The Unum Group Has Its Shareholders Covered

The Unum Group's (UNM) announcement in November that it has implemented Clearwater as its provider of automated portfolio data management, accounting, and reporting, is unlikely to be a huge growth catalyst for the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based insurer, but it will ensure greater efficiency for an excellent company whose stock is criminally undervalued at this time.

For those who are unaware, the Unum Group is a provider of disability insurance, group life insurance, and payroll-deducted voluntary benefits for employees of companies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It has a long pedigree, having been in operation since 1848, which is important to understanding why the Unum Group merits consideration as a prospective investment.

Founded in 1848, the Unum Group is an insurer which operates in the U.S., the U.K., and Poland. Image provided by the Unum Group.

Insurance is an essential product, but the sector is not one that has high barriers to entry. The businesses that survive and thrive in this sector are those who have been around for the long-haul and are both profitable and fiscally prudent enough to withstand any economic downturns that may be forthcoming. That the Unum Group is profitable can be gleaned from the revenue and net income figures it has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2014 10.54 billion 402.1 million 2015 10.79 billion 867.1 million 2016 11.08 billion 931.4 million 2017 11.29 billion 994.2 million 2018 11.61 billion 523.4 million

Figures collated from annual reports on the Unum Group's investor relations page.

The eye-catching figures in the table above are the net income figures for 2017 ($994.2 million) and 2018 ($523.4 million). The drop can be accounted for by the $85 billion worth of insured losses incurred by Hurricane Maria, particularly in Puerto Rico - and which affected more than just the Unum Group. In addition, the loss ratio in long-term care that Evercore's Thomas Gallagher noted in May 2018 also impacted the bottom line, and also impacted return on equity which fell from 10.72% in 2017 to 5.75% in 2018.

However, the quarterly results reported for the present financial year highlight the short-term nature of the factors that had such an impact on 2018's figures.

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 2.99 billion 280.9 million Q2 3.01 billion 281.2 million Q3 2.98 billion 242 million Total 8.98 billion 804.1 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports on the Unum Group's investor relations page.

Furthermore, return on equity trailing twelve months is currently 11.61%, a further indication that 2018 was a temporary blip - a blip that, it should be noted, has not impacted the Unum Group's ability to set aside cash to reward shareholders with the consecutively rising dividends it has paid out for the last ten years. The payout ratio of 21.12% suggests that this record of dividend payments is likely to continue going forward, as does the free cash flow of $271.5 million reported in Q3 2019.

This allows me to segue way to how financially robust the Unum Group is. With total assets of $66.96 billion against total liabilities of $57.32 billion, the Unum Group's net worth of $9.64 billion stacks up well against its long-term debt of $3.04 billion, as does its cash-on-hand worth $77 million and total investment assets worth $55.59 billion.

So, on the three criteria outlined above - longevity, profitability, and fiscal durability - the Unum Group is very well placed to deliver going forward. It has 170 years' worth of institutional experience in the insurance sector, has reported sustainable profitability over several years, and is financially well-fortified for any downturns it may face.

All of that being said, this is not a growth stock. The move away from the outdated manual legacy systems to the more streamlined service provided by Clearwater will certainly improve the Unum Group's business processes, but insurance is a stodgy business, not a high-growth sector. With EPS growth over the next five years projected to be 5.75%, the Unum Group will not be an exception to this rule. Consequently, a prospective investor will want a discount price to get acceptable returns here.

The Unum Group is currently trading 23.64% below its 52-week high of $38.29. Chart provided by FinViz.

Such investors should be quietly pleased: currently, the Unum Group trades at a share price of $29.24 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a forward P/E of 5.00 - both figures are significantly lower than the Unum Group's five-year average P/E of 13.18 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 23.95. Furthermore, the current dividend yield of 3.97% is significantly higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.28%. These figures suggest that the stock is currently undervalued - but what is fair value for the Unum Group?

To determine this, first I divide the current P/E by the historical market average to get a valuation ratio of 0.39 (5.81 / 15 = 0.39) and divide this valuation ratio by the current share price to get a first estimate for fair value of $74.97 (29.24 / 0.39 = 74.97). Then I divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.44 (5.81 / 13.18 = 0.44) and divide this valuation ratio by the share price to get a second estimate for fair value of $66.46 (29.24 / 0.44 = 66.46).

Next, I divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.57 (2.28 / 3.97 = 0.57) and then divide this valuation ratio by the current share price to get a third estimate for fair value of $51.30 (29.24 / 0.57 = 51.30). Finally, I get an average of these three estimates to get a final figure for fair value of $64.24 (74.97 + 66.46 + 51.30 / 3 = 64.24). On this basis, the Unum Group stock is currently undervalued by 120%.

In summary, the Unum Group is not a high-growth stock, but it is considerably undervalued by every metric. This long-established insurer with a decade-long record of raising dividends and a strong financial position is currently a bargain at its present valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UNM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.