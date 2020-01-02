North American Savings Bank Poised For More Gains

North American Savings Bank (OTC:NASB) released their 2019 Annual Report on December 16. As stated above in the heading notes, the bank continues to show improvement in all aspects. From the report:

Net income in fiscal 2019 was $43.2 million, a 48% increase from the previous year. We paid common stock dividends of $14.8 million, and increased shareholders’ equity by $30.6 million. Since NASB was reorganized in 1990, our compounded return on capital, based solely on earnings, has been 12.3%. As in previous years, future dividends will be determined by our net income and alternative uses for capital.

Table 1 shows the Capital Ratios.

Table 1: NASB Current Capitalization

Capital Ratios Required 2019 2018 ((Rev)) 2017 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 5.00% 10.40% 11.40% 12.30% CET1 Capital Ratio 6.50% 13.20% 14.20% 13.80% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 8.00% 13.20% 14.20% 15.30% Total Capital Ratio 10.00% 14.40% 15.40% 16.40%

As noted in the Table, the ratios from 2018 are revised from my previous report. This is because the bank and the company both have to submit capitalization figures and I have chosen to present the lower values, which are the bank figures. The previous report used the company numbers. Although the ratios are dropping somewhat, they are still considerably above what is required so the bank is fully capitalized.

Table 2 shows the NASB financial results and pertinent ratios.

Table 2: NASB FY 2019 Financial Results

NASB (Thousands) 2019 2018 2017 2016 Assets $2,605,225 $2,060,361 $2,062,302 $1,949,677 Liabilities $2,342,958 $1,828,680 $1,829,663 $1,735,294 Shareholder Equity (Total) $262,267 $231,681 $232,639 $214,383 Intangible Assets $6,495 $6,495 $6,859 $7,934 Total Loans Outstanding $2,331,949 $1,836,624 $1,711,809 $1,586,054 Impaired Loans $14,000 $14,000 $9,200 $22,100 Provision for Loan Losses $1,750 $2,625 $950 $1,350 Allowance for Loan Losses $23,011 $19,729 $18,230 $16,756 Deposits $1,828,971 $1,536,226 $1,296,112 $1,277,293 Non Performing Assets $18,139 $20,164 $16,569 $19,801 Shares Outstanding 7,383,976 7,385,000 7,395,000 7,413,000 Net Interest Income $82,672 $77,928 $74,114 $60,648 Non Interest Expense $79,652 $69,991 $76,420 $75,808 Total Noninterest Income $56,286 $37,299 $50,796 $51,971 Income Taxes $14,389 $13,480 $18,143 $13,068 Net Income (Total) $43,167 $29,131 $29,397 $22,393 Earnings/Share $5.85 $3.94 $3.98 $3.02 Dividends/ Share $2.00 $3.82 $1.22 $0.98 Share Price at Close of Period $44.20 $40.60 $36.11 $33.50 Yield 4.52% 9.41% 3.38% 2.93% Shares Repurchased 36,327 FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 10.07% 11.24% 11.28% 11.00% Book Value $35.52 $31.37 $31.46 $28.92 Tangible Book Value $34.64 $30.49 $30.53 $27.85 Efficiency Ratio 57% 61% 61% 67% Loan/Deposit Ratio 127.50% 119.55% 132.07% 124.17% NPA/Assets Ratio 0.70% 0.98% 0.80% 1.02% Net Interest Margin 3.54% 3.78% 3.69% Price/Earnings 7.56 10.29 9.08 11.09 Price/Book 1.24 1.29 1.15 1.16 Tangible Price/Book 1.28 1.33 1.18 1.20 Dividend Payout 34.21% 96.84% 30.69% 32.44% Return on Equity 17.48% 12.55% 13.15% Return on Assets 1.85% 1.41% 1.47% Impaired Loans/Total Loans 0.60% 0.76% 0.54% 1.39% Stock Valuation P/B $42.61 $37.51 $37.55 $34.25 P/E $53.50 $45.88 $46.23 $35.13 Buyout Valuation P/B $48.49 $55.58 $55.65 $50.76

The most striking thing to me is the large jump in assets and liabilities from the previous year. Assets increased almost $550,000 year to year with the biggest contributor, by far, being the $500,000 increase in loan generation. This represents a 26% gain, and liabilities increased 28% as well. Table 3 is somewhat crowded, but it shows the percentage change in assets, liabilities, and shareholder equity (NYSE:SE) since 2014. As one can see, this bank does not produce steady results so the yearly return is not out of the ordinary.

Table 3: NASB Percentage Change in Assets, Liabilities, and SE

Deposits had a nice increase of almost $300,000 and most of the ratios are going the right direction. Looking at the report, the large jump from $3.94 to $5.85 in earnings is somewhat deceiving as much of the gain is due to non-interest income increasing by $19 million from the previous year. I don’t think that level of income can be maintained in the future so I would expect earnings to dip next year. Without this increase, and using the $5 million increase in net income, I would have expected earnings to be around $4.60, which would be a more reasonable P/E of 9.6.

So how does NASB compare to its peers? Table 4 answers that question.

Table 4: NASB Compared to Other Banks

Ratio Average NASB Notes NPA/Loans 0.73% 0.78% 1,2 Equity/Assets 11.31% 10.07% 1,2 ROA 1.33% 1.85% 1,3 ROE 11.67% 17.48% 1,3 NIM 3.97% 3.54% 1,3 Loans/Deposits 89.00% 127.50% 1,3 Efficiency Ratio 57.45% 57.00% 4 Payout Ratio 30.16% 34.21% 5 P/B 1.23 1.24 5 P/E 11.64 7.56 5

Notes:

1. From Condition of Banks

2. West North Central (Fed Designation) Banks only

3. All Banks in US

4. From Efficiency | All Banks

5. From CSIMarket - Company, Sector, Industry and Market Analysis

The positive is that ROA and ROE are significantly above national average. Nothing else really stands out except the loan to deposit ratio of 1.25. This indicates the bank is borrowing money to make loans. There is nothing wrong with this in a healthy economy as the interest spread is profit for the bank. However, this could produce issues if the economy goes into a recession and a large number of loans go into default. The annual report carries a liability of $451 million of advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank.

So what is it worth? The following is a quick synopsis of the new valuations.

Table 5: NASB Valuation

NASB TBV ROA ROE P/E Price TBV Price Buyout Previous Values $33.22 1.64% 15.76% $45.88 $37.51 $55.58 New Values $34.64 1.85% 17.48% $53.50 $42.61 $48.49

The new valuation range of $42.61-$53.50 is based on my downward adjustment of the earnings to $4.60. Had I used the $5.85 number the bound would have been ridiculously high. The current price of $43.85 falls at the low end of the range. The new buyout value is $48.49. It dropped from last year because I dropped the buyout premium from 1.8 to 1.4.

And they pay a nice $2.00 per year dividend as well. I continue to hold and, barring an economic downturn, anticipate another 10% return in the upcoming year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NASB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

