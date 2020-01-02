Beaten Down, Dave & Buster's Is Still A Buy

Image source

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) has a unique combination of entertainment and food/drink that has worked very well for it in the past. I've been bullish on PLAY at various times since it came public because the stock tends to overreact in both directions, with that oscillation producing some very cheap valuations at times. As you can see below, since cratering in June, shares have spent the past several months bouncing between $37 and $44, with the current price almost right in the middle of that range. I think the company's woes are real, but also that they are priced into the stock, and then some. As a result, I still think PLAY is a buy on a valuation basis.

This isn't the PLAY of old

PLAY used to produce some truly heroic revenue growth numbers. The company was opening stores at a quick rate and getting them up to speed very quickly in terms of volumes. In addition, comparable sales added their fuel to the fire, resulting in what can only be described as outstanding growth below.

The company produced 16%+ revenue growth in fiscal 2015, 2016 and 2017, and still maintained double-digit growth in each of the past two years. However, those days are gone as PLAY is a much more mature chain with more locations, and weaker comparable sales. That combination has sunk revenue growth and unfortunately, has weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

The company guided for about 7% revenue growth this year during the Q3 report, which is what analysts have as consensus today. That sounds nice, but the problem is that the company is also opening 16 new stores this year, with 11 of those being the legacy, larger size, and the balance in the new smaller format. That amounts to unit growth of about 12%, so you'd expect revenue to grow something like 10% to account for the larger footprint, as well as the timing of new stores opening up. However, we know that revenue is only to grow about 7%. The difference is due to some pretty awful comparable sales, which are currently forecast to fall between 2.5% and 3.0% this year. That's where PLAY is suffering this year and why the company's shares have fallen as much as they have.

Looking forward, analysts reckon PLAY can do 7% annual revenue growth, and I agree so long as new stores continue to open up. Management has been very forthcoming with their growth plans, and PLAY has a very long runway of new stores, particularly in the smaller format. Indeed, that's one reason I've liked the stock in the past and continue to like it today. The concept is different and there's lots of room for expansion. But as we've seen this year, it isn't perfect.

Margins have become an issue in the past couple of years, as we can see below. This was unforeseen by yours truly a few years ago when I started covering the stock, but it has become clear that PLAY isn't immune to profitability hiccups.

SG&A costs have been pretty steady through the years around 6% of revenue, which is quite good. However, operating margins have declined as a result of declining gross margins, as you can see above. One of the reasons I like the story of PLAY is that its games provide outstanding gross margins, so when the company decided to focus on building that business recently, I found it to be an attractive strategy. The problem is that even the profit puppy amusement business is suffering these days.

Indeed, during Q3, amusements comparable sales fell 3.9%, virtually the same as the restaurant comparable sales decline of 4.4%. Comparable sales were declining last year as well at this time, but by very small amounts; we are in uncharted waters with PLAY's recent performances.

On the bright side, PLAY's relative maturity has afforded it the opportunity to return capital to shareholders in a really big way recently, as we can see below, with share repurchases in millions of dollars for the past eight quarters.

During the recent decline in the share price, PLAY has spent aggressively on its own stock, something I love to see. I don't think the model is broken and that implies there are happier days ahead. What PLAY is doing is buying shares cheaply while it can, so that when things do get better, earnings are spread over fewer shares.

What has PLAY gotten for all of this spending? As it turns out, quite a lot. Below, we have the total outstanding shares in millions for each of the quarter ends from February 2018 through today.

The share count is down about 20%, give or take, just in the past two years, and if the share price languishes in the $40s for more time, I suspect we'll continue to see these types of moves. That's outstanding because reducing the float automatically increases EPS, as the denominator is smaller, even if the numerator stays the same. In other words, one can expect EPS to rise by the same amount as the reduction in the float, all else equal.

A beaten down stock that is way too cheap

PLAY is a long way from being perfect, and after the past two earnings reports, I'd say it is further from being perfect than it ever has been. However, I also think the stock is so cheap that it is pricing in this and more, which is why I think it is a buy despite the obvious challenges it is facing with traffic and margins.

However, analyst consensus, as seen above, is already pricing in a bunch of bad news for 2020 that is reflected in the current share price. Analysts expect about flat earnings for fiscal 2021, which is interesting when you consider how far margins have already fallen, how many new stores are being opened, and how much stock the company is buying back.

The simple fact is that PLAY will almost certainly hit ~7% revenue growth next year on the back of new store openings, we've seen it has been buying back heaps of stock in the area of 10% annually, and that margins have suffered already. In other words, if we combine revenue growth of 7% and buyback of, say, 8%, we should get 15% EPS growth on flat margins. That logic implies margins will need to be responsible for an EPS decline of 15% next year after the damage that has already been done. That may occur if PLAY simply forgets how to execute, but that's not a bet I'm willing to make.

As such, I think too much negativity is priced into shares today, and that anyone wanting to own PLAY should strike while the iron is hot. While the company is facing its fair share of struggles, it is being unfairly punished in my view, and it is a buy.

