Aurora Cannabis: Problematic Profit Picture

The departure of the Chief Corporate Officer is another red flag and could indicate a planned restructuring in the works.

Without cutting costs, the company has to grow quarterly revenues by over $50 million while hitting 60% gross margins.

Over the last week, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) has seen a couple of key persons flee the company. The lack of a catalyst from Cannabis 2.0 products has to question the profitability picture of the Canadian cannabis LP in 2020 and beyond reinforcing my negative investment thesis.

Image Source: Aurora Cannabis website

Fleeing The Ship

Aurora Cannabis has finally dipped below $2, so clearly, the market is concerned about a director selling shares and the Chief Corporate Officer leaving the company. Both moves are odd, if the cannabis company was set for a rebound in 2020.

First, Director Jason Dyck sold over 1 million shares at C$3.095, leaving the key director with 791,402 shares. As the below chart shows, Mr. Dyck had over two years to sell the stock at much higher prices. His 1.8 million shares were once worth over $20 million. Noteworthy, Mr. Dyck is listed as a key scientific leader of the company.

Second, Cam Battley has been a senior executive at Aurora Cannabis since 2016. Mr. Battley was well known as an advocate for global cannabis growth. He left the company on December 20.

At $2, the stock has a fully diluted market cap of around $2.5 billion. Aurora Cannabis traded in a tight range around $1.75 to $2.00 back in 2017. One has to consider this price a make or break for the stock in early 2020.

Weak Profit Picture

The major story for 2020 is whether Aurora Cannabis can cut the ongoing cash burn from operations in order to prevent massive dilution. MKM Partners predicts the Canadian cannabis company not reaching profits until 2025.

Analysts don't have the company reaching the profitable level until 2023. Once getting past FY22, not enough analysts have official estimates, so the picture is murky.

Source: Aurora Cannabis earnings estimates

As analyst Bill Kirk points out, the top seven producers alone can supply the Canadian cannabis market. My previous research highlighted the perplexing path of even further supply hitting the market in 2020. The top 10 producers still have annual production targets of ~1.8 million kg.

Just over the last 6 months, revenue estimates for Aurora Cannabis are down 50%. Analysts only forecast FY21 (June) revenues of $567 million. Some analysts have revenues staying below $400 million for the year.

Data by YCharts

The importance is that FQ1 EBITDA levels were -C$39.7 million or ~$30.4 million for the quarter. In order for Aurora Cannabis to wipe out the EBITDA loss, the company needs to generate $50.7 million of additional quarterly revenues with 60% gross margins without growing operating expenses currently running at $66.6 million.

A logical reason for Mr. Battley leaving is the company pulling back on global operations and taking a big writedown to all of the intangible assets and goodwill on the balance sheet. The company can't afford to run global operations bleeding several million per quarter.

In the December presentation, Aurora Cannabis still promotes extensive distribution channels across 5 continents. The company has to rationalize these operations. Are channels in Estonia, Czech Republic, and Italy really providing value for the company? After all, Italy recently pushed the local producer to add production to cut down on the sales imported from Aurora Cannabis.

Source: Aurora Cannabis December presentation

The company has nearly C$4 billion in listed assets that might need written off. Intangible assets are up at C$683 million, and goodwill is C$3.2 billion.

Source: Aurora Cannabis FQ1'20 financial statements

While the company taking a multi-billion-dollar write-off isn't going to surprise most investors, the market is going to want a scapegoat. The departure of Cam Battley could fall into that category along with a move to cut corporate costs.

If Aurora Cannabis cut 10% of operating costs or $6.6 million quarterly, the company would only need to increase gross profits by $23.8 million to breakeven. The key to the upcoming FQ2 quarterly report is some moves by the leading Canadian cannabis company to cut costs while still rolling out Cannabis 2.0 products. The restrictive regulatory scenarios where Alberta and Quebec are blocking vapes and Ontario still lacks stores makes the revenue picture look bleak requiring the company make a move to cut costs.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Aurora Cannabis remains a stock to avoid as questions persist on how the company reaches profitability. The Canadian cannabis sector faces too much supply and too many limitations on Cannabis 2.0 products for the company to generate the revenue growth needed to eliminate the EBITDA loss.

The hope here is that the company takes a massive charge to intangibles and goodwill and uses the exit of Mr. Battley to restructure the business and lower operating costs. The stock is untouchable until the remaining management team can lower the EBITDA losses and provide a more reasonable path to profits considering the well-established need for cash.

