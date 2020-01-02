Netflix: Debt Will Sink This Ship

Netflix need to avoid user churn at all costs. Binge watchers who resubscribe for a couple of months per year will be their downfall.

Investors in Netflix (NFLX) have done quite well for themselves over the last decade. Returns, if you'd have bought the stock when it was available for under $10, exceeded 4,000% for the stream king. Don't go getting FOMO though, Netflix's best days are likely numbered.

With a market cap hovering around $150Bn, there is not much upside left for the content creator. In fact, given the risks they face, the valuation is far too high. Sure, Netflix does have a past history of overcoming hurdles that many bears thought impossible, but this next set of challenges, in my opinion, will present too much of a hurdle.

Sky High Costs

With competitors galore, and a finite number of studios, the content market is on fire. High prices are being paid by all, and there does not appear to be an end in sight. In order to maintain market position, Netflix is spending more than ever, and outspending all competition.

Chart: Statista (via Netflix financial data)

With all of the spending, it has become clear that Netflix's strategy is to ensure that they are the first place you turn to when you're relaxing after work. They don't want you thinking about Disney+ (DIS) or Amazon (AMZN) Prime.

The price to pay is a hefty one though. With $15B spent this year, and an estimated $22B to be spent in 2020, Netflix is outspending their competitors combined. Even when others think the price is too high, Netflix have been stepping in and paying the cost (The Irishman, Red Notice).

Looking forward, there does not seem to be a path for Netflix to reduce content costs, especially as they transition into new markets. Sure, Stranger Things will work for some in Europe, but they'll also need their own content. Then, consider India, a market where Netflix is trying to make inroads. India is a country of 22 major languages and hundreds of dialects. Creating content for such a diverse nation is unlikely to come cheap.

Netflix's current spending, and the inability to slow down should be red flag #1 for investors. Yes, even if like me you love their content.

Avoiding (the killer) Churn

With high content costs, Netflix cannot afford to allow churn to increase. The company has to either:

Keep growing that user base at a high rate Raise ARPU

With expansion around the globe to higher growth markets, Netflix is trying to hit that first bullet point. The second, raising ARPU, is almost completely off limits.

Service Monthly Price Annual Price Netflix $12.99 N/A Disney+ $6.99 $69.99 Apple TV+ $4.99 $49.99 Amazon Prime $12.99 $119 Hulu $11.99 N/A HBO Max* $14.99 N/A Peacock* $10-$14 N/A

Table: Lowest available (or reported*) service costs for HD ad-free content

Looking at just the US markets where user growth is reaching a plateau for Netflix we can see, quite clearly, why raising prices might be an issue. Disney+ and Apple (AAPL) TV+ can be had for < $6/month on an annualized basis. Amazon Prime comes with a whole list of benefits for roughly the cost of Netflix.

We also know that customers are, at least somewhat, price sensitive. The last Netflix price increase resulted in an initial customer drop. A survey prior to that increase had 16% saying they would cancel, so they did fare better than one would expect. It is worth noting that the survey took place before Disney+ and Apple TV+ came to market. With these new platforms to switch to a price increase may in fact result in a 16% drop in users a second time around.

Then there's the dreaded monthly bingers that are hypothesized in many anti-Netflix articles. The ones that subscribe for a month, watch the latest season of Stranger Things and The Crown, then cancel until the next season comes around. Netflix has not really struggled with this as of yet, but as other services come online (looking at you HBO Max and Peacock), cord cutters, backed by easy cancellations, will begin hopping services.

To combat this Netflix has to either build another 2-3 Stranger Things type properties that they can stagger quarterly, or bring annualized billing to the United States (they're already doing it in India). Apple TV+ and Disney+ offer annualized billing, and many consumers would be happy to save money with such an offering.

Financing The Content

The two prior reasons were fairly qualitative. We have no way of truly knowing how consumers will react (case in point: 16% saying they would cancel due to price increases), so let's take a look at the quantitative side of things.

As investors, we should be looking for companies that generate positive free-cash flow, unless that particular company is in high-growth mode. Netflix has been in high-growth mode for a while now and, as a result, has negative cash flows to show for it.

Image: Netflix net cash per quarter. Source: Most recent Netflix 10Q

With the need to continue financing new content, we again come to find ourselves between a rock and a hard place. Netflix shows no signs of becoming cash-flow positive, and only has a few outs to make itself cash-flow positive (see above: raise ARPU, or massive user growth and content cost cuts). In fact, Netflix appears to be caught in a vicious spiral of doom.

Netflix's competitors in the streaming space are all cash flow positive, and all have alternate sources of revenue. These companies can all stay solvent (with their low prices) longer than Netflix can keep up the vicious cycle they're in.

Image: FCF for Streaming Wars Competitors. Source: Individual company filings

In their most recent quarter, Netflix reported a negative 500M net cash used in operating activities. This puts them at negative 1.4B on the year, and with the slew of releases in this 4th quarter, one can only assume that the number will surpass negative 2B at fiscal year close.

Taking a look at the balance sheet for the most recent quarter we can see that the company has $12.5B in long-term debt, an almost 50% increase over the same time period last year. Current content liabilities sit at $4.8B, and there's also the question of off balance sheet content costs (possibly as much as $10B). For a long-term investor, especially if you like value, these sights are not pleasant.

Lets for a minute though consider the positives. Netflix, despite holding a "junk" status actually does issue debt quite well. Their weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC) is 11.93% and return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) is 12.98% meaning the company is generating excess returns off of its debt. If we were to live in a vacuum, Netflix would benefit from issuing infinite debt. Alas, we don't and sooner or later, the strategy will catch up to them.

In short...

Rising content costs, a massive insurgence of competitors with time on their side (ability to offer low prices), and a troubling financial plan does not a happy investor make.

I am a Netflix subscriber, but I am not a stock buyer. I like Stranger Things, I like The Crown, and The Witcher is quite good, but when it comes down to it I have no real ties to Netflix. Without a continuous stream of stuff to watch on their service, I will be one of the many to cancel and return a couple of times a year, which is something Netflix will not be able to sustain.

With so many negatives against them, and a sky high valuation already, Netflix should be an "avoid" in anyone's book. Investment now is simply speculation that they can beat the odds in a battle against some exceptionally deep pocketed competitors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.