Supreme Cannabis: The Painful Transition Away From Wholesale

Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF) represents the group of small-cap LPs in Canada that facing considerable headwinds against a challenging legal cannabis market in Canada. The company is lucky that its debt load is manageable and assets are largely operating. However, there remain questions about whether its business model could be profitable in the long run. We continue to be Neutral on the stock as its stable financial position is neutralized by an unclear path to profitability and positive cash flow.

(All amounts in C$)

F2020 Q1 Results

Supreme reported fiscal 2020 Q1 results that showed a significant drop in revenue to $11 million. The 40% decline in sales is mainly due to the collapse of the wholesale market. We have seen from most LPs that Q3 was an extremely challenging quarter due to a severe oversupply that crushed the pricing and demand for wholesalers. This reinforced our earlier concern as discussed in "Supreme Cannabis: Good Quarter But Will B2B Work?". Supreme has indeed experienced big problems with its reliance on the wholesale market and it is trying to pivot away towards the recreational market. The company disclosed that wholesale accounted for 57% of Q1's revenue, compared to one year ago when wholesale accounted for 100% of sales in Q1 F2019.

We think the company's decision to reduce its reliance on the wholesale market is wise but short-term pain will be incurred. The recreational market requires deep relationships with provincial distributors and Supreme needs to compete with other LPs in terms of pricing and product qualities. More importantly, the Canadian market has been suffering from an oversupply that will reduce demand for all product types. In short, we think Supreme's efforts to transition away from the B2B model will likely result in substantial revenue loss in the near-term due to a crowded market.

As cannabis 2.0 products are launched throughout Canada, we think Supreme has done a decent job of putting together assets to compete in that market. However, the price it paid for some of the assets is raising concerns given the lack of near-term revenue visibility. Its $48 million acquisition of Blissco and $20 million acquisition of Truverra helped build a platform for its extraction-based product portfolio which is crucial for its 2.0 portfolio. However, Bliscco contributed $0.9 million of revenue in Q1 while Truverra contributed zero revenue. Whether Supreme can benefit from these assets remains to be seen but it has paid some heavy prices to be able to offer extraction products.

Financial Outlook

Supreme currently has a market capitalization of $217 million and the stock trades at 3.7x EV/Sales based on Q1 annualized financials. We think the stock is inexpensive compare to peers but the discounted valuation reflects the execution risk associated with its transition away from the wholesale market. The big drop in Q3 revenue reflects the pain it has to go through during this transitory period and we think investors will continue to demand a discount before Supreme could reset its business.

Supreme had $36 million of cash at the end of September and $100 million of convertible debt due in 2021. The convertible notes are deeply out of the money. Post Q1, Supreme also announced a $90 million senior secured credit facility with a group of lenders led by BMO. The facility includes a $70 million term loan and a $20 million revolver. This financing will alleviate any near-term liquidity concern and positions Supreme as one of the better-capitalized cannabis companies in Canada. We have seen many companies struggling to obtain affordable financings such as The Green Organic Dutchman (otcqx:TGODF) and Emerald Health (otcqx:EMHTF). This financing announcement was one of the main reasons why we remained Neutral on Supreme despite recent challenges.

Looking Ahead

We continue to believe that Supreme offers limited near-term upside due to its ongoing transition away from the B2B market. It takes time to establish new brands in an oversupplied recreational market and it has suffered major setbacks this past quarter as revenue plummeted. The company provided 2020 guidance of net revenue between $150 and $180 million and a positive adjusted EBITDA. Overall, we think cannabis companies should refrain from providing guidance because most of them have not been able to come even close to these highly speculative projections. HEXO (HEXO) had to withdraw its 2020 guidance and Aurora (ACB) even missed its own guidance provided only a few months before releasing its results. We place a low probability on Supreme meeting its 2020 guidance given Q1 sales came in only at $11.4 million. Calendar Q4 2019 has not been that much better based on industry data and 2.0 products have been slow to launch. Rather than missing its own guidance, companies should focus on achieving the best possible results each quarter in order to win back investor confidence after the sector suffered an unprecedented downturn.

We remain Neutral on Supreme because it has limited near-term catalysts while execution risks are high for its transition away from wholesale. However, the company has low financial risk after the recent $90 million credit facility with major lenders, providing it with ample runway to execute its transformation plan. We need to see more evidence of concrete improvements before turning positive on the stock.

