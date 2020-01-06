Boeing: The 'Face Of Failure' Departs

With the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX crisis still not being resolved, despite earlier promises from Boeing, Dennis Muilenburg has decided to depart as the CEO of The Boeing Company. That's the official reading, even though the tone of Boeing’s communiqué suggests that Muilenburg was removed from the job by the board. Throughout the crisis, Muilenburg was repeatedly asked about his position but decided to make it clear that the safe return of the Boeing 737 MAX was his utmost priority. Having followed the crashes of the Boeing 737 MAX from day 1 from multiple angles (engineering, development decisions, financials, etc.) I have placed question marks behind Muilenburg’s functioning in the hundreds of comments and reports covering the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. In this report we have a look at some defining moments that scarred Muilenburg’s leadership.

An engineer at Boeing climbing to the top

Before we look at what scarred Muilenburg, we have a look at his career. What makes Muilenburg’s resignation painful is that in a time where MBAs are the standard for executives, Muilenburg was an engineer himself who climbed the ranks at Boeing starting in 1985 as an intern. With his departure on the 23rd of December, we see Muilenburg’s career ending after ~35 years at Boeing leaving the company at its deepest unsolved crisis in history. It’s something that likely ends Muilenburg’s career in the industry as well as an executive. Muilenburg climbed the ranks within Boeing coming from the Defense arm where he led the company through the cuts in defense spending. Together with Patrick Shanahan, who would end up serving as the US Secretary of Defense, Muilenburg was in the race to become Boeing’s new business leader. As a result, he became the president of Boeing in 2013 and ultimately would become CEO of Boeing in 2015 and Chairman of the company in 2016.

With Muilenburg being an engineer, having the MAX crisis occur during his tenure is extra painful. One thing we often heard when the MAX crisis started is that Muilenburg should resign. What often wasn’t considered was the fact that the Boeing 737 MAX was launched in 2011, years before Muilenburg would take the helm. Muilenburg inherited the MAX program and his involvement with the design and development likely has been minimal. So, his resignation is the result of the way he handled the Boeing 737 MAX crisis and not the result of the involvement in the design process of the Boeing 737 MAX.

CEO as a mouthpiece and loading the guilt

In the aftermath of the crashes with the Boeing 737 MAX, I found Muilenburg’s public responses weak with some things that he said being downward unrealistic. I think one thing that often is not considered is that public responses are crafted by corporate lawyers, and so it's highly likely Muilenburg’s responses that sparked anger have been crafted by corporate lawyers who go unharmed in Boeing’s disastrous PR. Years ago, when it was clear that Muilenburg would become Boeing’s new leader, I watched an interview with him and at some point a question that wasn’t pre-approved was asked, and while Muilenburg seemed to have little problem answering that question it was somebody from Boeing’s communications department that stopped the interview.

I think that clearly shows how CEOs do not always have a choice as they work within a tight framework crafted by corporate lawyers. It doesn’t mean that I think Muilenburg shouldn’t have been fired but it's certainly something that should be kept in mind. At the same time that maybe shows Muilenburg failed to ignore the legal framework and show true leadership.

In my view, as I discussed early on in the MAX crisis, there were a few reasons Muilenburg wouldn’t be sacked right away:

There are very few people eager to take over during a deep crisis.

Booting Muilenburg would add an extra dimension to the crisis, a leadership crisis while stability was required.

It would make more sense to have Muilenburg take a lot of blame and then sacking him (see image).

The latter did indeed happen as Muilenburg was sent out to defend Boeing on multiple occasions, apologizing for the crashes and admitting that Boeing “owned” part of the links of the chain that led to the fatal crashes. Throughout those responses Muilenburg did not always make a strong impression, on the contrary, and we could see how Muilenburg lost support from many stakeholders as he represented Boeing providing the public and Congress with answers that were crafted in close collaboration with corporate lawyers. It was clear that for Muilenburg there was no way to come out of the MAX crisis as Boeing’s leader, let alone stronger.

Muilenburg’s first mistake: Blaming the pilots suggestively

One of the big mistakes that Muilenburg made happened early on when the Boeing 737 MAX crisis wasn’t a crisis yet. With investigation still taking place and a preliminary report not being published in the aftermath of the Lion Air crash, Muilenburg was sent out to the media to defend the Boeing 737 MAX and Boeing:

We ensure that we provide all of the information that is needed to safely fly our airplane. He said Boeing bulletins to airlines and pilots "point them back to existing flight procedures" to handle the kind of sensor problem suspected in last month's crash.

Even if Muilenburg was right, as long as a preliminary report is not out, it's not common to speak out on crash-related matters. Muilenburg did just that. There are many good reasons not to comment on crash-related matters, such as not being completely familiar with the timeline and specifics of a flight under investigation and the pressure certain statements might have on the investigation. Yet, while Boeing declined to answer queries regarding the first fatal MAX flight, Muilenberg was sent out to the media to relay a message that seemed to be suggesting that flight crews had all information required to fly the aircraft and the bulletin sent out to airlines put emphasis on existing procedures. It's in bad taste to “shoot” such a message to the masses, but hide behind “a no comment standard as long as the investigation is still ongoing” when questions are asked.

Muilenburg’s second mistake: Hearings

Source: Reuters

One thing that holds for many engineers and industry geniuses (take Mark Zuckenberg) as an example is the lack of empathy. While 346 people lost their lives on two Boeing 737 MAX crashes, Muilenburg apologized to the families of the victims without even facing them:

After receiving a comment from a grieving mother, Muilenburg faced the next of kin when apologizing when testifying for the House Transportation Committee the next day:

It might not seem big, but the fact that Muilenburg couldn’t do a thing as simple as apologizing in a correct way showing emotional involvement went around the globe, as well as the time he apologized to the next of kin while facing them, after Boeing’s communication team went over points of improvement for the next hearing.

Muilenburg’s third mistake: Holding to a Q4 timeline

Source: Elenaire

Readers who have followed my work closely know that at some point Boeing promised a Q4 return-to-service (RTS) for the Boeing 737 MAX with that RTS actually being a recertification rather than actual re-entry into service. Early in October, I analyzed the timeline for the Boeing 737 MAX recertification and concluded that a Q4 return-to-service was unrealistic while Muilenburg continued to claim otherwise.

As recently as Sept. 30, Muilenburg said progress is matching a return-to-service in early Q4.

From a report from Julie Johnson published on Fortune:

The final steps to lifting the ban are clearly defined, and timing will be determined by the FAA, Muilenburg said. Once a final version of the flight control computer update is ready, Boeing will invite airline pilots to test fly it in the company's engineering simulators known as e-cabs. A separate team of pilots will review the company's updated training material. After that FAA pilots will test the changes in a Boeing 737 Max bristling with sensors and other flight-testing equipment. "That's the certification end game," Muilenburg said. "We're still marching to a timeline of return to service early in the fourth quarter, but I want to reiterate the timing will be determined by regulators."

In the same piece, I also added the following:

At this point, I don't quite see how a Q4 recertification for Boeing will be achievable, while Dennis Muilenburg has continued to claim they are on track to have the Boeing 737 MAX re-certified in Q4. If Boeing manages to have the Boeing 737 MAX re-certified as early as Q4 without any corners being cut, they will likely surprise almost the entire world. If Boeing misses the target, I'd think that there will no longer be a place for Muilenburg at Boeing and even the patient investors will be done with Boeing.

Muilenburg either had to carry over a Q4 RTS message as instructed from the inside or firmly believed a Q4 return was possible. The sum of all things was that he lost all credibility when the schedule slipped and Boeing had to halt production of the Boeing 737 MAX line, because he carries responsibility for his words.

Conclusion

A few key takeaways are that Muilenburg’s departure is painful, though nothing will compare to the pain the families of the victims endured and continue to endure. Over the past year, Muilenburg was sent out time after time to provide answers carefully crafted by corporate lawyers. It’s what became fatal for his position within the company. Knowing the importance of the Boeing 737 MAX to the top and bottom line, Boeing sent out Muilenburg to defend the MAX initially and later on apologize for the lives lost. However, Boeing’s public image as well as that of Muilenburg already was heavily damaged the moment Muilenburg suggested flight crews had all material to safely operate the aircraft. Boeing went into the MAX crisis with what seemed to be a lack of humbleness and empathy and an overflow of arrogance, which only started to fade as Boeing’s financial situation grew more dire. In the end, when it comes to the MAX crisis it seems that Muilenburg gambled and lost with the Starliner mission failure being the unrelated final straw that cost Muilenburg his position.

Muilenburg, on behalf of Boeing, made three key mistakes angering various parties:

With the first mistake, he angered Lion Air (a key customer for the Boeing 737 MAX).

With the second mistake, he angered the flying public and the families of the victims.

With the third mistake, he angered airline customers, regulators and shareholders.

Boeing’s public responses to the Boeing 737 MAX crisis have been a huge PR blunder stretching from being apathetic toward next of kin to giving unrealistic timelines for an RTS for the Boeing 737 MAX, making Muilenburg the public face of Boeing's’ failure and arrogance. Muilenburg failed to show true leadership overruling his own corporate lawyers and speak more realistically about the Boeing 737 MAX crisis from an engineering point of view and show more humbleness throughout the crisis.

Muilenburg will be succeeded on an interim basis by CFO Greg Smith, who also stick to a Q4 return-to-service schedule, so I'm not feeling completely comfortable with the CFO taking over, even ad-interim. Effective Jan. 13, 2020, Dave Calhoun (62) will combine his position as Chairman and CEO of The Boeing Company.

While I highlighted three mistakes from Muilenburg, there are two things Boeing’s hasn’t learned:

While Muilenburg and McAllister had to depart, people such as Greg Smith who publicly communicated unrealistic Q4 RTS windows remain at their spot. It makes one wonder how Boeing is going to achieve a proper culture change that's required for restoring confidence.

Many people consider the MAX crisis a result of “bean counters” taking over. Calhoun happens to have a degree in accounting. It’s not really what the public wants to see, though Calhoun does know the industry. Add to that the fact that Calhoun was a board member since 2009, responsible for the long-term strategy of the company, and did nothing visible to promote safety and transparency.

Muilenburg was an engineer and his position was untenable, but with his departure we see that Boeing is primarily led by executives who have had little training in aerospace engineering.

In the end, while I think there no longer was in place for Muilenburg after various extremely questionable public appearances and statements, I have my doubts on how thorough changes to improve transparency, the Boeing culture and restoring confidence will be going forward. Muilenburg’s resignation seemingly solves the lack of confidence in the CEO, but it doesn’t solve fundamental issues within Boeing’s design and testing process and financial trade off, confidence in the Board and C-level executives (even though Boeing has been booting people for months now) or the aircraft certification process. What remains is that Boeing has to solve the MAX crisis and start looking for a new CEO, because at the age of 62 Calhoun will retire in a couple of years from now, giving Boeing a new challenge to find a successor in its own ranks. Calhoun might be a more charismatic speaker, but one cannot deny that despite his thorough expertise in the industry, he lacks the engineering background while he was one of the board members responsible for crafting the long-term strategy of Boeing, a long-term strategy that involved the Boeing 737 MAX.

