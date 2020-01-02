Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/31/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/31/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes have understandably waned into year end, but there is still profit to be had monitoring what insiders take the time to trade during these slow, year-end sessions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Cassava Sciences (SAVA), and;

Conifer (CNFR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

180 Degree Capital (TURN);

OPKO Health (OPK);

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV);

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR), and;

Barnwell Industries (BRN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Odyssey Marine (OMEX);

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO);

Sculptor Capital Management (SCU);

TechTarget (TTGT);

Palomar (PLMR);

Cloudera (CLDR);

Ameresco (AMRC);

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), and;

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

International Flavors (IFF);

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA), and;

AECOM (ACM).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Winder Investment Pte BO International Flavors IFF B $12,521,363 2 Ubs Ag BO Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV B $1,338,795 3 Barbier Remi CEO, DIR Cassava Sciences SAVA B $553,000 4 Buono Stefano DIR Abeona Therapeutics ABEO JB* $500,000 5 Ubs Ag BO Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust EFR B $354,534 6 Frost Phillip Md CEO, CB, BO OPKO Health OPK B $146,000 7 Clarkston Ventures BO Conifer CNFR B $113,376 8 Rendino Kevin CB, CEO 180 Degree Capital TURN B $94,943 9 Justh Mark B DIR Odyssey Marine OMEX B $82,940 10 Sherwood Ned L BO Barnwell Industries BRN B $58,654

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value 1 Versant Venture Capital Vi BO Akero Therapeutics AKRO AS $9,421,175 2 Considine Terry CB, CEO Apartment Investment and Management Company AIV S $5,114,327 3 McCormick Frank CB BridgeBio Pharma BBIO AS $3,755,379 4 Abrams Capital BO Sculptor Capital Management SCU S $3,489,750 5 Bearden Robert G DIR Cloudera CLDR S $2,316,358 6 Armstrong Mac CEO, DIR Palomar PLMR AS $1,338,730 7 Vollmer John C PR AECOM ACM AS $1,308,908 8 Corrsin David J VP, GC, DIR Ameresco AMRC AS $1,050,000 9 Brown Bob D O Dicerna Pharmaceuticals DRNA AS $761,103 10 Cotoia Michael CEO, DIR TechTarget TTGT AS $526,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

