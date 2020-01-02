Will Boeing Survive The 737 MAX 8?

Boeing will emerge a massive winner once it rights the wrongs of the 737 MAX 8 over the next 1 to 2 years.

Defense stocks have been some of the most secure stocks money can buy, but with Boeing's controversies, is that still the case?.

Foreword

How's it going, everyone? Today, we will be taking a dive into why defense sector stocks are fantastic investments, and specifically, why Boeing is the best defense stock to buy today. The financials are very straightforward, and we will discuss them to be sure; however, what really makes these stocks great is the "Political Moat" that acts as insurance for your investments.

I have a special appreciation for these stocks because I'm currently an Engineer Officer in the U.S. Army Reserve and have seen first hand, through missions overseas, what defense stocks mean to the world. I will further explore how their meaning to the world can generate market beating returns for you later in this article.

Introduction to Defense Stocks

Defense stocks have long been the darling of Wall Street and Main Street. They aren't exceptionally difficult to grasp, and America has a certain penchant for entering into pricey wars, from which defense contractors make off like bandits. In fact, America has been in persistent wars for 93% of our country's history, and our global military presence is as ubiquitous as it is immutable in the world at large. Some of the most prominent names, all of which we hold in our funds at L.A. Stevens, are Raytheon (RTN), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Boeing (BA) (also known as our problem child), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and L3Harris (LHX). Moreover, each could have an article written unto itself. Lockheed Martin continues to receive criticism for the new F-35; Boeing wrestles with its 737 MAX 8 situation; Raytheon is on track to merge with United Technologies, and L3Harris just finished merging into what has become a very promising company.

I love these stocks for a variety of reasons, including their steady, predictable cash flows, their ability to control the purse strings in Washington, and their absolute necessity in a globalizing world. But today, we can only recommend one stock sure to beat the market over the next 2-5 years.

Financial Analysis

To whet your appetite, let's check out how $10k would have performed invested in Boeing and in SPY, comparatively.

Source: YCharts.com

This chart does not account for dividends for either of the securities, which would create even greater separation between the two. It's very interesting because Boeing, or any of the mentioned defense stocks for that matter, has not had earnings or FCF growth wildly in excess of the broader market over the course of the last decade. So what, then, accounts for the massive divergence? One reason is certain: Buybacks! My favorite method (most of the time) by which to return capital to shareholders. Boeing has bought back and retired 17.9% of their outstanding shares over the last 10 years! To further illustrate our point, Lockheed Martin has bought back 26.2% of their outstanding shares over the last 10 years. Defense stocks have historically aggressively returned capital to shareholders and will likely continue to do so into the future.

For simplicity's sake, I won't include Raytheon in the following charts, because there is much more to unpack with the company in light of their recent merger with United Technologies. Further, and probably more importantly, adding a fifth company to the charts makes the charts much more difficult to read.

Boeing and defense stocks in general are great stocks not because of their explosive growth, nor for their flashy new products. In fact, often times their products are relatively mediocre, or less than innovative. Sometimes they're downright bad!

But the cash flows just keep flowing.

Source: YCharts.com

Boeing is the very apparent outlier here, and rightfully so. Later, in the article, I discuss Boeing's current struggles, and why they don't really matter, in much greater depth, and explain why the company is a buy as of today. For further illustration of the growth of free cash flow for our defense stocks, I included a chart depicting their free cash flow per share below.

Source: YCharts.com

Obviously, our problem child is having issues with their cash flows after the two Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashes earlier in 2019 and in late 2018. But aside from Boeing's cash flow problems, the other defense companies have had stable, growing cash over the last decade.

Now, I'm including a chart of each companies' yearly free cash flow growth because free cash flow growth rates are essential to valuing any mature company. However, it's not so much the growth rates that are appealing to me as much as it is what the management teams at each company do with their excess cash, i.e., FCF.

I'm not a huge fan of the way that YCharts depicts annualized growth in FCF, so I did the minor calculations myself, and below you will find each companies' annualized free cash flow growth rate:

Company FCF Growth Rate (%) 10 year Lockheed Martin (LMT) 14.78% L3Harris (LHX) 4.76% Boeing (BA) 15.38% Northrop Grumman (NOC) 14.76%

Source: YCharts Supplied Data And Annualized Growth Formula

We can use these calculated growth rates to arrive at fair values for each stock, and specifically Boeing; however, the more effective exercise in valuation would be to assess historical valuation trends, using price to free cash flow.

After all, the price to earnings or price to free cash flow at which one purchases a stock has been proven to be one of the greatest determinants of future returns, i.e., whether those returns are capable of beating the market long term. (Source: page 204 of "A Random Walk Down Wall Street"; I have read many investing books, but this is definitely in my top 3).

Source: YCharts.com

Of the four, Lockheed Martin has the lowest price to free cash flow ratio. The stock has also seen the highest run since its lows in the "Christmas Massacre" of 2018. So let's buy Lockheed Martin instead of Boeing, right? Not exactly.

Well, Louis, you said that price to free cash flow or price to earnings is one of the greatest determinants of future annualized returns. If only it were that simple!

So where do we go from here? Let's first look at other factors that will influence the future returns accorded to investors by each of these stocks.

The 'Political Moat'

There are three primary factors that one should consider when buying defense stocks.

Defense is a matter of national concern; therefore, manufacturing of most defense products cannot be outsourced to foreign countries, naturally.

All defense companies structure the location of their operations such that they provide jobs to as many political districts as possible, thereby ensuring ownership of congressional representatives without ever donating to a campaign. This phenomenon is known as "Political Engineering".

Lastly, the U.S. is necessarily the police force of the globalized economy. This may be a highly controversial statement for some; but, it's the unfortunate reality we face. Just as the United States needs a robust police force to ensure its own economy and society function properly, so too does the globalized economy. Ironically, as many call for a reduction in defense spending, an increase is actually needed in order to further facilitate a functioning global economy. Whether that should all come from the U.S. is up for debate, but don't expect France to be fielding a formidable force any time soon.

At the risk of making this article "too political", I will conclude my remarks with one last summary idea. These political realities ensure that stocks such as the ones contained in this article are sustained through a steady stream of what some might call "corporate welfare". That is, congress approves a nearly $1T defense budget (including shadow contracts) yearly that flows directly into the coffers of these companies, and into the pockets of their investors. Further, this phenomenon is "a-party", meaning it's irrespective of whether Democrats or Republicans are in office.

For these reasons, I consider defense stocks, and specifically Boeing, the "Safest Market Beating Stocks" money can buy.

Takeaway and Buy/Sell Recommendations

So now that I've laid the foundation for my buy recommendation for Boeing, and defense stocks in general, let's explore Boeing's specific case in greater detail.

While I like them all, I can only firmly recommend one today where new capital should be put to work, and it's one where it won't exactly be easy to put new capital to work. Boeing's reputation has been absolutely annihilated over the last year. The missteps in certifying the 737 MAX 8 have been absolutely catastrophic, and the loss of life is something for which Boeing should have to pay; which they've already agreed to do.

The crashes were immensely unfortunate, and it's almost morally difficult to recommend buying Boeing in light of those terrible events.

However, in light of this article's discussion, I believe it would be irresponsible for me to recommend a buy of any other stock other than Boeing, due to the run ups experienced by Boeing's cohort. A total failure of Boeing would be akin to a total failure of Goldman Sachs during the great recession. It would be an utter blight on the American global hegemony, leaving room for companies like COMAC to gain ground, not only in the airline manufacturing business, but also in the battle for global dominance.

The U.S. government will not let Boeing fail. The U.S. government will not send the company into bankruptcy proceedings. Nobody in the U.S. government wants to destroy Boeing. No American, nor country/region reliant on American military strength (EU, Central America, South Korea, etc.), should want this either.

If they do, then they simply do not understand the massive importance of the company to America's national security and the national security of democratic nations the world over.

Therefore, I recommend buying Boeing, especially at these levels. I wrote an article during the Christmas Massacre last year, detailing financially why Boeing is a great buy. We purchased more Boeing in the high 200s and have always had DRIP turned on, and will continue to DRIP indefinitely. Had the crashes not occurred, the company would be fairly valued at $500. Boeing will once again have its day in the sun, and until that day, we can continue to accumulate in the low 300s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, LMT, RTN, LHX, NOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.