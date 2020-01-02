Ride This Rally Hard, Keep Your Trades On A Tight Leash - Here's My List

Please maintain the cash discipline as tempting as it would be to dip into the 25% cash is. Try to hold on to that as much as possible. As the VIX falls, we will put on hedges.

Yes the FANG Names Are Great - I Want to Focus Elsewhere

Anyone can say buy the big-cap techs, OK sure, but where's the value in that? The easy route would be to list the FANG names or even my MADGAG list - Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Disney (DIS), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and General Electric (GE). The only controversial name on this list is GE, the others are on everyone’s list. The truth is, these are all great names and should have some upside for Q1. Of this group, the two names I like the most for upside this month are GOOGL and AMZN. So that aside, I want to isolate some names that aren’t on everyone’s list. Some of these may work out, hopefully all. As a trader, you should have a mix of established names that have gone up and should go higher, and perhaps some names that might emerge as a stock on the move. Be merciless in eliminating names that are not working at this point. I can't be any clearer, if you are a trader and you have a name that has been down consistently, what are you waiting for? Cut it loose.

Ride it Like You Stole it, But Get Ready to Pull Out

This piece is focused on trading. That’s not to say that there aren’t nuggets for long-term traders. My note on Westrock (WRK) below is about long-term investing, as are one or two other names. That said, I think we are skating very close to thin ice right now. Sometime in the next several weeks, let’s say toward the third week of this month and perhaps the first two weeks of February. I'm still modeling a pretty sharp retracement. The higher we fly, the more sharply downward we will go on the other side. That does not mean I want you to panic out of this market. On the contrary, I want you to be ready to pick up the best names at bargain prices. This is not at all a long-term bear call. Everything is going according to what I have been modeling for weeks. Long-term readers will remember that I have been calling the melt-up for several weeks. In fact, I noticed that some wags have been complaining that I mention it too much. Too bad, most likely they have been sitting on the sidelines and are sore about it. My loyal readers, hopefully, have reaped benefits. Now, what could tank the market? It's less relevant as to reaching an unsustainable level in the indexes. So in the next two weeks, we add another 150 on the S&P, taking us to 3400ish, which should do it. That would coincide with the start of earnings season, and even if the numbers are decent the market could use it as an excuse anyway. Or maybe the 10-year breaks strongly above 1.9% could do it. The excuse is immaterial, this sell-off will be price driven. Before we get to the stock trades let’s have a quick review of my trading terms:

A Quick Paragraph on the Basics

Since it’s a new year and there might be some readers new to my articles it behooves to establish a few talking points. I tend not to write much about investing, I do try to address investment every few weeks and I'm working on another one that's exclusively long-term investment related. I always manage to have a few nuggets for investors in each note. In general, it should be assumed that anything I write about unless I say something is an investment, please assume that I am talking about trading and speculation. I have three time-scale based, trading modes, “Fast Money” trades, meaning this trade should work quickly, and if it doesn’t you get out. Normal trades - a week, two weeks to six weeks or so, and finally speculation. I use the word speculation because I haven’t found a specific word that encapsulates what I mean by holding a trade, for months or even years. To me, an investment is never sold, of course. At some time you may not have a choice, you sell if you have no choice. You are an owner and as such long-term investments should be providing income like any business or real estate you might own. Now to the thoughts at hand

The overall economy is very conducive for stock appreciation

The dollar has retreated 3% over the last few months, which is great for global stocks and of course very good for US international corporate revenue. If the dollar weakens another 3%, that will give us a boost. So earnings a 1%-1.5% boost - 43% comes from overseas sales, says Julian Immanuel of BTIG. This usually means that the US is slowing down. On the contrary, said he - the rest of the world is just catching up to us. Meaning that the US will continue to chug along and the weakness of the dollar is due to the rest of the world doing better, not the US doing worse. For example, Sweden's Fed just went to zero interest from negative. If other countries follow this, it will bring down our dollar further. Other examples, though Singapore had the lowest growth in a decade, it still avoided recession in its 4Q, and it's generally accepted that it has bottomed and is going higher in 2020. Manufacturing PMI above 50 for Thailand, Korea, and Taiwan so they are growing in the all-important industrial sector.

Conditions are good, but everyone knows that - Maintain Situational Awareness

Jan. 14 or thereabouts is Q3 earnings, that’s one milestone. You must keep an eye on the VIX. Also, we need to watch the trading volume starting next week. If volume returns and is rising, then that will be the rush of the retail investor. The VIX spiked to 15 on Monday as the market sold off really hard. Remember I identified the VIX rise on Friday but didn’t really raise an alarm. Let’s not make this mistake again. Today the VIX is back down hard, and I expect it to retreat strongly and break 12. That will be our signal to hedge up. Right now, I still want you to maintain the cash reserve, though I know that the siren call of the market might be too much for some of you traders. Just consider yourselves warned that the days of wine and song are finite, and if you do don’t prepare, there will be rending of clothes and gnashing of teeth.

Now to some trades:

Oil speculations but not too spec

“Mini-Majors”

OXY +7% Dividends

COP 2.6 Dividend

My Rationale: I hear that there is CALL buying in the XLE. That's a signal to me that speculation is returning to the big-cap oil names. I can’t imagine that buying an Exxon Mobil (XOM) is going to create alpha. Long-term investors, sure. I'm still a buyer of BP (NYSE:BP) for my long-term investment account, so great. I'm not super enthusiastic on the energy sector as yet, so I'm not going to trot out the usual suspects of the E&P production growers like a Pioneer Natural (PXD) or an EOG Resources (EOG). So here's a middle way. OXY got killed in its acquisition of Anadarko. So maybe it bounces nicely, and meanwhile, you have nearly 8% dividends. I think the sleeper section is in the natural gas sector, the LNG, and the NGL space. But for alpha stick with oily names. I think OXY could be a nice long-term investment too.

The Chip Names But Not the Usual Suspects

As I was working up this piece it would be natural for me to revisit the chip sector. This is my No. 1 sector for alpha in January. As fortune would have it. CNBC had a great chip analyst on who surfaced a really good name as his top pick.

On Semiconductor (ON) is Needham’s chip analyst top pick. ON has image sensors, power management, machine vision, factory automation, and autonomous driving. All great growth areas for a cyclical upswing. The rest of his picks are standard: Micron (NASDAQ:MU) (NAND pricing up strong), price to book basis currently 1.7 times. MU sells at 2 times that level takes you to $70 per share. Other chip names he likes" Tower Semi (TSEM), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), and the usual 5G names Skyworks (SWKS) and Qorvo (QRVO). Let’s end with Applied Materials (AMAT).

My Take: AMAT is still my No. 1 out of the box chip play. However, I like the ON call as well so let's make it my second No. 1. I of course like the standard names like MU, AMD, SWKS, QRVO. NXPI and Tower are interesting too, and as less well-known names they could be a catch-up trades.

As fortune would have it, also we had Mark Mahaney of RBC on CNBC

Uber Technology (UBER)

Mark Mahaney lists Uber as one of its top 10 surprises for 2020, along with Pinterest (PINS) and Chewy (CHWY). I like PINS, CHWY, as IPO names, I also like Zoom Video (ZM) and Slack (WORK) of course. You all know that I'm long Uber calls and so far they are working out. Of all these names I think Uber has the best chance for alpha right now. There could be 20% of upside even still. So, while I like all of these names, I think I want to wait for their earnings reports before I look at going long on any of them. Also, of course, it would be after the sell off.

I identified several cloud names that sold off hard on Monday. One The Trade Desk (TTD) reports February 19 sold off 20 points at one point. It went as low as 250ish, and now its above 270. At this point, you might want to ring the register on that one. Alteryx (AYX), another name I suggested picking up, fell to around 97ish and is not at 104ish. This one looks like it has more room to run, and I would even put new money to work on it if you believe the rally keeps running tomorrow and next week. The other names - MongoDB (MDB), Okta (OKTA), Coupa (COUP), Roku (ROKU), Exact Sciences (EXAS) - all doing well. To my eye MDB, OKTA, and ROKU have room to run. COUP is right back to old highs. I'm not looking at breakouts here. EXAS has a fantastic looking chart but, in the health space, it's subject to political winds. If you are in it, ride it. I wouldn’t put new money on it now. If you want to put your money on another trade, no one would blame you if you used EXAS as a source of funds. Also if you are confident that politics and healthcare aren’t a problem staying in sounds good.

Merger Mania Mentions

Merger chatter heats up on CNBC and Elsewhere

“Alphabet will have to make a big acquisition in the cloud in order to compete with Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN). A Workday (WDAY) or a ServiceNow (NOW) could be acquired to gain users," says Dan Ives of Wedbush. He has MSFT as the cloud leader over AMZN but that cloud revenue will more than double from 300B to 700B so there is room for MSFT and AMZN.

My Take: Clearly the news that Google Cloud AI beating radiologists on finding cancer as reported by the Wall Street Journal was missing from his calculation. I have said this before and I will say it again - GOOGL has the best AI technology on the planet, full stop. This is a generally accepted notion in Silicon Valley, but might be unappreciated on Wall Street. What I'm saying is, if there is an AI economy coming, Google Cloud will get a big chunk of that business. I agree that GOOGL will likely be a buyer, unlike AAPL. It has been a very successful acquirer of large established companies. I think more likely names would be an Akamai (AKAM), Square (SQ), or a Shopify (SHOP), or other areas of the cloud that it is not active in right now.

TheInformation.com is calling for Slack (WORK) to be acquired since its revenue growth is slowing and Microsoft Teams seems to be stealing some of the spotlights on the eponymous Slack application’s success.

My Take: The Information is a great media site, and maybe some of the potential acquirers listed - Salesforce (CRM), AMZN, GOOGL, Even Cisco (CSCO) might be kicking the tires as we speak. I am skeptical. AMZN and GOOGL no doubt have tried before WORK went public, and The Information even related that MSFT was considering a bid two years ago before deciding to invest more in their Teams application.

I think they are wrong on this one. I think WORK CEO Stuart Butterfield wants to stay independent. I bet he still sees MSFT as engaging in smoke and mirrors to obscure the overall success of WORK. WORK is projected to be growing at 55% in 2020, plenty fast. I firmly believe that WORK powers through and is finally acknowledged as a real player in the collaboration space. I still think WORK is a buy, for a long-term speculation, and now more so as it's being mooted as an acquisition target.

The main thought I want to leave you with is that all of a sudden there's significant talk of M&A, something that I predicted would happen several weeks ago. Aside from my pleasure of noting that I was correct, I again must advise you to use the possibility of acquisition as part of your trading decisions. The Information and other technology commentators and analysts are talking about M&A because the Pros are talking about it. In turn Wall Street in general is talking about it because mergers are about to heat up along with the melt-up.

IPO Lockup Expiration

Medallia (MDLA): Current price $31.11 Exp. Date: 1/15/2020 Shares on lockup 15,500,000 IPO price $21.00

My Take: I like this company. I think they have a unique value since their only competitor is inside SAP (NYSE:SAP). I think it would be wise to see how they do in their earnings report. I would not be surprised that MDLA is pressured in the lock-up expiration.

Analyst Corner

Nike (NKE): Analysts at Credit Suisse Group Deutsche Bank Set Price Target at $ 112.00 and $120 respectively.

Westrock (WRK) Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co Upgrade from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a PT of $52.00 and a 21.2% Upside

My Take: Hey, psst, want a really safe way to play e-commerce? How about a company that makes all those corrugated boxes from Prime, Chewy, and Walmart clogging your entranceway? You get a 4 ⅓% dividend while you wait, and a chance for very nice appreciation if you believe this analyst. Think of WRK as a “pick and shovel” provider to all the internet big boys. I hear positive comments about this name from traders as well. This vertical has been very consolidated with many fewer manufacturers than a decade ago.

Insider Buying

Lovesac (LOVE) Albert Jack Krause (COO) Buys $100,399.68 worth of shares

Andrew R Heyer (Director) Buys $36,825.00

My Take: We have seen insider buying in LOVE recently. I already combined previous insider buying (Andrew R Heyer Director Buys $208,079.40 December 24) and analyst commentary that LOVE is going to unexpectedly exceed same-store sales. I'm already in this name as an options trade, and it’s referenced above as one of my out of the box trades for Q1.

My Trades: I have not bought or sold anything today. I continue to hold onto my BA, HUBS, SPLK, ROKU, LOVE, and UBER CALLs. I have not spread them. I have EXAS, GE in my long-term holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long GE and EXAS shares in my long-term account. I am still long in BA, HUBS, LOVE, ROKU, SPLK, and HUBS Calls. I have made no trades today. I am long and strong, for now.