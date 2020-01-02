Covestro Offers Great Dividend Potential But Red Flags Exists As Well

Nevertheless, further dividend increases are not certain. Debt-financed dividends may already represent red flags for dividend growth investors.

For long-term oriented investors who are looking for dividend companies, a good opportunity may have arisen in recent months.

Introduction

The focus of my analyses essentially revolves around companies in which I myself am invested or where I am considering investing. This means that even if I have not invested any money in a certain company (for example Facebook (FB) or Tesla (TSLA), I write the analyses because at the same time I want to deal with the company in as unbiased a manner as possible within the framework of my own due diligence to check whether or not an investment fits my investment strategy. With the German company Covestro (OTCPK:COVTY) (OTCPK:CVVTF) (OTCPK:CVXTY) and for long-term oriented investors who are looking for dividend companies, a good opportunity may have arisen in recent months.

According to my three-grade rating, the company is not a jewel that you absolutely have to buy today, but it could be worth buying for long-term investors if they want to further diversify their portfolio and have a very generous dividend payer in the future. I would like to explain the reasons for this assessment in this article. In addition and for the sake of completeness, I will also consider some downside factors that could have a negative impact on the dividend and could be even seen as red flags.

Analysis

First of all, let's take a look at the company and its business. After that I want to show you why the slashed guidance is not as bad as it may seem on a first view.

The company

The company is a spin-off from 2015 of the also German company Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY, OTCPK:BAYZF). Since the share issue, Bayer has reduced its stake in Covestro in several steps. Shareholders with shareholdings above the notification thresholds are now as follows:

The business of the company consists of three units:

Polyurethanes ("PUR")

Polycarbonates ("PCS")

Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties ("CAS").

The "PUR"-segment

According to the company's website, with its largest segment, PUR, Covestro is the global leader in the development, production and marketing of polyurethanes. Furthermore and with the words of the company

the versatile material has found its way into many areas of modern life – be it in the form of soft or rigid foam or as thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). Polyurethanes essentially are made from two components, polyol and isocyanate, which Covestro manufactures. Added to the combination of these two are various ingredients or additives. Our scientists work on ever new components and combinations of these ingredients to bring the final touch to the resulting product. This may be stiffness of soft foams or the size of the foam’s pores, for example.

Given that PUR is the best-available industrial insulating material, it is used in several applications, e.g. in buildings and refrigerators to reduce heating or cooling and thus energy consumption.

The "PCS"-segment

PCS's are used in vehicles, buildings, electrical and electronic equipment and medical apparatus, among other things. Covestro produces polycarbonates in the form of granules, composites and semi-finished products.

The "CAS"-segment

In the CAS-segment, Covestro produces preliminary products for paints, adhesives and sealants as well as special products such as films. The main areas of application are transport and traffic, infrastructure, construction, wood processing and furniture. Accordingly, the scope of application is extremely wide too:

Flooring in private homes and industrial buildings are tougher when protected by polyurethane coatings. For the wood and furniture industry, Covestro makes impregnating products and components for bonding products. Container ships are protected by coatings against extreme conditions on the open seas. Shoes are held together by adhesives based on CAS products, and personal identification cards offer greater security thanks to CAS coatings and films. The raw materials of this segment are useful even in the medical segment, for instance in wound dressings that hold better, are more comfortable to wear and can even integrate electronic functions.

The PUR-segment contributed EUR 7.4 billion to the company’s EUR 14.6 billion revenue. CAS is the smallest Covestro segment based on its revenue of EUR 2.4 billion in 2018. Covestro’s PCS-segment posted revenue of EUR 4.1 billion in 2018.

The breakdown of the individual divisions by revenue is as follows:

Slashed guidance v potential and high dividend yield

Looking at the operating business, while 2018 was relatively good the outlook for 2019 is somewhat disappointing. Core Volume Growth is expected to growth in the low single percentage range. ROCE will be significantly lower than in 2018 (8-10 percent compared to almost 30 percent in 2018). Free Operating Cash Flow is now expected to come in a range of EUR 300-500 million. EBITDA is expected to be 50 percent lower than in 2018.

Future growth and investors benefits

Covestro has been struggling with increased competition for some time now. In addition, the US-Chinese trade conflict, the Brexit uncertainty and the far-reaching changes in the automotive industry are leaving their mark. But I believe that most of it is priced in by Covestro and that the company has excellent growth prospects. This, together with a generous dividend policy and a low share price, provides a good entry opportunity for long-term investors. Nevertheless, investors have to take into account that the expected cash flow may be not sufficient to finance the upcoming dividend payout in 2020.

At first, let's address some potential upside catalysts. What I like, is that Covestro's customer base is very diverse and the company is therefore not dependent on one industry. The company's materials are displayed in many lines of business. Automotive is only one of them. The company generates 26 percent of its sales with products used in cosmetics, sports products, leisure and health. The following overview from the roadshow presentation shows this mix very well:

Furthermore, Covestro is active in promising industrial sectors which are expected to grow in the long term and which should also ensure rising profits and further increasing dividends. Given the wide scope of applications in its PCS-segment for example, Covestro expects the share of Covestro materials in vehicles to rise up to three times in electric vehicles.

The second factor to be mentioned is the company's very good market position. The spin-off from Bayer has brought a true power house to the market. Just look at the overview below. Covestro is the or among the market leaders for different polymer solutions:

On the downside, of course, the same applies here as I have already written in my BASF analysis. Covestro is a cyclical company and therefore susceptible to economic fluctuations. This may of course affect the ability to pay generous dividends. And speaking of dividends, Covestro committed itself to a very shareholder friendly dividend policy.

Nevertheless, for the moment, cash flow reaches a limit to finance the upcoming dividend. Last year (2019), Covestro paid dividends of EUR 438 millions to its shareholders. Given that, the expected cash flow between 300 million and 500 million is just sufficient or in a worst case not sufficient to pay the dividend this year (2020).

Furthermore, it also appears that the last dividend was financed by debt, as can be seen from the transcript of the third quarter earnings call:

As you can see, our total net debt level increased to EUR 3.4 billion at the end of September of this year, and the main increases are attributable to the payment of the dividends...

This is of course a big red flag for investors searching for stable dividend payers.

On the other hand, with a 2020 P/E ratio of 14.33, the company is probably relatively fairly valued. The company is thus cheaper than Bayer (P/E ratio above 15) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) (OTCQX:BFFAF) (P/E ratio above 17). What all these companies have in common is that they have suffered from macroeconomic developments. Accordingly, it can also be ruled out that Covestro was particularly badly managed. If the company returns to earnings per share above 9, as in 2018, then at current purchase prices a P/E ratio of below 5 would result. Furthermore, Covestro is also the only company of the three German companies with a dividend yield of over 5 percent.

Conclusion

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Covestro

Overall, Covestro stands out with a high dividend yield and the promise not to reduce the dividend in future. Even taking into account the lowered expectations for the coming year, the company is relatively favorably valued with a P/E ratio of below 15, in particular compared to its peers BASF and Bayer. The dividend will continue to be covered by profit and cash flow. If the economy recovers in the automotive sector, further significant increases are also expected.

Like BASF, Covestro is a well managed company that is heading into the right direction and offers, therefore, value for long-term investors.

Trade war could burden in the near future.

High dividend with an actual yield above 5 percent.

Commitment to shareholder friendly dividend policy but for the moment, cash flow reaches limit to finance dividend. Debt-financed dividends represent red flags.

Note to dividend investors: The share is expected to be traded ex-dividend on 14 April 2020. Payment of the dividend is scheduled for April 15, 2020.

