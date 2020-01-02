BlackBerry's Turnaround Has Turned

BlackBerry has $605 million in debentures maturing in November; if extinguished, that will result in more than $22 million in savings and increase earnings.

Both our operating and investment experience cause us to conclude that turnarounds seldom turn ... and the same energies and talent are much better employed in a good business purchased at a fair price than in a poor business at a bargin price. – Warren Buffett

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) once known for QWERTY mobile phones, has successfully transitioned from low-margin phones to high-margin software and services. This transition took longer than anticipated because, as noted by Buffett, business transitions are inherently challenging and requires time to successfully effect change.

Since CEO John Chen made the difficult decision of ending mobile phone manufacturing and concentrate on software and services, some have complained of the significant drop in revenue. By pulling data from numerous financial statements, I will show Chen’s decisions were wise and have positioned BlackBerry for growth with high-margin software and services. In the financial numbers that follow, except for per share data, data represents thousands.

Chen joined BlackBerry at the tail end of fiscal year 2014, which ends at the end of February. For the years prior, during, and after Chen became CEO the income statements for hardware, software and services indicates the difficulties Chen inherited:

Source: blackberry.com

As one can see, revenue dropped by greater than two-thirds resulting in multi-billion dollar losses. However, when I separated hardware from software and services, despite hardware generating most of the revenue, hardware revenue resulted in negative or insignificant gross margins:

Source: blackberry.com

while software and services, with less revenue, resulted in significant gross margins:

Source: blackberry.com

In the years that followed, revenue stabilized, earnings broke even, and shareholder’s equity has started increasing:

Source: John Kastanes – data pulled from blackberry.com

In late fiscal 2019, Chen purchased of artificial intelligence and machine-learning cybersecurity firm Cylance for $1.4 billion. During Q3 2019 earnings press release, Chen stated:

I'm excited about the pending Cylance acquisition as it will extend our strategy with cutting-edge AI cybersecurity capabilities and, combined with BlackBerry’s capabilities, present the opportunity for revenue acceleration in our businesses

Chen’s purchase of Cylance has been met with some criticism; particularly for the price paid and slowing acceleration. Chen is known as a frugal individual not willing to overpay for acquisitions so I doubt he overpaid. The acquisition of Cylance required time to integrate into BlackBerry’s software products; however, it appears to be coming together with new products.

Initial revenue growth was slow but growth has started to increase with Cylance contributing to most of BlackBerry’s growth. During the first three quarters of fiscal 2020 BlackBerry reported:

Source: blackberry.com

Three and nine month GAAP revenue by product:

Source: blackberry.com

Three and nine month non-GAAP by product:

Source: blackberry.com

For fiscal 2020, Chen is comfortable with total company revenue of approximately $1.1 billion in non-GAAP and $0.06 in non-GAAP profitability. If BlackBerry were able to achieve that target, it would mean approximately $300 million in revenue during Q4.

During the Q3 earnings call, Chen made two statements that caught my attention. First, Cylance will be accretive in fiscal 2021; and second,

On the U.S. national security front, we partnered with CACI International and to provide a first secured and certified mobile communication applications utilizing BlackBerry’s SecuSUITE secure voice and secure text technology. The initial target market will be more than 4 million United States government issued cell phones. Our application meets the NSA’s stringent Commercial Solution for Classified program requirements and it’s the only solution of its kind in the FedRAMP certification.

Analyst Trip Chowdhry from Global Equities Research asked a question pertinent to Chen’s statement above. Chowdhry asked if BlackBerry’s pipeline with the U.S. government was progressing. Chen replied with this statement:

We are very strong and we are continuing to expand that pipeline. I spoke a little earlier about CACI. That’s actually a very strong partnership because they’re taking us into the secure communications world in the United States government. They have the heritage to do it and they have the credibility to do it. Our product meets the highest standard for Top Secret or Secret and so we’re doing a lot of things together with not only ourselves directly in the federal space but also with the partners.

If BlackBerry’s products meet U.S. government requirements, that could become a source of recurring stable revenue.

BlackBerry has $605 million convertible debentures on its balance sheet that pays 3.75% or $22.69 million per year. These debentures mature November 13, 2020 and each debenture is convertible into common shares at a price of $10 per share. BlackBerry has $970 million in cash and investments: if the debentures don’t convert, BlackBerry has the resources to pay the debentures and will result in increased earnings.

BlackBerry doesn’t pay a dividend; however, investors may want to consider selling options to generate income. Investors owning shares may be comfortable giving up their shares for $10 per share by selling January 2022 $10 calls. Each call option represents the obligation to sell 100 shares if they are called. As of the time of writing this article the mid point between the bid-ask was 61 cents; if you sold the call for 61 cents that would amount to $61.00. If share price remains below $10 through expiration date, you will continue to own those shares and pocket the $61. If share price rises above $10, you have limited your upside to $10 or $1,000 for each call option sold.

A second strategy for advanced investors is selling January 2022 $5 puts. Selling a $5 put option requires you to accept purchasing shares at $5 through the expiration date. At time of writing this article the mid point between the bid-ask was 64 cents; selling a $5 put would amount to $64.00. If share price remains above $5 through expiration, you don’t have to purchase additional shares and pocket the $64. If share price falls below $5, you will likely be assigned and must have sufficient funds in your account to purchase 100 shares or $500 for each put sold.

What investors should consider

John Chen was hired by Prem Watsa to stabilize BlackBerry. This required eliminating low-margin hardware manufacturing and developing and acquiring high-margin software companies resulting in significant revenue decreases. To offset hardware revenue declines Chen purchased cybersecurity firm Cylance for $1.4 billion in late 2018. The integration of Cylance with BlackBerry’s software products required time and resources. Chen appears to have overcome these challenges with revenues increasing and earning growing.

BlackBerry is small compared to other companies in the space it competes in; however, BlackBerry’s products are gaining market share as demonstrated by increasing revenue. While this bodes well, this is a hypercompetitive space and things can reverse quickly. If you are contemplating investing in BlackBerry, keep your purchase size that will allow you to sleep if BlackBerry hits a rough patch.

If you own shares and are content with exiting at $10 per share, consider selling January 2022 $10 calls to generate income while owning shares. If you would like to purchase shares at $5, consider selling January 2022 $5 puts. I have sold both options as a means to generate income and add shares at lower prices. Keep in mind you must have sufficient funds in your account or you will have to pay high margin interest costs.

This is the start of a new year and BlackBerry is now a contender in cybersecurity that could generate significant revenue and good earnings. With a healthy balance sheet, good product offerings, and intelligent management I like BlackBerry’s prospects. Consider a small investment in BlackBerry I believe you will be better off in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.