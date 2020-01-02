Pinterest: Biggest 2020 Bet On IPO Flops

A broken IPO can be one of the best ways to buy a great company at a reasonable price. With 2019 being a year where prominent IPOs failed to live up to expectations, Recode highlighted the stocks that struggled in 2019 and unfortunately most of the stocks on the list aren't appealing after their busted IPO due to weak financials. One stock stands out with my negative investment thesis about to turn bullish.

Failed IPOs

The one prominent stock on the list that stands out as a potential winner in 2020 is Pinterest (PINS). The social media company has a much better profit picture than the likes of Lyft (LYFT), Slack Technologies (WORK) and Uber Technologies (UBER). All of the these stocks are now down over 20% from the initial trade following their IPO.

The major distinguishing factor is that Pinterest generated a $3.8 million adjusted EBITDA profit in the last quarter while the others had massive losses. One can't assume that either Uber or Lyft will thrive in the ridesharing market when the two will combine for annual losses of $3.5 billion. Even Slack is a big money loser while the company has Microsoft (MSFT) hot on their tail.

These three companies had failed IPOs and will struggle in 2020 due to these reported Q3 EBITDA losses:

Promising Future

Pinterest is only down $1 from the $19 IPO. The company initially traded at $23.75 now hitting retail investors with a 25% loss while institutional investors are nearly breakeven. The stock reached a high of $36.83 and has since dipped 50%.

My previous research was bearish on the stock with a $15 price target. With a diluted share count of 650 million shares, the stock would have a market value of $9.75 billion.

In comparison to other social media stocks like Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR), Pinterest is actually becoming more reasonably priced. The stock has $1.7 billion in cash giving my target an $8.05 billion EV. With 2020 revenue estimates of $1.5 billion, the forward EV/S multiple dips to 5.3x. Snap (SNAP) is up at a 9.0x multiple so Pinterest has an ability to make a run.

As 2020 progresses, investors will start looking at 2021 revenue estimates of ~$2.0 billion. At the current price of $18, Pinterest will roll into an EV/S multiple of 5.0x.

The company has the best prospects because they target the older user in a niche segment. Pinterest doesn't target the same market as Snapchat or Instagram or even the hottest new social app in TikTok. The site has a much more stable user base along with the ability to monetize users at a much higher rate.

For this reason, Pinterest is on the path to consistent 30% revenue growth over the next couple of years. At 322 million MAUs, the site has a similar user base as Twitter, but the later site has 2020 revenue estimates of up to $4.0 billion. The latter site has lost a prominent investor due to failures over monetizing users, yet Twitter has revenue targets over double those of Pinterest.

Most consider Twitter as a highly disappointing monetized site so the ability of Pinterest to monetize user is going to grab more attention in the coming quarters.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that my research is still looking for a further dip in Pinterest. Investors finding the stock appealing here might want to buy an initial position with capital held for new lows in an over due market sell off during January. Ultimately, Pinterest will turn bullish at $18 as investors start looking forward to 2021 numbers, just not yet.



