Conagra Recovers: What It Means For Other Struggling Staples

In general, it's been rough times for value investors in recent months and years. With the overall market going higher and higher, the number of stocks trading at depressed valuations has shrunk. Thus, in general, there are more and more value traps and fewer genuine value opportunities out of the subset of seemingly cheap stocks. Much of the stuff that seems "cheap" now in retail and small-cap energy, for example, is actually rather unattractive once you factor in leverage and the declining profitability outlook for those sectors.

That said, there are still value stocks that can actually work out. Conagra (CAG) is a fantastic example of this. Since bottoming at around 8.5x core earnings in late 2018, shares have, remarkably, advanced nearly 75% from their lows last year largely on the basis of the company's short-term operating results moving from bad to so-so.

Make sure to fix this chart in your mind the next time you hear someone saying that Kraft Heinz (KHC) or some other bombed-out consumer staple company is too far gone to make a comeback. Food companies are such phenomenal businesses that they can overcome vast problems. Steady cash flow solves an incredible number of ills. In fact, over the past 80 years (through 2015), food was the 5th-best performing sector in the market, in the next tier after the absolute corporate giants including cigarette and alcohol companies. The median market return was at 4.9%/year, while food topped that by nearly 150 basis points a year. Over the decades, it adds up:

With the exception of oil, most of the top-performing sectors are incredibly capital light. You don't need to reinvest much of your cash flow in a food, beverages, cigarettes, etc. type business, so cash flow can be used to pay dividends and buy back stock. Tobacco returns topped all other sectors because investors were so scared and thus those companies got to buy back their shares at cheap valuations despite steady cash flows. The longer companies like Conagra, Molson Coors (TAP), Kraft Heinz, Altria (MO) and the like trade at low earnings multiples, the more opportunity it will give them to post surprisingly high returns as they put their cash flows to good use.

By contrast, many of the "value" stocks being pitched nowadays are highly-leveraged stocks in historically bad sectors - transportation, coal, steel, mining, and the like. These may work for short-term trades, but as long-term investments, the benefit you get from buying low quickly erodes as your mediocre business struggles to generate any meaningful return on capital over the course of a full business cycle. Having balance sheet problems at the bottom of a business cycle, after all, is the quickest route to permanent shareholder value destruction.

If you buy levered value stocks in bad sectors, there's a good chance of ending up with a zero if you get your timing wrong. Buy beaten-up value stocks in good sectors, however, and the odds are in your favor; the share price will eventually surge as long as the cash flow engine remains intact.

How Conagra Turned Around

In any case, what about Conagra in particular? It shows a realistic path for how these sorts of consumer staples companies that have been battered by changing economy fears can recover. You need:

A credible turnaround plan

Improved operational efficiencies

Get organic sales growth back into positive territory - it doesn't have to be much, but you do need a + sign in front of the number

Wait for analysts to start upgrading your stock and forecasting good things again

I'm not kidding about merely needing to get organic sales back into positive territory. Before looking at Conagra's recent sales results, take a good look at this chart:

Conagra stock just went up more than 20% in two days in December on this latest earnings report; after months of trading in a four point range, the stock went up six points in a couple of trading sessions.

Why? The magic number was: +1.8%. Organic sales were up 1.8% this quarter - just about matching the inflation rate.

Yet even +1.8% growth is enough to get rid of the sentiment that Conagra was a dying or dead brand business, roadkill left behind by Amazon (AMZN), discount grocers, Millenials or whatever the latest catch-all narrative is this week. Conagra was selling for less than 10x earnings for a decent period of time last year as peak pessimism set in. Any sign of positive growth, and people have to re-evaluate the business as a viable entity rather than a typewriter business.

As a reminder, if you buy something at 10x earnings, you are getting a 10% earnings yield. Even assuming zero growth, if the business can merely run in place, you are setting yourself up to earn a double-digit total return annually. In a world where government bonds yield less than 2%, any operating business in a stable healthy industry at a 10% earnings yield is going to attract private equity and/or activist investors like crazy.

Now, usually bad businesses sell at 10x earnings or less - either icky industries full of regulatory risk (think subprime lending), dying industries, or hyper-cyclical things that tend to destroy capital over a full cycle like mining, autos, and airlines.

Food, at least until a couple of years ago, was viewed as a prized defensive industry that deserved market premium multiples, rather than getting treated like absolute rubbish, which is what the market declared Conagra to be when it sold for 9x earnings last year.

Now, to be certain, many of the bearish points about Conagra are true. They don't have particularly great brands, and the things driving down margins on packaged foods in general are hitting Conagra specifically. Conagra has no secret sauce like a Hormel (HRL) or McCormick (MKC) does to insulate it from current unfavorable trends.

But again, at a single-digit P/E ratio, it takes very little to go right, and suddenly you make a lot of money. Merely getting back to near inflation-levels of growth, and Conagra stock has surged 75% off the lows, and even still, it only trades at 15x forward earnings.

Who Will Follow Conagra?

There are still some consumer staples companies that the market has largely given up on. I own Molson Coors and Kraft Heinz specifically, both of which would fall in the camp. To be sure, there's no guarantee that the likes of Molson Coors or Kraft Heinz will be able to right the ship and return to more normalized valuations for their businesses. It's possible that the operating environment has simply changed and that they will remain low P/E "value trap" type stocks indefinitely. Kraft Heinz has its significant leverage issue, and may end up taking another dividend cut as well, which would certainly put off a recovery in its share price.

Eventually though, as long as your business remains solvent and sales remain somewhat decent, all these defensive massive cash flow recession-resistant businesses will have their Conagra moment and suddenly spring back to life. When you buy something at a low P/E in a great industry, the cash flow comes in so quickly that even by accident, it's likely that something good will happen sooner or later. Or barring that, by mere brute force, you eventually can buy back enough stock to turn EPS and sentiment around.

When you see people comparing a Conagra or Molson Coors, for example, to General Electric (GE), you know you're dealing with superficial analysis. GE had a real run on the bank, given its massive debt load and off-balance sheet obligations in combination with its opaque lines of business. Throw in that it is a highly-cyclical business, and there's a real chance that an ill-timed recession could wipe it out entirely. (I'm using this as an example, this isn't a specific opinion on GE's stock outlook now)

By contrast, food businesses are easy to understand and volatility in operating results is minimal. Over the long run, the difference between -2% and +2% organic sales will determine whether you own a value trap or a slow and steady compounder. Regardless, one bad quarter or year isn't going to destroy shareholder value permanently like it can with a more volatile business.

As long as the core brands keep doing their things - and most importantly - the cash keeps flowing in, you've got a good chance of eventually getting rerated back to at least a 15 if not 18x type P/E ratio for that sort of business. If you manage to buy in the 10-12x range or cheaper, as Conagra, Molson Coors, and Kraft have all sold for recently, good things are bound to happen.

Should these sorts of no or extremely low growth stocks be large positions? Probably not. Over time, it's better to own fantastic businesses at fine prices than okay business at great prices. I'd rather own a large piece of well-run consumer staples like Hormel, McCormick, Brown-Forman (BF.B), etc. than Conagra or Kraft.

But there's nothing wrong with a little pure value investing from time to time if the price is right. Consumer staples at low P/E and P/FCF ratios are a much better bet than a lot of the stuff self-proclaimed value investors are buying lately.

If your value investment has a decent chance of going to $0, you need far higher upside to justify the risk. Whereas, if you buy something like Molson Coors or Conagra, your downside is pretty limited, because of that huge cash flow. As long as you are getting a 9% or 10% annual earnings yield from the business, a lot has to go wrong to lose much money permanently. Meanwhile, any sort of positive development can quickly fix the share price. And if nothing happens, eventually activists or private equity will come along to try to shake the box, likely giving a decent opportunity to exit the struggling investment.

