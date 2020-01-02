NCC: Good At The Right Price And With The Right Mindset

A new CEO has been hammering away at the problems for about a year - and results are slowly starting to show.

NCC has fared far worse than Skanska over the past two years due to structural issues and serious organizational challenges.

NCC is my secondary (and together with Skanska, my two only) construction stock/s. Together, the two holdings make up for nearly 7.5% of my portfolio.

In this article, we'll look at a Swedish company again - namely the construction company NCC (OTC:NCCBF). It's not the highest yielder, nor the biggest payor. It's not the most stable, nor the best organized. It is, however, a time-tested Swedish/Nordic construction company with certain safeties that may be appealing to some - in particular other European/Scandinavian investors.

In this article, I'll go through what caused the stock to crash as hard as the 737 MAX and wreck my capital for months, as well what's causing it to climb back up and show some recovery now. I'll give you where I believe the stock should be trading, and what sort of discount/premium we're currently seeing as a result of this.

Let's get started!

NCC - The Second-largest nordic construction company

The company is the second-largest in the nordic region in terms of revenue, coming in behind Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF) at ~60B SEK and employing over 18 000 people. Unlike Skanska, NCC does not have "international" operations per se. They've chosen to remain strictly in the nordic region.

This, of course, means that while insulated from the hubbub that brought trouble to Skanska when they had to write off/D&A massively in their American business, they're exposed to different sort of more local/national risks.

The company has roots that go back 130 years when Swedish businessman Axel Johnson established "Nordstjärnan" (The North Star), which became one of the leading logistics/shipping companies of the day. It wasn't until 1987 that the company began acquiring shares in a publically listed construction company, ABV, to complete its own operations, the Johnson Construction Company. The company's merged fully in 1988, amounting to about 20 000 employees and 30 000 business contracts.

The company then became the Nordic Construction Company - NCC. So what has NCC been doing for the past 30 years?

Well, building things. Things like...

(Source: Culture Trip)

...The Öresund Link, a 16 Km bridge connected to a 4 km tunnel, linking Sweden to Denmark. It's considered one of the most important Scandinavian Infrastructure projects to date, of all time.

(Source: Cision)

While not much to look at from an international perspective, Kista Science Tower is the tallest building in Sweden at 385ft. Also built by NCC. The company also built the Turning Torso in Malmö, and the famous Vasa Museum, holding the rebuilt remains of the 362-year old Vasa Ship.

(Source: Visit Stockholm)

These are some of NCC's portfolio projects. On a more organizational level, the company is now split into the following segments.

NCC Infrastructure focuses on larger infrastructure construction/refurbishing projects - everything from design from the ground up to maintenance. This includes tunnels, bridges, harbors, wind farms, and production facilities. The segment also constructs water and sewage processing.

focuses on larger infrastructure construction/refurbishing projects - everything from design from the ground up to maintenance. This includes tunnels, bridges, harbors, wind farms, and production facilities. The segment also constructs water and sewage processing. NCC Building Sweden constructs Swedish housing, office and public projects, including Schools, Hospitals, Sports halls. This also includes Swedish retail stores and storage facilities.

constructs Swedish housing, office and public projects, including Schools, Hospitals, Sports halls. This also includes Swedish retail stores and storage facilities. NCC Building Nordics focuses on the same projects as above, but for non-Swedish regions.

focuses on the same projects as above, but for non-Swedish regions. NCC Industry is a segment focused on the production of stone materials, asphalt as well as piling and paving - not industrial facilities, as one might expect.

is a segment focused on the production of stone materials, asphalt as well as piling and paving - not industrial facilities, as one might expect. NCC Property Development develops complete office/retail and logistical properties in attractive locations, which are developed in conjunction with businesses who are then offered entry to the developments at an early stage.

So, NCC's development for the past years has been terrible - especially for those, like me, who invested at above 200 SEK/share back when the company was exceedingly promising. (Bought late 2017 in what I perceived to be a bottom).

(Source: Avanza)

Back in the day, construction was booming and companies like NCC could do no wrong. The order backlog was full to bursting, with new orders coming in like clockwork. So just what happened here?

Well, first the 2016 drop is related to the spin-off of NCC's real estate arm, Bonava, which became its own company.

The main problem in NCC which has lead to the deterioration, however, was structural.

NCC, for years, had suffered from fundamental profitability and margin issues in several key segments, which despite multiple reassurances that these would be addressed, were not properly addressed in good time.

When the swedish construction market hit a snag and the order book turned negative, this issue came back to roost. Multiple segments, such as Infrastructure, turned profit-negative or barely made a profit at all. EBITDA turned negative for the segment despite having revenue of almost 20B SEK and was EBITDA-negative for several quarters on a corporate level.

This was, of course, unacceptable.

(Source: RealTid)

Starting early 2018, the company removed the CEO and replaced him with Thomas Carlsson, who has a 20+year record of working for NCC, including as CEO for the NCC Construction Sweden subsegment (until 2012), before working as CEO for the swedish technology consultant Sweco (no symbol).

He came in and completely analyzed the project portfolio from top to bottom as well as the company's current organizational structure. Starting 2018, multiple businesses were divested, turn-around plans for the Norwegian business and building Nordics (which had been suffering), and basically fired half of senior management, replacing them with people he recruited himself, all of which then (for a time) answered directly to him.

(Source: NCC Capital Markets Day 2018)

They also cut the dividend with a hacksaw - much like Skanska did. This was responsible for the dividend cut I experienced this year. This was necessary, however, given an annual operating profit approaching a negative billion SEK, and an RoE of -18%.

(Source: Börsdata, NCC dividend SEK/year)

Entire projects were D&A'ed or written off/left entirely due to being unprofitable - and the things that came out of NCC were similar to those that came out of Skanska - focus on quality and margins, not on the number of projects/contracts. This should have gone without saying of course, but given the margin problems, it apparently wasn't put into practice until that time.

As a result of this, several quarters of poor results followed as the new management got rid of unprofitable projects and became very selective in what projects they would participate in. Because NCC and Skanska, together with a few smaller operators, have very strong market positions, they were able to pick and choose like this.

The company left a segment called Road Services, which previously had been a core NCC area responsible for road maintenance, salting and sanding across the entire regions. The problem was, margins were terrible despite long-service contracts across Scandinavia (all nations), and profitability was in the trash bin. This was divested in late 2018.

Nowadays, things are slowly turning around (more on that in recent results).

The current revenue stream is divided something like this (2018 numbers) :

(Source: 2018 Annual Report)

And this is also part of the problem which NCC intends to fix. The very high-margin business segment of Property development barely contributes to sales and revenue.

(Source: NCC 2018 New Baseline)

Despite the poor 2018 performance, the company maintained a very conservative indebtedness of 1.6X net debt/EBITDA, already meeting its conservative 2.5X target (higher now as of the current quarterly). What remains is, as such, the turnaround in the core business and a return to overall profitability, enabling once again to reward shareholders with class-leading dividends.

So - takeaway on a general level.

NCC is a construction company active in the Scandinavian market, with a core focus on Sweden (over 60% of sales). It's active in every major construction-type market and has several major projects under its belt. For several years prior to 2019, it had profitability and margin issues which were somewhat overshadowed by an overall building boom but came crashing down 2017/2018. As a result, in early 2018, a turnaround began in order to secure a return to profitability.

And that's where we are now - in 2019.

Recent results - how's the turnaround turning out?

So, the quarterlies for 2019 have been positive.

1Q19 saw consistent performance with a high, high-quality order intake, stable operating profits, good cash flow, and higher property development activity.

The company divested retail projects which were not profitable enough and drove on their turnaround initiatives in non-performing units. EBIT remained negative due to one-offs, but sales increased. Almost all business areas showed consistent improvements in EBIT, margins, and sales.

2Q19 saw significant order improvements in Building and Infrastructure, with the strongest-ever order backlog and consistent net sales. EBIT turned positive in every single business unit this quarter, despite offsetting effects from restructuring and more conservative profit recognition.

This takes us to 3Q19, the focus of this part of the article.

Earnings up 24% if compared with adj. 2018 results (removing the write-off).

if compared with adj. 2018 results (removing the write-off). Order intake stable, high backlog.

Excellent continued net sales (almost 40B SEK 9M2019, near-all time high)

Improvements across the board in operating/free cash flow.

The most important part is this:

(Source: 3Q19 presentation)

The new leadership and his team have turned around NCC to once again become a profitable company.

The improvements in the quarter were continuing to be broad-based, with NCC Infrastructure EBIT-positive, Strong building activity in NCC Building Sweden (albeit still in turnaround mode). Most positively were results in the company's previously-negative segment, Building Nordics, which is now firmly positive and delivering good results and increased order volume. NCC Industry was never really a problem and continued delivering as expected.

Property development came in strong, and activity is high.

(Source: 3Q19 presentation)

In short, things are working out well. The full effect of the turnaround will of course take time, but the groundwork has been finished. Perhaps most important, we can expect positive results for FY19. RoE is above the targeted level of 20%, currently at about 22%, with 4% operating margin.

There are two financial drawbacks to NCC in its current turnaround state.

Firstly, net debt/EBITDA is up to roughly 2.0X as a result of the current turnaround/state of the business, closer to the company's maximum target of 2.5X.

Secondly, the company yield continues to, despite a compressed valuation, to be subpar, barely 2.7%, which is of course not really at acceptable levels for a company with this risk profile.

Let's look at valuation here to see if we can find a potential upside.

Valuation

So, while the current yield at compressed levels isn't impressive, it's important to note that this sort of dividend yield isn't "standard" for this company looking historically.

The company cut the dividend from 8 SEK/share, which at today's share price would indicate a yield of 5.3%. Once things turn around, this is not an impossible dividend level for the company to return to. Equally important, in the preceding years during the company's boom years in 2013-2014, the dividend was 12 SEK/share. This would indicate a yield of 7.8% on today's share price. In short, the current yield is an aberration, not the norm.

The reason for the current market price, however, isn't all that opaque. The company is in the midst of a turnaround after a realization of some of the most horrible years in its history, where EBITDA/Profit turned negative. The market punished the stock hard, with 30-45% share price drops during 2018-2019.

Looking at traditional valuation metrics, we even have trouble seeing a current valuation upside. Neither P/E nor Book Value are especially appealing at this time - on the count of the P/E and Book Value/tangibles currently still being partially in turnaround-mode. Current P/E is at 27 on the account of the compressed earnings, and the price/book is at >7X, with a normal valuation being around 2-3X.

So where can we see the effects of the ongoing, and forward turnarounds?

Well, we can look at forward multiples and weighted averages. In terms of expected TEV/EBITDA, NCC currently trades at below 7X, with usual levels closer to 9-10X (Source: TIKR.com). The same is true when considering NTM TEV/Revenues, where currently NCC trades at below <0.4X, with historical averages closer to >0.6X during better times.

In terms of pure cash flow metrics, NCC is also currently valued below historical norms, coming in at 8.26X at NTM Operating Cash flow/share, with typical metrics above >10X.

The undervaluation isn't exactly screaming here, but there are a number of things to keep in mind.

NCC pre-2017 included the real estate spin-off Bonava (No Symbol), now its own publically listed company. As such, cash flows for those periods are hard to compare. (as are other metrics)

The turnaround is still very much in effect, even if we're starting to see positive effects trickling down into metrics from the company's efforts, and are likely to see further in the future.

Based on the tendencies during 2019, it seems unlikely that we'll see another stock price crash as spectacular as we've now seen. A 1.6B write-down was made, hugely impacting share price and valuations. Another is unlikely, as communication since the time has been characterized by more transparency and an overall more conservative operation and procurements.

Current estimates call for an annual EPS of 9.43 SEK/Share for fiscal 2019. Based on the company's dividend history, it's not outside of the realm of possibility that we'll see a raise in the coming year. However, based on the dividend policy, the current dividend of 4 SEK/Share would be comfortably covered by earnings. Were the company to continue its conservative fiscal strategies, they could wait until Fiscal 2020, when earnings are estimated to go back up to 14-15 SEK/share. At this point (and provided this is accurate), a dividend increase would bring yield on the current share price to nearly 4%. (assuming a 6 SEK dividend in line with the policy)

The current, continued valuation makes more sense when we take these estimates into consideration. Even if NCC meets its targets and estimates, the shareholder payout is unlikely to materially improve this/next fiscal, and shareholders will likely have to wait until 2021 for a higher dividend.

Of course, when this becomes apparent that such a thing is about to happen, NCC is likely to trade at far richer valuations than the current cash flow/revenue metrics. As earnings improve, so will metrics. It's also important to point out that in terms of NTM Normalized P/E, NCC trades at a current valuation of 11.4X, which is below the historical fair value of around 15-18X. In terms of 2020's results, the stock currently trades at just north of 10X Forward P/E - again, below averages. A P/E of 15 at those earnings would indicate a share price of 225 SEK/share - closer to historical tendencies, and also a current upside of 47% - and this is where I consider NCC's ultimate fair value when the company is operating profitably and well.

Thesis

Going through my valuation portion here, it doesn't take a financial engineer to figure out why I've been slow to present or even hesitant to take any sort of positive stance on NCC beyond the very long term one.

This is a company in an inherently volatile sector in the midst of an inherently volatile restructuring. It's also in Scandinavian geography, requiring an ADR, and it doesn't offer an especially-appealing yield despite this.

The positives that can be presented are:

Valuations are, as I see it, very unlikely to deteriorate much further.

The company is a strong presence on the Scandinavian market, with many public contracts and projects. Even if a turnaround takes years, the company is very unlikely to go away. It's "safe", if you will.

The potential upside is considerable long-term, with a historically realistic 50%+ upside at today's share price.

The turnaround is making the company more durable, more conservative and more proof towards downturns/troubles.

In its current shape, with current management, things are looking very good for the future.

However, the appeal for many non-Scandinavian investors (and even local ones) is likely to be limited. Just like with Skanska, my investment into the sector (in hindsight) proved to be too early - and just like with Skanska, I've hung on to my shares because I believe in the long-term value of the sector and the company. It's taken far longer for NCC to deliver a sort of turnaround - and in fact, we're still not there.

The investment appeal here is for the extremely patient and long-term investor, to whom I believe a case can be made for the company here. It's a good company at a good price considering where it's going. For that, it deserves, as I see it, a "BUY" and a bullish stance, now that most of the major trouble is past.

Thank you for reading

Stance

Because of more clarity as to the company's future and despite an only-moderate yield, I consider NCC a "BUY" at this time, albeit with all of the disclaimers presented here which could complicate a potential investment decision. Invest with care.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKSBF, SKBSY, NCCBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.