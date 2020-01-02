Bullish Developments At The Sector Level (Technically Speaking For 1/2)

China is adding stimulus (emphasis added):

China's central bank said on Wednesday it would cut the amount of cash that all banks must hold as reserves, the eighth such cut since early 2018, injecting fresh stimulus into the economy. The decision also lifted stock markets in Asia and Europe.

The good news is that the second-largest economy in the world has a fresh round of stimulus. The bad news is this indicates the authorities think stimulus is needed, which means they're concerned about growth.

US population growth continues to slow (emphasis added):

Yesterday the Census Bureau released its “Vintage 2019” estimates of the US resident population, which showed that population growth in 2019 was the slowest (in numbers) since 1942 and the slowest in percentage growth since 1918. According to these estimates, the US resident population on July 1, 2019 was 328,239,523, just 1,552,022 (or 0.475%) higher than the downwardly-revised population estimate for July 1, 2018. 2009 was the third consecutive year that US population growth slowed significantly, reflecting lower births, higher deaths, and lower net international migration.

Potential GDP is population growth plus productivity growth. Since productivity growth is still very low, the slowing population growth means potential GDP will be low as well. Japan and the EU are facing the same problem.

Austerity did a great deal of harm. Macro 101: in recessions, government spending should increase to offset the negative effects of slowing private activity (remember that GDP = PCEs + I + X (exports-imports) + G (government spending)). The austerity movement, which was based on questionable and easily disprovable economic theories -- started to be a drag on growth by 2011: The blue bars represent federal spending on goods and services. These subtracted from growth starting in 4Q10 and continued to subtract from growth for the next four years. They continued to intermittently hold back economic growth for the next three years.

Let's look at today's performance tables: Interesting day. Large-caps led the market higher: the QQQ, DIA, and OEF occupy three of the top four slots. But the long end of the Treasury market also gained: the TLT was the third-best performer, gaining 1.13%, and the TLH was up 0.77%. Mid-caps were up marginally; small-caps were off marginally. Micros were down 0.63%.

The above table is good, but a bit defensive. The sector performance table was more aggressive: Let's start at the bottom. Three of the four worst performers (all down, by the way) were defensive sectors: staples, utilities, and real estate were off 0.83%, 1.32%, and 1.4%, respectively. Industrials are at the top -- they rose 1.8%. Tech and discretionary round out the top three performers.

There's also an interesting split in the charts. The 30-day charts for the major average ETFS are showing a touch of bearishness. The SPY remains below the trendline that connects lows from 12/3 and 12/11. But prices rallied to right below resistance at the close. Mid-caps traded sideways between 12/20 and 12/21, breaking their trendline on 12/30. They fell to the 200-minute EMA in today's trading but rallied into the close. Small-caps have been trending modestly lower since 12/27. They also found support today at the 200-minute EMA but remain below recent highs. Micros have also been trending a bit lower.

The selloff progresses a bit as the size of the company in the average decreases. However, none of the selloffs are extreme; in fact, each could simply be characterized as a modest round of profit-taking.

When we look at the sectors, however, the picture becomes a bit more bullish. Let's start by looking at the defensive sectors. Real estate has been trending modestly lower since the end of October. Today, however, the ETF printed a very large bar, as did ... ... utilities, and ... ... staples, which also broke a short-term trendline today.

Several aggressive sectors are breaking out: Consumer discretionary gapped higher at the open and closed at a 52-week high, as did ... ... the tech sector. The best news came from the industrial sector, which broke out on strong volume. This sector rallied due to the positive trade rumors.

At the end of last week and beginning of this week, the major indexes were hit by a bit of profit-taking. This is understandable, given the strong run the markets experienced in December along with traditional, year-end profit-taking. Today's news from China is obviously positive for the market. When combined with the charts of the more aggressive sectors, one could argue that the markets are gearing up for a strong first full trading week of 2020.

Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.