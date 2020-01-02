Mid-America Apartment Communities: Patience Paid Off, Now Pull The Trigger

Given where the major indices are sitting, I believe it makes sense to get defensive again, and REITs provide a way to obtain above-average income and limit trade induced volatility.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) as an investment option at its current market price. MAA is a stock I strongly recommended last December and continued to do so for most of 2019. Looking back, this was an "alpha" generating play, but I moved to a move neutral stance on the stock in October, as the valuation rose to a level I no longer felt comfortable with. Now, after a small correction in price, I once again see merit to buying at these levels for multiple reasons. One, apartment rentals remain in demand, for MAA properties, and across the industry. Occupancy rates are high nationwide, and MAA is well positioned in growing rental markets. Two, the company saw strong growth in revenues and incomes in Q3, on a year-over-year comparison. Three, MAA recently announced a dividend hike, which has pushed its yield above the 3% mark. Four, the Real Estate sector remains an attractive way to limit trade induced volatility. While the market has largely ignored trade issues in wrapping up 2019, I expect further negotiations between the U.S. and China may not go as smoothly as some hope. Considering MAA obtains its revenue stream domestically, the stock could be used as a nice hedge against the broader equity market.

Background

First, a little about MAA. The company is a "real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, selective development, redevelopment, and management of multifamily homes throughout the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States". MAA has ownership interests in over 100,000 operating apartment homes in 17 states and Washington DC. Currently, the stock is trading at $129.97/share and yields 3.08% annually. MAA is a stock that I have recommended heavily over the past year, and it has performed extremely well. However, back in October, I noted its rising valuation and suggested approaching this investment more cautiously. In hindsight, this call was appropriate, as MAA has dropped about 4% while the broader market has risen, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now that 2020 has begun, I am analyzing all of the funds and stocks I cover, to determine if a change in outlook is warranted. After review, I believe MAA's recent drop represents a buying opportunity, and I will explain why below.

Occupancy Rates Are Competitive, For MAA & The Sector

To start, I want to discuss one of the reasons why I like the apartment REIT sector as a top choice going forward. Specifically, the strength in occupancy rates, which measures how many available units are actually being rented and delivering a revenue stream. Clearly, this is an important metric for REITs of all types, and it gives a good indication on whether a market is over-saturated or whether it is competitive enough for management to raise prices year after year. As the economy has grown, so has rental demand, but supply has also been robust. Fortunately, occupancy rates, while declining slightly in the short term, are sitting above 95% for apartments nationwide. Even with the recent decline, this rate is above the average for REITs as a whole and lags only the Industrial sector, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Nareit

My takeaway here is there is a decent amount of pricing power available to apartment REITs right now, driven by a solid occupancy rate. Further, this applies to MAA as well, as the company has a current rate just above the apartment sector average, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

This makes intuitive sense, considering MAA operates primarily in the Southwest and Southeast, which are areas of the country that are growing faster than the national average. As long as current migration trends continue, and I expect that they will, MAA will continue to see high occupancy rates and enjoy pricing power. This is good news for investors with a long-term focus.

Apartment Values Have Bullish Momentum

My second point also concerns the broader apartment REIT market. An attribute I discussed during my October review was property price growth, for the Real Estate sector as a whole and for apartment REITs. This was an area where apartments were falling behind. While the sector was indeed seeing price growth, the growth rate was on the decline for most of 2019. This was in contrast with the All-Property Index (Index), which was trending generally higher all year long, albeit modestly. My takeaway was to be cautious on apartment REITs, and MAA by extension, because the price growth trend was below the Index average.

Fortunately, this trend has reversed quite suddenly, making me much more bullish on the apartment REIT sector. While price growth has slowed in the industrial and office sectors, apartment price growth has picked up markedly in the last few months and is starting to lead the market, as shown below:

Source: Real Capital Analytics

My takeaway here is this provides justification for raising my rating back to "bullish". While price growth had been on the decline, it has roared back recently, providing some support for the underlying properties MAA owns and operates. Further, it shows these assets are in demand, which speaks to the general strength of the rental market. Simply, the sharp uptick in this metric helps alleviate one of my prior concerns, giving me more confidence that buying now makes sense.

Q3 Earnings Were An Improvement On A Strong Q2

My next point is also very positive and relates to MAA's financial performance. This was an area I highlighted in October, after reviewing MAA's Q2 earnings report. This story was consistent from Q1 and, fortunately, has continued into Q3 as well, wrapping up a profitable calendar year. Specifically, revenue and income were up handily on a year-over-year comparison, and also accelerated from the growth figures posted in Q2, as shown below:

Metric (thousands) Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Q2 YOY Increase Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Q3 YOY Increase Rental/Property Revenues $407,390 $390,073 4.4% $415,632 $397,108 4.7% Net Income (available to common shareholders) $60,995 $58,885 3.6% $77,723* $51,869 49.8%* Property Operating Expenses $278,086 $271,655 2.4% $284,223 $279,289 1.8% Funds From Operations (FFO) $185,708 $182,946 1.5% $202,862* $177,189 14.5%*

Source: Seeking Alpha

*Net Income and FFO were up substantially in Q3 on a year-over-year basis due partly to rising revenues but were also up as a result of increases in other non-operating income of $19.7 million and a decrease in merger and integration expenses of $1.9 million.

As you can see, these metrics are quite positive. Even after excluding some one-time events, revenue and incomes are growing handily, supported by high occupancy rates and MAA's primary exposure to fast growing regions in the U.S. Furthermore, it is noteworthy that, even with this growth, MAA has seen its operating expenses increase at a lower rate than revenues. This gives me confidence that the company is doing a good job managing costs, and the reality is this is also driving growth in income.

My takeaway here is MAA is wrapping up 2019 on a strong note. While the stock is nowhere near "cheap", its recent pullback looks attractive when we consider the strong underlying financial position of the company.

Cap Rates Have Declined, But Spreads Are Up Due To Lower Interest Rates

My next point will also cover a macro-theme, and how it impacts MAA going forward. Specifically, I am referring to declining capitalization rates across the Real Estate sector. This is a widely used metric in Real Estate that estimates expected return for a project, such as on a new construction building or renovation. It helps analysts and management gauge expected profitability and is used to compare potential investments against each other.

Over the past two decades, capitalization rates have broadly declined across the Real Estate sector, although some sub-sectors have been impacted more than others. To get a picture of how the last twenty years has been for various corners of the Real Estate market, consider the graph below:

Source: Nareit

As you can see, capitalization rates moved in a general pattern downward along with treasury rates, although some sub-sectors like hotels have held up better than others. Notably, apartment capitalization rates are at the bottom of the pack, suggesting this is an area that offers some of the lease competitive returns on new projects.

Of course, investors may be wondering, why would I want to invest in a sector with declining capitalization rates? While it is important to examine that metric critically, we also have to consider how declining interest rates have impacted the market and, by extension, expected returns. The capitalization rate in isolation is an important metric to look at, but what is perhaps more important is the capitalization rate spread, specifically compared to treasuries. Investors should be using the risk-free treasury rate as a guide for how much added incentive they will require for taking on risk within the Real Estate sector. Essentially, the wider the spread, the more attractive the investment in relative terms, even if absolute capitalization rates are on the decline.

This is important because we have been in a declining interest rate environment in 2019, so it would make sense that capitalization rates have also broadly declined. Specifically, the Federal Reserve cut rates by 0.25 basis points on three separate occasions in 2019, the most recent of which was during the October meeting. Fortunately, for Real Estate investors, the risk-free treasury rate set by the Fed has been declining at a faster pace than the capitalization rates within the Real Estate sector. The result has been widening spreads, which moved sharply higher since 2019 began, as shown below:

Source: Nareit

As you can see, the main point here is that even though the capitalization rates have been declining, the spread between them with treasuries is on the rise. This makes the Real Estate sector, whether through apartment plays or other sub-sectors, more attractive now than when they started the year.

Furthermore, investors can find some comfort in the fact that MAA is indeed working on new projects right now. With capitalization rate spreads widening, this should improve near-term profitability for the company. MAA has multiple projects in the pipeline, with some recently started and others nearing completion over the next 12-24 months, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

My takeaway here is the Real Estate sector is looking more attractive, and MAA in particular is poised to profit from rising spreads going forward. MAA will benefit from continued pricing power in new developments and lower borrowing costs thanks to Fed action, which is a win-win.

Dividend Increase A Welcome Sign

My final point on MAA regards the dividend. While I typically think of stocks and funds within the Real Estate sector as income plays, the truth is the yields across the sector have been pressured over the past few years. As investors poured in capital to capture exposure towards domestic income plays, yields have dropped. While MAA still offers an "above-average" yield, it rests just above 3%, so we have to consider that it is not really "high". However, I believe MAA presents a nice balance of a stock with reasonable upside potential, while offering a competitive dividend. This would contrast with a 4-5% yielder, whose stock is not expected to move much in the months ahead.

With this in mind, while I view the dividend in a modestly positive light, there has been some recent good news. Specifically, the company recently hiked the dividend by over 4%, which was announced last December, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

My takeaway here is MAA has set itself up for 2020 well enough. The dividend increase bests the current inflation rate, which is currently in the low 2% range, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The dividend boost, along with a share price drop, has pushed the yield back over 3% annually, and I feel much more comfortable recommending new positions as a result.

Bottom Line

MAA was one of my top investment calls in 2019, delivering an impressive, market-beating return while the broader market also rose handsomely. In the new year, the macro-themes that are helping to drive this stock remain intact. The unemployment is low, rental demand is high, and professionals are migrating to the Southwest and Southeast at a healthy rate, supporting competitive rental pricing in MAA's core markets. While MAA's valuation concerned me a few months ago, its recent pullback while the broader market continued rising makes for a more attractive relative valuation right now. Further, the dividend increase pushed the yield above the crucial 3% mark, which is a minimum level I want to see for my individual dividend holdings. Therefore, I am once again "bullish" on MAA and would recommend investors take a serious look at this stock at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.