,376

8

Rendino Kevin

CB, CEO

180 Degree Capital

TURN

B

$94,943

9

Justh Mark B

DIR

Odyssey Marine

OMEX

B

$82,940

10

Sherwood Ned L

BO

Barnwell Industries

BRN

B

$58,654

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Versant Venture Capital Vi

BO

Akero Therapeutics

AKRO

AS

$9,421,175

2

Considine Terry

CB, CEO

Apartment Investment and Management Company

AIV

S

$5,114,327

3

McCormick Frank

CB

BridgeBio Pharma

BBIO

AS

$3,755,379

4

Abrams Capital

BO

Sculptor Capital Management

SCU

S

$3,489,750

5

Bearden Robert G

DIR

Cloudera

CLDR

S

$2,316,358

6

Armstrong Mac

CEO, DIR

Palomar

PLMR

AS

$1,338,730

7

Vollmer John C

PR

AECOM

ACM

AS

$1,308,908

8

Corrsin David J

VP, GC, DIR

Ameresco

AMRC

AS

$1,050,000

9

Brown Bob D

O

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

DRNA

AS

$761,103

10

Cotoia Michael

CEO, DIR

TechTarget

TTGT

AS

$526,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.