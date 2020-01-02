The Cleveland-Cliffs Of The Future Is A Buy

Investors should also cheer that Lourenco Goncalves, who engineered the turnaround of CLF and Metals USA, will become the CEO of the combined company.

The deal has significant strategic and financial benefits that help address the weaknesses of the two companies when they stood alone.

A combined Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and AK Steel (AKS) looks undervalued at 0.38x price-to-sales (adjusted for the deal) versus the steel industry’s 13-year average of over 0.6x.

This past month Cleveland-Cliffs has taken its shareholders for a thrill ride prompted by its surprise yet friendly takeover of AK Steel, a major buyer of the company’s iron ore pellets, which it announced on December 3rd.

After the announcement, CLF’s shares closed ~11% down, re-traced its losses almost back to its pre-deal levels, but has since fell again to USD 7.84 as of this writing. This deal-related volatility is creating an interesting opportunity to pick up undervalued shares in the Cleveland-Cliffs of the future.

An opportunity that could be worth over 50% from today’s share price should CLF achieve the strategic goals it laid out in its deal presentation.

A deal refresher

The combination of Cleveland-Cliffs and AK Steel would create a vertically-integrated steel producer better insulated from commodity prices and able to extract synergies across the value chain.

Here is a quick overview of the deal metrics:

Consideration 0.40 CLF share for each AKS share Post-deal ownership 68% CLF/ 32% AKS Implied AKS valuation USD 1.1bn: market value USD 3bn: enterprise value 5.6x: LTM Adjusted EBITDA Based on December 2nd stock prices Pro Forma financials USD 8.2bn: revenues USD 1.3bn: adjusted EBITDA (incl. synergies) USD 923m: unlevered free cash flow (incl. synergies) 3.5x: debt-to-EBITDA USD 120m: combined synergies 396.8m: shares outstanding Closing Expected 1st half of 2020 Closing requirements CLF and AKS shareholder approval Regulatory review Financing USD 2bn commitment from Credit Suisse for Asset Backed Loan and refinancing of AK Steel’s 2023 senior secured notes

The many strategic benefits of the deal

CLF’s move to integrate downstream steel processing corrects a key business risk that was plaguing the company: customer concentration in weak businesses.

Figure 1 effectively demonstrates how CLF moved from a pure iron ore play to a diverse customer base with the ability to deliver products across the steel value chain.

Figure 1.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs and AK Steel’s 10-Ks

The future CLF has a range of options to maximize profitability: steel products, iron ore pellets, hot briquetted iron ("HBI"), and the possibility of merchant pig iron ("MPI").

It’s this “optionality” that Goncalves was after in the first place when he initiated the HBI plant in Toledo, OH to better serve the burgeoning electric arc furnace ("EAF") market. The AKS deal accelerates this strategy.

For instance, in a Fast Markets article back in 2018, Goncalves was quoted saying:

Whether we migrate some [iron ore pellets] from supplying blast furnace operations to EAF/DRI facilities remains to be seen. We can go either way,” he points out. “That is part of our plan. We can create optionality, which is very important.”

He reiterated this concept on the 2Q19 earnings call:

First, with the addition of our HBI plants, we have created new demand for almost 3 million long tons of pellets per year. This new demand will, in good times, tighten the market and in bad times, provide us with volumed certainty, while paying ourselves at a healthy margin. Second, our new pellet contracts have more take or pay components that minimize nomination reductions, providing us with another layer of protection. Third, we now have more optionality and product flexibility. We can make a standard, fluxed, super flux and DR-grade pellets. We can access both the EAF metallics market or the traditional blast furnace market with quality specs for the full spectrum of needs.

Beyond creating more options for the business, the CLF-AKS tie up also eliminates renewal risk for nearly 6m metric tonnes of pellets when AKS’ contracts expire in 2022 and 2024. And as Figure 2 demonstrates, it also creates more commercial flexibility for up to 60% of production across a diverse product set.

For CLF’s investors, this diversification and risk mitigation is a significant evolution from when the business was dependent on only three customers and iron ore pellets. The newly merged company will not only be less risky, but also better positioned to service growing markets such as the EAFs and the ultra high strength steel needs of the automotive industry.

Figure 2.

Source: CLF-AKS transaction presentation (12.3.19)

There has even been speculation that the merged entity could sell downstream assets to allow it to focus more on the upstream market: pellets, HBI, and pig iron. After all, the steel market has too much capacity as it is and Mr. Goncalves has a track record showing that he isn’t afraid to slim down if it leads to improved profitability.

Proceeds from asset sales could then be used to reduce leverage, dividends and buybacks, or reinvestments in say Ashland or elsewhere. In any case, the CLF-AKS tie up provides a broader range of strategic options to profitably grow - one of the key benefits of the deal.

Invest in Lourenco

Lourenco Goncalves as the chosen CEO of the combined company is a significant vote of confidence for this deal. Mr. Goncalves has spent over three decades in the metals & mining business. Before joining CLF, he was the CEO of Metals USA, which he sold to Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company for USD 1.24bn.

As the story goes, Mr. Goncalves was semi-retired after the sale, investigating opportunities in the steel sector looking for his next career move when he identified Cleveland-Cliffs. Readers can get the full story through the link, but Mr. Goncalves felt that CLF’s international expansion strategy was all wrong and that the company needed to return to its roots in the Great Lakes.

A strategy he would eventually implement after winning a long activist campaign supported by Casablanca Capital, but not before his own personal overtures to the company had been rebuffed by then management.

Fast forward to today and Mr. Goncalves’ turnaround of the nearly bankrupt miner has been spectacular as the charts in Figure 3 demonstrate. Under Mr Goncalves watch, CLF has gone from over USD 7bn in net losses in 2014 (when he joined) to USD 1.1bn in net income in 2018, while improving sales and operating margins and reducing leverage.

He also puts his own “skin in the game” as a direct buyer and long-term holder of CLF’s stock such as when he purchased 10,000 shares this past June at a price of USD ~9.40 in the open market. As of this writing, Mr. Goncalves owned over 3.2m shares of CLF.

Figure 3.

Source: CLF 10-Ks and author’s calculations

Balance sheet restructuring

AK Steel’s balance sheet has always been a key weakness for the company, but combining it with CLF’s could add up to USD 40m (200 bps x USD ~2bn in AKS debt) in annualized savings to the merged company.

Figure 4.

Source: CLF-AKS transaction presentation (12.3.19)

According to Fig. 4, AKS had a weighted average cost of debt ("WACD") 200 bps higher than CLF. So as the combined company de-risks by refinancing debt and giving bond holders a more stable, diversified, vertically-integrated company, expect these costs to fall.

The move would also create a 4-year window with no maturities giving the new CLF plenty of time to integrate AK Steel and execute its plans without another major capital markets exercise.

Valuing the merged company

Figure 5 outlines key operating metrics and the 13-year average of price-to-sales for several integrated steel companies. The CLF-AKS merger presentation indicates that the combined company could generate 15% EBITDA margins assuming USD 120m in synergies.

If the new CLF achieves these margins, then the company should trade closer to Nucor (NUE), Steel Dynamics (STLD), and Carpenter Technology (CRS) whose margins reflect this level. The average P/S ratio of these three companies was 0.80x versus an adjusted CLF ratio of 0.38x.

This CLF’s ratio was calculated by taking the new merged company’s sales of USD 8.2bn divided by 396.8m shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes or USD 20.7 per share. CLF’s current share price is USD 7.84 divided by USD 20.7 results in a P/S ratio for the new company.

A P/S ratio was utilized instead of price-to-earnings or enterprise value-to-EBITDA to normalize for cyclical earnings and restructuring charges that could distort valuation ratios.

Even if the company rises to just the P/S peer average of 0.61x, CLF’s shares could be worth USD 12.61 or over 50% from current prices.

Figure 5.

Price-to-sales Gross margin EBIT margin EBITDA margin Debt/Equity CLF* 30.24% 23.73% 27.65% 5.86x X 0.34 9.41% 3.33% 7.61% 0.64x NUE 0.73 14.13% 10.94% 13.98% 0.4x STLD 0.64 15.75% 10.62% 13.54% 0.6x CMC 0.32 13.78% 5.84% 7.27% 0.76x CRS 1.04 19.46% 10.71% 15.80% 0.35x Average** 0.61x 14.51% 8.29% 11.64% 0.55x Median** 0.64x 14.13% 10.62% 13.54% 0.6x

Source: Macrotrends.net

*Debt/equity is not meaningful for CLF since it has been restructuring its equity base since 2014

**excludes CLF values

Don’t forget the HBI

The recent deal news may be causing investors to lose sight of one of the company’s key catalysts: the opening of its hot briquetted iron plant in mid-2020.

The plant is another great example of Mr. Goncalves ability to execute having completed the plant earlier than scheduled, within budget, and at an expanded capacity.

The economics for the plant are very compelling. Figure 6 is an analysis of the potential gross profit that could be generated by the new facility. The analysis is based on a UBS presentation on Midrex DRI plants, the same technology used in Toledo.

Keep in mind that HBI prices used in this analysis are probably at a cyclical low, while the DR pellet sales lost are measured at 3Q19 prices. Additional gross profit then is getting translated at a lower level, which will improve as the cycle turns. At these current levels, the HBI plant will add 9 - 18% in gross profit compared to 2018’s USD 809.6m - a peak year.

Figure 6.

Source: UBS Mildrex presentation and author calculations

Risks to consider

Any investment in Cleveland-Cliffs of course is not without risk, but let’s discuss some of the key ones and how the company may be better prepared for them than people may realize.

Steel overcapacity

“Steelmaggeddon” is a phrase coined by Timna Tanner, an analyst with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, referring to the expected 20% increase in US steel capacity through 2022. According to her analysis, this additional capacity could lead to depressed steel prices and keep long-term investors at bay.

While weaker steel prices will impact the AKS side of the business and CLF’ pellet contracts since they are partially tied to steel prices, the additional steel capacity would also create more demand for raw materials in the making of steel where the company is well positioned.

There continues to be strong demand for high quality iron ore and metallics globally, so this additional capacity could cause pellet premiums and metallics to rise in value offsetting losses tied to steel prices.

And unlike other integrated steel companies, CLF-AKS will be more miner than steel maker so it may be more inclined to reduce its steel output in favor of selling more pellets and metallics. An option that it can now more readily do as a fully integrated company.

Voestalpine’s HBI impairment

On December 16th, Voestalpine, a high end steel manufacturer with a HBI facility in Texas, announced that it would write-off EUR 175m on its HBI investment completed as recently as 2017. Given the expected launch of CLF’ HBI facility in Toledo, it’s important to understand the differences between the two projects.

Unlike CLF, Voestalpine needs to purchase iron ore at market transporting the raw material from such places as South Korea and Brazil to reduce it into hot briquetted iron (see Figure 7). This means that Voestalpine pays considerably more for its raw material compared with CLF.

In some instances, it can be twice as much. For instance when iron ore prices skyrocketed earlier this year to over USD 117 per ton for iron ore pellets because of Vale’s Brumadinho dam failure.

Additionally, Voestalpine also exports nearly all of its 2m MT of production as feedstock for its European steel operations and to other third-party customers taking an expensive circular trip around the world.

And as industrial activity has slowed in the company’s core markets, steel prices have slumped while their raw material costs have risen. It’s a perfect storm that CLF-AKS’ investors never have to sail through because the company controls its raw materials and will sell most of its products in the US.

Figure 7.

Source: Voestalpine 2018 HBI presentation

Shifting back to reinvestment mode?

In truth, despite the bullishness I have for the AKS deal, one of my key investment themes in the original CLF was the promise of a near term return on my capital, which was looking quite attractive after the HBI plant was completed.

A prospect that may now be further down the line given the discussions on reopening the Ashland facility and other capex spending that may be required for AKS. AKS has many blast furnaces in a world quickly shifting towards electric arc furnaces, a fact frequently repeated by Mr. Goncalves himself.

Will this mean considerable investments to modernize the business? It might. And this would definitely reduce my ardor for the new CLF depending on the rationale of the investments and of course the expected returns.

But even here I am willing to give Mr. Goncalves some room to maneuver. After all, he has demonstrated himself to be a savvy investor with his pulse on the iron ore and steel markets and an eye towards careful execution as he has shown with the HBI plant.

Mr. Goncalves is also trying to get free cash back into the hands of investors by reinstating the dividend, offering special dividends, and opportunistic share buybacks. Still, I’ll be carefully monitoring performance in this area because with commodity companies money spent on growth can easily result in poor returns.

In sum

The market doesn’t seem to be crediting the new Cleveland-Cliffs with any of the benefits or synergies of its deal with AK Steel. But this seems short sighted.

The transaction de-risks the customer concentration issue of CLF with a producer who arguably was in a weak position. And the cost synergies and balance sheet benefits seem tangible and realistic.

Ultimately, a vertically integrated steel producer that controls high quality pre material assets and is positioned in differentiated steel products should yield long term benefits for shareholders.

And as the new CLF-AKS can defend and enhance its margins as I suspect it can, then the stock should trade closer to its other integrated steel peers. Meaning that it could be worth 50% or more from here when it starts to trade in line with the price-to-sales ratio of its peer group.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.