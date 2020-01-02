Ribbon Communications Embarks On A Risky Bet

However, their proposed acquisition of ECI is a risky bet. The rationale for the acquisition is clear, but the financial foundation leaves little room for error, in our view.

We think the selloff on the Q3 figures is not really justified, and have made the shares quite cheap.

The company's share price has crashed, first on disappointing Q3 figures, then on the proposed acquisition of ECI.

It has not been a good year for Ribbon Communications (RBBN) with the shares down 35.7% last year:

After being range bound for most of the year, the crash happened in two installments:

End of October on the Q3 results

Mid November on the proposed acquisition of privately held ECI

At first sight, the share price crash looks rather curious as there is a lot of improvement, both in revenues and operational metrics:

Data by YCharts

These are mostly the result of acquisitions (which are, of course, responsible for the marked deterioration in the GAAP income and EBITDA figures in 2018):

Edgewater Networks (for $110M), which closed on August 3, 2018.

Anova Data, which closed on n February 28, 2019.

The company seems to have digested these acquisitions quite well (although Anova is small, Edgewater is quite substantial, producing $64M revenue in 2017), something to keep in mind.

Q3 results

The Q3 results were disappointing, with both revenue (at $138M missing by $18.6M) and non-GAAP EPS (coming in at $0.13 where $0.20 was expected) to blame.

However, not all was bad news, in fact both gross margin as well as operating margin actually increased, so the disappointing profit performance is entirely the result of the revenue shortfall, from the earnings deck:

And the revenue shortfall (versus expectations) itself is the result of two conspiring forces:

A shift towards software.

Challenging conditions in the service provider market.

The company made two strategy shifts last year (Q3CC):

We set out last year to increasingly center our business on software through fully virtualized core products, our cloud-based application software and our security and analytics software. We further sought to expand our presence in the enterprise edge segment of the market, which we regard as faster growing than our service provider market.

This shift leads to higher margins but lower revenue growth (actually revenue decline, as in Q3) as there is less lift from attached appliance sales, from the earnings deck:

This shift leads to higher margins but lower revenue growth (actually revenue decline, as in Q3) as there is less lift from attached appliance sales. While overall revenue stalls, pure software revenue is up 17% YTD, this doesn't seem to be all that negative to us.

The emphasis on the enterprise market is less successful, from the earnings deck:

The percentages don't really say all that much as the revenues from both categories are highly variable quarter-to-quarter, from the 10-Q:

But at least the enterprise customer sales are up considerably YTD, despite the Q3 y/y decline (due to difficult comps).

The company is facing some headwinds in the server provider market as T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S), both of which are Ribbon customers, have their merger on hold pending a court case (which should be resolved within weeks), leading to a CapEx hold.

But we don't think the results are all that bad, look for instance at the following (10-Q):

That's quite a turnaround in net income and operational cash flow, although one has to discount much of the former as these are GAAP figures marred by acquisition cost. The improvement in cash flow is real though, back to previous highs:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

We really think the shares are too cheap, but that doesn't really matter a great deal as the picture will become more difficult to assess.

Buying ECI Telecom

The proposed acquisition of privately held Israeli ECI Telecom constitutes a giant leap, as will become instantly obvious considering the main transaction metrics, from the IR presentation:

At first sight, that $460M is just under 1x revenue. ECI seems to be growing nicely and although it doesn't produce a huge amount of adjusted EBITDA (in the order of $30M this year), but it is positive and growing, from the IR presentation:

However, the prospectus actually paints a much bleaker picture, from the 14A prospectus:

There is a large ($104.3M) discrepancy between the numbers on the slide ($376M of revenue for the first 9 months in 2019) and the prospectus ($271.7M for the same period).

What's more, the prospectus numbers suggest ECI is declining in revenue this year and producing a substantial loss and has $157M in debt. On the slide, there is a healthy revenue growth.

The slide argues that these higher numbers are (our emphasis):

Derived from ECI auditied annual consolidated financial statements and unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for respective periods conformed to US GAAP and Ribbon accounting practices.

It looks like Ribbon management practiced some accounting magic on the ECI figures. We've asked management for a reaction and keep you posted. However, some clues are provided in the prospectus itself, on page 55. Ribbon management adjusted the forecasts received from ECI and came up with the following forecasts (14-A):

From the 14-A (our emphasis):

These adjustments consisted of reducing ECI's revenue growth forecasts to more closely reflect historical trends and market growth rates, as well as conforming ECI's capitalization of certain research and development expense and amortization of the resulting capitalized software to Ribbon's accounting policy for the following: ECI historically capitalized research and development expense related to certain software development projects and amortized these capitalized expenses over three years. In all of the years presented above, the amount of research and development expense capitalized was higher than the amount of amortization expense recorded in each respective year. As a result, ECI's Adjusted EBITDA was calculated to be higher than if it had recognized all research and development expense in the periods incurred and not capitalized such costs. Additionally, ECI excluded altogether the amortization expense of internal software development projects in its tabulation of Adjusted EBITDA. Ribbon does not capitalize these costs, instead, recognizing all research and development expense in the period incurred. Ribbon management recalculated ECI's Adjusted EBITDA as if ECI had followed Ribbon's accounting policy for such research and development expense (which we refer to as Adjusted EBITDA Conformed).

We have to say that we're still baffled by the large differences in 2019 revenue, which is projected by Ribbon management to be just $395M while supposedly already reaching $376M in the first nine months of the year. That's quite an adjustment!

It also makes the acquisition that much more expensive, and it turns out ECI has a substantial amount of debt as well ($157M).

For the combined company, management also produced projections (14-A):

Combined they have $384.9M in long-term debt. Tap Advisers (advising Ribbon management) performed a discounted cash flow analysis, from the 14A prospectus:

Using Ribbon's prospective financial information regarding ECI, the Ribbon standalone prospective financial information and the Ribbon pro forma prospective financial information, as applicable, TAP Advisors performed a discounted cash flow analysis of ECI (including the Ribbon estimated synergies) to derive a range of resulting enterprise values of ECI as of December 31, 2019. Using discount rates ranging from 12.0% to 14.0%, reflecting estimates of ECI's weighted average cost of capital, TAP Advisors discounted to present value as of December 31, 2019 (I) estimates of unlevered free cash flow for ECI for January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2024, as reflected in the Ribbon prospective financial information regarding ECI (including the Ribbon estimated synergies), and (II) the implied terminal value as of December 31, 2024. Such terminal value represents an enterprise value to 2024 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") multiple of 5.7x, which was calculated by applying a perpetuity growth rate of 3.0% and a weighted average cost of capital of 13.0%. TAP Advisors derived such range of discount rates by application of the Capital Asset Pricing Model, with certain adjustments to account for size and country specific risks, which requires certain company-specific inputs, including the company's target capital structure weightings, the cost of long-term debt, after-tax yield on permanent excess cash, if any, future applicable marginal cash tax rate and a beta for the company, as well as certain financial metrics for the United States and Israeli financial markets generally. TAP Advisors derived ranges of illustrative enterprise values for ECI by adding the ranges of present values it derived above. The foregoing calculations resulted in a range of enterprise values of $544 million to $700 million.

So that's OK with regard to the acquisition price. Here are the reasons given for the merger by management, from the 14A prospectus:

the Merger is expected to align with Ribbon's strategic direction to expand its ecosystem, penetrate new adjacent markets and position the company for sustained growth;

the Merger is expected to position Ribbon to leverage its global salesforce to cross-sell ECI's products to key geographies, such as North America and Japan;

the Merger is expected to enable Ribbon's entry into the rapidly growing 5G networking market with ECI's market-ready solutions;

the Ribbon Board's belief that the Merger will expand Ribbon's relationships with mobile service providers, enabling it to more broadly position its big data analytics solutions with ECI's packet networking and optical transport solutions;

the Merger is expected to provide the combined company's customers and partners with a broader solutions portfolio from a larger scale and trusted vendor;

the Merger is expected to broaden carrier relationships in Europe and Asia and add customers in critical infrastructures, utilities, defense and homeland security sectors;

the Merger is expected to expand Ribbon's core addressable market from $3 billion to $39 billion by combining Ribbon's role in session border controllers, media gateways, VOIP switching, and Network Edge Orchestration with ECI's leadership position in optical transport and packet networking; 43 Table of Contents

the significant consolidation among customers of Ribbon in the telecommunications industry has left Ribbon with fewer customers and facing increased competition;

the strategic review undertaken by the Ribbon Board and management and their view of the challenges facing participants in the telecommunications industry, including increasing competition, declining valuation multiples among communications equipment and next generation peers, potential consolidation of other industry participants; and

the synergies and other benefits to the combined company that could result from the Merger, including an enhanced competitive and financial position and increased scale;

We do see the logic here, for instance ECI's growth in packet optical products and the additional opportunities the merger can create for this growth to expand to places where they have little foothold yet, like Japan and the US, from the IR presentation:

And by extension, the same opportunity is provided by the advent of 5G, from the IR presentation:

How are they going to pay for it, from the IR presentation:

Conclusion

The sell-off after Q3 is an overreaction, quarterly figures are quite erratic and not too much importance should be attached to these. Apart from that, there are some headwinds for the company in the service provider market, but these will be gone fairly soon.

The bigger picture is one of improvement, the company made some smart acquisitions and these were integrated expediently. We also like the gradual shift to software, bringing in higher margins.

Whether the company will have similar success with the much larger acquisition of ECI remains to be seen. We're puzzled by the large revenue adjustments made by Ribbon management in the prospectus, and it makes ECI much less attractive, and it has substantial debt and a history of losses.

We do recognize the rationale for the merger. While the cost synergies ($12M a year) are fairly modest, revenue synergies could be substantial with Ribbon helping ECI get a foothold in the US and Japan, and a host of other cross-selling opportunities. 5G is also clearly an opportunity.

Given all this, the acquisition seems pretty risky to us, although given Ribbon's modest valuation, it could also pay-off in a big way. This is only for the risk tolerant investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.