AeroVironment: Leading A High-Growth Industry

The past decade has witnessed the rise of advanced robotics and artificial intelligence like never before. This robotics and artificial intelligence trend is only accelerating with every passing year. AeroVironment (AVAV) is in a prime position to benefit massively from these technological advancements. The company is a leader in small UAS (unmanned aircraft systems), HAPS (high-altitude platform systems), and TMS (tactical missile systems).

AeroVironment's small UAS business, which accounted for ~71% of Q2 revenues, will likely be the company's main growth driver moving forward. Given the increasing pervasiveness of drone technology, AeroVironment's UAS business is set to thrive. As robotics and artificial intelligence continues to improve, small drones will become increasingly applicable both militarily and commercially.

Source: AeroVironment

Growing Applications of Unmanned Vehicles

Unmanned aerial vehicles, or more commonly known as drones, are starting to see widespread adoption not only in the military sector, but also in the commercial sector. Drone technology has a number of advantages compared to older technologies particularly in the military. In addition to the obvious benefit of reduced casualties, drone technology allows for more sophisticated data collection, less downtime, quicker deployment, and much more.

While much of countries' military budgets are currently spent on large drones, smaller drones will likely become more prevalent in the future. In fact, military drones are already getting smaller as a result of improving technologies. Small drones are oftentimes more agile, more stealthy, more cost-effective, and easier to pilot. In an age where asymmetrical warfare is increasingly common, smaller drones may eventually come to dominate the space. Given AeroVironment's expertise in small drones, this trend bodes well for the company.

Drones are also becoming increasingly useful in the commercial sector. Commercial drones are starting to be utilized in more and more imaginative to increase productivity. AeroVironment's Quantix drone system can improve crop yields by spotting anomalies easily missed otherwise. Once this technology becomes more advanced and sophisticated, this particular industry could be worth many billions of dollars. In fact, some experts predict that the agricultural drone industry could be worth $4.8 billion by 2024.

Cost Advantage

The era of expensive fighter jets with hundreds of billions of dollars in development costs dominating the skies may be coming to an end. In fact, drone technology is advancing so fast that fighter jets and other manned aerial vehicles will likely be used in increasingly niche situations if at all. On the other hand, UAVs will almost certainly be used more frequently and for more applications. AeroVironment's Raven, for instance, can be used for intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance. This is made all the more impressive considering the fact that the Raven only weighs ~4 pounds.

While costs for these UAVs and their systems can range from thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars, they are oftentimes far more cost-effective than older technologies like fighter jets. Considering the fact that the recent drone and missile attack on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure severely hampered the country's oil industry for a short while and noticeably impacted the global oil markets is a testament to the cost-effectiveness of drones. In fact, the reported 10 drones used in the attack are estimated to have cost $10,000-$15,000 each.

The image below shows some of the damage done by the attack.

Source: Reuters/Hamad Mohammed

AeroVironment's small UAS business recorded a revenue of $59.2 million in Q2. This figure will likely continue to grow at a solid rate as small drones are increasingly integrated into both military and commercial settings. AeroVironment regularly wins government defense contracts for its UAS capabilities in particular. In fact, the company recently won a contract valued up to $55 million for Raven system modifications.

AeroVironment is well-positioned to continue winning lucrative government contracts given the company's leadership position in small UAVs. As robotics and artificial intelligence becomes more advanced, the cost-effectiveness of smaller unmanned robotics will become too much to ignore. Given that AeroVironment has a firm grip on this industry, the company should continue to grow at an impressive rate.

Growing Headwinds

After countless years of wars and trillions of dollars spent in the Middle East, the public has started to shy away from foreign conflicts. In fact, antiwar sentiments are starting to become more popular among the youth. This means that foreign interventions will likely decrease or be met with greater resistance moving forward. As a major supplier of military technology for the US government, this trend would negatively impact AeroVironment's bottom line.

In addition, competition will likely ramp up moving forward. As small drone technology becomes increasingly viable, larger technology companies could easily move in on the market. Boeing (BA), which currently manufactures medium-sized drones, could easily shift production to favor smaller drones. Given AeroVironment's lead in this industry, however, the company would more likely be acquired then pushed out of the market once larger companies put more resources into small drone technology.

Conclusion

AeroVironment is a financially stable company in a high-growth industry. The company reported $310.9 million in cash equivalents, cash, restricted cash, and investments at the end of Q2. Moreover, the company's revenue of $83.3 million and gross profit of $35.2 million increased 14% and 24% Y/Y respectively. While AeroVironment's UAS business will likely be the primary growth driver moving forward, the company's TMS business and HAPS program are also showing great promise.

AeroVironment still has upside at its current market capitalization of $1.5 billion and forward P/E ratio of 38. While expectation of solid future growth is already priced in to some degree, the market is not taking into account the full potential of the small UAS business. Drone technology will only become more versatile in the military, commercial, and even consumer sectors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.