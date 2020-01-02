Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/31/19

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/31/19, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes have understandably waned into year end, but there is still profit to be had monitoring what insiders take the time to trade during these slow, year-end sessions.
----------------------
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- 180 Degree Capital (TURN);
- OPKO Health (OPK);
- Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV);
- Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR), and;
- Barnwell Industries (BRN).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Odyssey Marine (OMEX);
- Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO);
- Sculptor Capital Management (SCU);
- TechTarget (TTGT);
- Palomar (PLMR);
- Cloudera (CLDR);
- Ameresco (AMRC);
- Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), and;
- Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO).
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Winder Investment Pte
|
BO
|
International Flavors
|
IFF
|
B
|
$12,521,363
|
2
|
Ubs Ag
|
BO
|
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|
EVV
|
B
|
$1,338,795
|
3
|
Barbier Remi
|
CEO, DIR
|
Cassava Sciences
|
SAVA
|
B
|
$553,000
|
4
|
Buono Stefano
|
DIR
|
Abeona Therapeutics
|
ABEO
|
JB*
|
$500,000
|
5
|
Ubs Ag
|
BO
|
Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust
|
EFR
|
B
|
$354,534
|
6
|
Frost Phillip Md
|
CEO, CB, BO
|
OPKO Health
|
OPK
|
B
|
$146,000
|
7
|
Clarkston Ventures
|
BO
|
Conifer
|
CNFR
|
B
|
$113,376
|
8
|
Rendino Kevin
|
CB, CEO
|
180 Degree Capital
|
TURN
|
B
|
$94,943
|
9
|
Justh Mark B
|
DIR
|
Odyssey Marine
|
OMEX
|
B
|
$82,940
|
10
|
Sherwood Ned L
|
BO
|
Barnwell Industries
|
BRN
|
B
|
$58,654
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans Type
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Versant Venture Capital Vi
|
BO
|
Akero Therapeutics
|
AKRO
|
AS
|
$9,421,175
|
2
|
Considine Terry
|
CB, CEO
|
Apartment Investment and Management Company
|
AIV
|
S
|
$5,114,327
|
3
|
McCormick Frank
|
CB
|
BridgeBio Pharma
|
BBIO
|
AS
|
$3,755,379
|
4
|
Abrams Capital
|
BO
|
Sculptor Capital Management
|
SCU
|
S
|
$3,489,750
|
5
|
Bearden Robert G
|
DIR
|
Cloudera
|
CLDR
|
S
|
$2,316,358
|
6
|
Armstrong Mac
|
CEO, DIR
|
Palomar
|
PLMR
|
AS
|
$1,338,730
|
7
|
Vollmer John C
|
PR
|
AECOM
|
ACM
|
AS
|
$1,308,908
|
8
|
Corrsin David J
|
VP, GC, DIR
|
Ameresco
|
AMRC
|
AS
|
$1,050,000
|
9
|
Brown Bob D
|
O
|
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
|
DRNA
|
AS
|
$761,103
|
10
|
Cotoia Michael
|
CEO, DIR
|
TechTarget
|
TTGT
|
AS
|
$526,000
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?
If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.