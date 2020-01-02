Possible New Additions To The Retirement Portfolio Part 1: Sun Communities

Payout ratio of 56.4% means that the company is retaining a lot of cash for reinvestment which will continue to fuel future growth.

It’s the new year and with that comes new positions as Roth IRAs can be funded now with more capital. I intend to write about some of the companies that I’m considering adding and explain why these are great long term holds.

My primary investing style involves buying undervalued higher-yielding stocks, usually REITs, that invest in real, tangible assets and show a pricing discrepancy between pessimistic market sentiment and strong underlying fundamentals. I tend to play it a little more conservatively in my Roth IRA retirement account and a little more aggressive in my taxable brokerage account, but I decided that I was going to do something different this year. I decided that I needed to add some higher quality, growth-oriented stocks to the portfolio to help balance things out a bit. An example of this type of holding would be American Tower Corporation (AMT) with a perpetually low dividend yield due to it’s eye-popping growth (past five-year total return about 2.5x greater than the S&P 500). I tend to shy away from low yielding stock, but it’s time I start doing a better job of appreciating the total return mindset.

My latest favorite stock under the radar is Sun Communities (SUI), a REIT that has been acquiring and managing manufactured housing and RV communities since 1975. I had been looking into initiating a position in manufactured housing for some time now with UMH Properties (UMH) but never pulled the trigger due to the incredibly low quality securities portfolio on their balance sheet.

Sun Communities is well-diversified geographically, with over 140,000 housing sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada. 71% of their revenues come from manufactured housing and 29% comes from RV-oriented sources.

The business model is very similar to that of an apartment REIT, but has enjoyed stronger rent and Net Operating Income growth over the years. While most apartment REITs have recently been achieving 2-4% YoY NOI growth, SUI has been able to boast a 7.2% same-store YoY NOI growth, which is incredibly good. 7.2% NOI growth coupled with same-store occupancy rising 2.1% YoY to 98.3% proves how strong the demand is for this type of affordable housing.

SUI reported an overall 12.4% increase in NOI not only due to the strong organic growth, but due to their acquisition and development efforts as well.

SUI targets 12-14% internal rates of return on expanding their existing sites and 7-9% IRR on development projects. SUI estimates that it currently has 7300 existing sites able to be expanded and is targeting 2-3 new developments per year. Total sites have increased 9% YoY through the first three quarters of 2019.

Wow Factors

To some, Sun Communities may seem like a fairly run-of-the-mill high growth, low yield play on housing like Avalon Bay Communities (AVB) or Essex Property Trust (ESS). However, I think the nearly 4x total return outperformance over the past 5 years compared to these companies is a result of:

Significantly higher NOI growth

Higher occupancies and more “stickiness” (14 year average length of stay)

Operating in a niche, fragmented market without a lot of public competition

Cheap housing in the face of rising home prices and historical undersupply

As you can see from the above chart, it’s no wonder that nearly 7% of the US population lives in manufactured housing. The median price of houses has gotten to absurdly high levels relative to median household income (~$59,000). Instead of spending 5x your annual income on a traditional (and increasingly old/dated average age) home, you can spend 1.4x your annual income on a more affordable, manufactured home.

While SUI cannot enjoy the type of long term leases that triple-net REITs use, it does have surprising stickiness among tenants. Because it is such a hassle (and often expensive, ~$1500) to move your home off of your rented land, tenants tend to stay for about 14 years on average, which is something that apartment REITs are surely looking at with envy.

Dividend

The 2% dividend is nothing to write home about, seeing as though the company prioritizes a low payout so that it can retain and reinvest cash back into the business. Do not invest in this company for the yield, but for the total return mindset. The trailing twelve month payout ratio stood at 56.4% as of Q3 2019. This offers a tremendous amount of safety and plenty of room for future increases. We are due for the next raise, and if they continue their recent trend it should be about $0.79 per quarter, which is good for a 2.1% yield and a pro forma 54% payout ratio (65% TTM payout ratio).

Debt

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $3.3 billion of debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.3 percent. The weighted average maturity stood at 9.8 years with no major debt coming due until 2022. Net debt to EBITDA was a very reasonable 5.3x and I commend them for getting this down to standard levels from the elevated levels of 7.5x in 2016.

More recently, SUI was able to secure a $250.0 million ten-year term loan with an interest rate of just 2.925%. I love the move to refinance and lower the weighted cost of debt and take advantage of the low interest rate environment we find ourselves in.

Along those same lines, SUI recently converted 1.03M shares of series A-4 preferred stock into 458,554 shares of common stock and 405,656 of series A-4 preferred OP units into 180,291 common OP units. While this occurred well after the December slump in share price had started, it probably helped keep the share price down. Overall this is a positive for the company going forward, as it replaces stock with a 6.5% coupon to the current 2% yield. It’s relatively minor in the grand scheme of things, however, as it saves about $10 million a year, but every bit helps.

Summary

There’s always a risk that money and competition starts flowing into manufactured housing more aggressively in the years to come like it did with self-storage, but SUI is well-insulated from the other disruptive trends like e-commerce and recession risk, and has the balance sheet and foothold to thrive for the foreseeable future. The dividend yield is low, but the total return numbers have been extraordinary. I think that this is a great way for an investor to diversify their portfolio while still choosing real assets with attractive fundamentals despite the 30.7x TTM P/FFO (25.6x forward P/FFO) valuation which is quite high. I think the recent pullback offers investors the rare opportunity to start a position in a company, like AMT and Next Era Energy (NEE) in my watchlist, that never look cheap because they keep rocketing upwards.

Buy for capital appreciation / total return only.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SUI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.