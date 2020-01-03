MAG Silver: 2020 Looks Bright

MAG silver (MAG) is a Canada-based exploration company that conducts its operations in Mexico. The Juanicipio JV is the most significant project currently owned (partially) by MAG. This project is likely to come online during the current calendar year and ignites MAG's growth outlook. In this article, I will discuss why MAG is a suitable growth candidate despite being traded at a rather expensive price-to-book valuation. The growth stems from the ongoing rapid project development, a tentative silver rally, and MAG's strong balance sheet.

Figure-1 (Source: DailyFx)

MAG is not cheap

With a market cap of approx. $1.02 BB against a balance sheet of $218.5 MM, MAG does not appear to be cheap at present. The P/B ratio works out at ~5x (Figure-2) which is relatively higher than the P/B ratio of a peer company, namely Alexco Resources (AXU). Note that I have compared MAG with AXU since both companies are in the exploration phase but MAG is one step ahead in terms of proceeding with development of the Juanicipio project. In a later section we will discuss why MAG's current premium valuation should not be a concern for the investors.

Figure-2 (Source: YCharts)

Balance sheet looks good

Nevertheless, MAG does have a very strong balance sheet. The ~$219 MM balance sheet which is debt-free is predominantly cash (~$95 MM), and long term investments (that is, the investment in Juanicipio project recorded at ~$115 MM). These items respectively provide for MAG's liquidity needs in both short and long term and also account for 43% and 52% of MAG's balance sheet (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: Form 6-K)

In my view, a strong liquidity position is much needed for the development of the Juanicipio project to bring it into production during H2 2020. The strong liquidity also adds a bit of protection to MAG's 44% interest in the Juanicipio project because according to the terms of the JV agreement between MAG and Fresnillo Plc (the owner of the remaining 56% stake in the project), the development costs are to be shared proportionately between the JV companies and failure by either company to pay the requisite share of costs will lead to dilution of ownership stake (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: Form 6-K)

MAG is not a bad bet

A P/B ratio of ~5x for an exploration company indeed appears to be an alarming number. The stock is not cheap. However, I see a very promising outlook for MAG in the near term principally emanating from two catalysts which are discussed in detail below.

Mining potential and development status of Juanicipio

The Juanicipio project (bifurcated into Bonanza and Deep zones) is estimated to contain approximately 25 Mt (read: Million tonnes) of resource in all categories. This drills down to ~266 Moz of silver, ~1.43 Moz of gold, ~1,257 Mlbs of lead, ~2,292 Mlbs of zinc, and ~110 Mlbs of copper (refer note-1 below). Have a look at Figure-5 for details. The average LoM AISC from Juanicipio is ~$5/oz of silver equivalent ounces and yields a safe $12/oz contribution/oz at the current silver prices.

Moreover, the project is rapidly under development with foundations being laid for the 4,000 tpd (read: tons per day) beneficiation plant, which implies that structural developments are being pursued together with exploration activities. MAG expects to achieve another operational milestone during H1 2020 when the SAG (read: Semi-Autogenous Grinding)/ ball mills will be installed.

A SAG mill in operation-(Source: 911 Metallurgist)

[Note-1: The resource potential enumerated above is based on a 100% basis, and not MAG's proportionate 44%. Further, the numbers accumulate the more certain 'Indicated' resources with the less certain 'Inferred' resources. For a more detailed classification of category-wise resource potential, have a look at Figure-5. In my view, this aspect also highlights the scalability of the project. The project's initial LoM is assumed to be 19 years out of which the project could payback the invested capital of ~$360 MM in about two years (or earlier if metal prices sustain their upward trajectory) and the scalability element essentially stretches the project's viability beyond the initial LoM.]

Figure-5 (Source: MAG's resource estimate at Juanicipio)

The underground development at Juanicipio is progressing rapidly and has grown from ~16 kilometers towards the start of FY 2019 to ~23 kilometers (or more) as we enter FY 2020. Have a look at Figure-6 that details the progress on development of the underground access conveyor ramp (23+ kilometers). It's worth noting here that the ramp is concentrated in the region of the Valdecañas Vein which is the primary and more resourceful vein among the current veins (the other significant vein is the Juanicipio Vein) at the property.

Figure-6 (Source: December 2019 Presentation)

In my view, this development strategy supports management's plan to deliver increased average silver equivalent production during the first 6 years of mine operations. Furthermore, MAG expects to witness peak annual production during FY 2021 (Figure-7) which reinforces the fact that in a rising silver market, MAG has loads of growth potential.

Figure-7 (Source: MAG's resource estimate at Juanicipio)

A potential recovery in silver prices

In my view, a persistent recovery in silver prices could possibly be around the corner. Silver's price performance during the last 2 decades shows that the precious metal's price had consolidated between the range of $15-20/oz during the period 2005-2010, before making a massive volatile move up. Thereafter, a massive correction followed, and I see that silver has now consolidated again during the past 5-year window (during 2015-2019).

As we enter the next decade (and particularly within the window of calendar years 2020-2025), one could expect silver to rage significantly higher from the current levels of ~$18/oz. Then again, this expectation is based purely on a technical analysis of the silver price trends. Nevertheless, an oncoming US-China trade truce would certainly promote an improved global economic environment, and that would also have far-reaching implications on silver demand. According to a report, the projected use of silver in the automotive sector would grow from ~1,491 tonnes during FY 2018 to ~1,800 tonnes by 2025 and would further expand to ~2,350 tonnes by 2040. This is without prejudice to the multiple other industrial uses of silver (including jewellery). Hence, I believe that silver prices are capable of moving north from the current levels (Figure-8).

Figure-8 (Source: Macrotrends)

Risks and opportunities

If we turn the glass upside down we can identify two risks. First, silver prices may not maintain an upward momentum. Second, delays in construction of the project and commencement of production. On that note, management's initial estimate of delivering first sustainable production during mid-2020 (refer to Figure-2 in my previous article on MAG, linked here) has been stretched to somewhere in Q4 2020 (refer to pg. 31 of December presentation, linked earlier). Some readers might vouch for a jurisdictional risk in Mexico but I believe Mexico is a safe location for foreign silver miners. For instance, consider First Majestic (AG); a Canadian silver miner which has successfully operated silver mines in Mexico for quite some time now. As such, I don't believe there's any significant jurisdictional risk for MAG in its Mexican mining operations.

Chances of a Fresnillo offer?

On a different note, there's always the opportunity of a buyout of MAG by Fresnillo, though very remote. Apart from its 56% stake in the Juanicipio property, Fresnillo also owns ~11% shares in MAG and is currently the largest single institutional investor in the company, followed by Blackrock. Since ~80% of MAG shares are held by institutions (Figure-9), I believe Fresnillo will need to make a very tempting offer to make a controlling move in MAG.

Figure-9 (Source: December 2019 Presentation)

Then again, why would Fresnillo actually make such an offer? It only had ~$360 MM in cash assets at the end of H1 2019. Plus, it already owns a significant mining interest in the area surrounding the Juanicipio property (Figure-10). Bottom line is, MAG is not going to be bought out anytime soon.

Figure-10 (Source: December 2019 Presentation)

Conclusion

In short, even though I assume that MAG's less likely to be bought out by Fresnillo anytime soon, the stock promises suitable growth in the wake of commendable development on its Juanicipio project, project scalability, robust liquidity (sufficient to meet its working capital requirements), and an expected upside in silver price. Plus, the project is free from any major risks (including jurisdictional or operational). Therefore, I see a favorable outlook for MAG during FY 2020.

Author's disclaimer: The ideas presented above are my own, and are based on information available at the time of writing. They should not be construed as specific investment advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.