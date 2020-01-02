Tough Times Ahead For Boingo

Upcoming rise in expenses to upgrade existing infrastructure and recent job cuts are giving unclear signs about the company's position to meet future demand.

The 5G opportunity for Boingo's DAS and Small Cell infrastructure is much smaller than what the bulls think.

The company is building out its venues for DAS and small cell infrastructure, provides wireless connection to military and multifamily buildings to increase its footprint.

Introduction

Boingo Wireless (WIFI) offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations. The company operates 58 DAS networks containing approximately 29,900 DAS nodes. Boingo's Wi-Fi network includes over 1.2 million commercial Wi-Fi hotspots in more than 100 countries around the world.

I hear a lot of bullishness in the market regarding the 5G play for Boingo and the opportunity in it for investors. Through this article, I aim to share my opinion on the path ahead.

Looking into the 5G opportunity

Worldwide 5G roll-out requires investments in several areas as shown in the image below.

Source: McKinsey Research

DAS and Small Cell infrastructure have future potential with the 5G wireless roll-out. Bringing 5G coverage indoor is more complex than it was with 3G and 4G because some operators (Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T)) are using high bandwidth spectrum, which doesn't penetrate buildings easily and has limited coverage range.

However, studies project that abundantly more small cells need to be deployed for 5G than traditional cell towers have been deployed to date. Some projections state that it will take 800,000 small cell deployments to make 5G a reality in the United States versus the approximately 200,000 cell towers powering legacy 2G, 3G, and 4G services combined.

I hear a lot about 5G being the next growth story for Boingo and hence decided to do some research on that opportunity.

Currently, the global DAS market is valued to be around $3.7 Billion. With approximately $110 million in DAS revenue (FY2019 -projected), Boingo constitutes roughly 2% of the market. DAS and Small Cell infrastructure are real requirements in the 5G roll-out. However, due to the presence of numerous players globally, Boingo's growth opportunity here may be quite small. Further, I am seeing significant investments required from Boingo in the next 12-18 months to upgrade existing infrastructure for 5G in order to participate in 5G play.

Struggling Business Segments

Boingo's DAS and Military / Multi-Family constitute roughly 74% of the FY2019 revenue. These are the growing segments.

DAS: DAS revenue increased $5.5 million, or 7.9%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Verizon has indicated that it will use DAS to extend its wireless capabilities. In August, the operator made a deal with Boingo Wireless to leverage DAS, small cells and Wi-Fi to expand its 5G coverage indoors. Further, according to Boingo CEO Mike Finley, the company intends to operate a neutral-host model. This means, the 5G DAS and Small Cell infrastructure that Boingo will set up at various arenas can be provided to more than one carrier.

Military/multifamily: Military/multifamily revenue increased $19.6 million, or 36.1%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Wholesale Wi-Fi, Retail and Advertising segments constitute 26% of the revenue mix. These are the declining segments.

Wholesale Wi-Fi: Wholesale Wi-Fi revenue decreased $3.5 million, or 9.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Retail: Retail revenue decreased $2.5 million, or 18.2%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

In my opinion, increased awareness of risks associated with public Wi-Fi networks along with reducing costs of mobile data will cause further decline for this segment of Boingo's business.

Advertising and other: Advertising and other revenue decreased $2.3 million, or 28.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

This segment is closely tied with retail and wholesale Wi-Fi. Reduced usage of free public Wi-Fi offerings will further impact advertising revenue.

Workforce and Operating Expenses

The company cut about 80 jobs in December (roughly 16% of its workforce). The employee trimming is to cut the operating expenses by about $11M on an annualized basis.

This raises questions about the company's ability to capture a significant market share and execute in the 5G - DAS and Small Cell infrastructure space.

Conclusion

In my opinion, the opportunity available to Boingo as a result of the upcoming 5G roll-out is small. Therefore it does not present any extraordinary potential for future growth.

Further, I anticipate significant expenses to upgrade existing infrastructure to support the new technology. The job cuts to reduce op-ex does not communicate well about the company's growth plans ahead. I am not recommending Boingo to investors at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.