Conagra Brands: Not Quite A Growth Stock, And No Longer A Value Play

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is a packaged foods giant known for its diverse brand portfolio with market leading snacks and frozen products. The stock climbed an impressive 60% in 2019, largely recovering from steep declines in what has been a challenging operating environment. The company recently released its latest quarterly report which showed some favorable trends with firming profitability, balanced by what remains relatively tepid underlying organic growth. Despite the current momentum in shares, we expect further upside to be limited with still lingering uncertainties and what is now some valuation headwinds. This article takes a look at the latest developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

CAG Fiscal 2020 Q2 Recap

Conagra Brands reported its Q2 earnings on December 19th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 which was $0.06 ahead of expectations. Revenue of $2.82 billion was an increase of 18.5% year over year, and marginally ahead of the estimate by $20 million. For context, the company acquired industry competitor Pinnacle Foods for $8 billion in 2018 which this quarter contributed to 17.1% to the top line growth. Organic or comparable underlying growth was up a more modest 1.6% y/y but notably improving from a 1.7% decline in fiscal Q1.

This was a solid quarter which showed a marked improvement compared to trends going back to fiscal 2019. The adjusted operating margin expanded to 16.5% compared to 16.2% in the period last year. The company highlighted stronger demand in key categories such legacy snacks and frozen foods.

With year to date figures for the first six months of the fiscal 2020, what stands out are the still weak organic net sales and volume growth. Grocery and Snacks organic sales are down 1.1% year over year, with a combination of lower volumes and a decline in the pricing mix. The largest segment, Refrigerated & Frozen foods is stronger with a 2% year to date increase, but this is mainly driven by a 1.6% higher pricing. We'd like to see more volume growth as a sign of positive underlying demand and brand momentum.

One dynamic that is positive is new product launches have been outperforming the broader portfolio and the company expects to release a number of new varieties and flavor variations to support growth. The company also expects to benefit from what was a weaker comparable period in 2019 based on some transitory distribution issues which will support the results in 2020. From the conference call:

We've got that innovation is going to be a significant driver in terms of the back half pick up along with the fact that we've got easier comps, Ken. And as you think about the easier comps, perhaps most noteworthy in my mind is Q4 on the legacy Conagra business where we ran into some of these transitory issues last year where we saw some non-economic promotional behavior by some of our competitors.

CAG 2020 Outlook and Guidance

For the full year, management is guiding for adjusted EPS between $2.07 and $2.17. If confirmed this would represent an increase of about 5.5% y/y at the midpoint compared to the fiscal 2019 result at $2.01. CAG reiterated its full year organic net sales target seeing growth between 1.0% to 1.5% while revising lower the total sales estimate. Including acquisitions, Conagra is guiding for total sales growth between 12.4% and 12.9% from a prior 13.5% to 14.0%. Management explained this change based on an expected timing of new product launches more towards the second half of the year.

Looking ahead, the market is bullish on earnings growth with consensus expectations for EPS growth to accelerate to $2.30 in fiscal 2021 and $2.44 in fiscal 2022, representing an increase of 8.6% and 6.1% each year respectively. The upside here is for more synergies from the acquisition that have yet to be fully realized and a consolidating market position supporting pricing power.

CAG Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The case here is that the financial metrics and top line growth is getting a boost from the Pinnacle Foods acquisition, but this hasn't necessarily reversed what are more structural challenges for the business. For a company of this size now doing $2.8 billion in revenue per quarter, it takes a lot really move the needle beyond a single new product launch.

Even with the estimate above, organic revenue growth this year around 1.5% and the expectation of total revenue growth under 1% between fiscal 2021 and 2020 are underwhelming. Keep in mind these figures here are in the context of what is historically strong consumer spending dynamics in the United States with a firm labor market and steady wage growth. It's simply a very competitive market with many options in these categories for consumers.

The stock is currently trading at 20.0x trailing twelve months earnings and 16x to 2020 EPS estimates. We feel the recent surge in the share price has already captured much of the expected financial improvement over the next year. By this measure, Conagra is in an awkward position as not necessarily a growth stock, and no longer a value play compared to the lower valuation through much of 2019.

The dividend yield currently at 2.5% is also relatively tight compared to its historical average about 3% going back 10 years. The current quarterly dividend rate of $0.2125 has not been increased since a marginal bump in 2017 following a cut in 2016 from $0.25 per share.

Compared to a full year 2020 free cash flow target of around $1 billion, the current net debt level of $10.3 billion remains a weakness in the overall investing profile. The company intends to deleverage going forward which we expect would precede any discussion of a future dividend hike. The recovery in free cash flow is positive, but it will likely take well over a year to materially lower the overall debt level.

Verdict

The latest earnings report for ConAgra Brands showed some favorable improvements compared to a weaker fiscal 2019. Balancing what are positive trends in the earnings outlook, we'd like to see an acceleration of underlying organic volumes for the stock to command a higher growth premium. We are taking a more cautious view and rate shares of CAG as a hold, with the recent surge in the share price largely capturing much of the near-term upside potential. The trajectory of margins will be a key monitoring point going forward.

To the upside, there's a case to be made that the targets for the year ahead are conservative, and better than expected results should carry more bullish sentiment in the stock. We expect shares to consolidate through the next quarter's earnings report. Any weakness back to the $30 per share level may represent a better risk adjusted buying opportunity.

