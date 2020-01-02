PINFRA Undervalued As Weak Mexican Economic Data Has Spooked Investors

PINFRA is something of a proxy for Mexico's economic health; it makes sense that the shares would be weaker now, but the long-term potential is still meaningful.

Mexico's government has announced a new infrastructure development program that could see $5 billion in spending on new roads, but there are few relevant details at this point.

As something of a proxy for Mexico itself, or at least its infrastructure, I can’t say that the weak performance of PINFRA (OTCPK:PUODY) (PINFRA.MX) shares, flat since my last update, is wholly unreasonable. Mexico’s economic growth has been feeble after all, with GDP declines in the last two quarters and the full year expected to finish out at barely above flat. That has translated directly into weaker traffic for this leading Mexican toll road operator, along with weaker revenue and EBITDA results (net of an acquisition).

While the short-term response may be understandable, I think it still undervalues the long-term potential of this company. Mexico’s government has shown definitively in my view that they will respect the rights and needs of concession operators in the country and work to create “win win” situations where Mexican citizens get access to the infrastructure they need, while the companies building and maintaining that infrastructure earn reasonable returns. With potentially billions in new road and projects on the way, and a chance for some improvement in Mexico's economy in 2020, I think the double-digit implied return potential here makes this a name worth considering.

Investors should note that PINFRA ADRs are not particularly liquid.

A New Plan … But Will It Become Reality?

Not much more than a month ago, the Mexican government announced a long-awaited investment plan targeting the company’s infrastructure needs. The National Infrastructure Plan is targeting 147 projects at a total cost of $44 billion, with most of the projects conceived of as government-private “partnerships” where companies like PINFRA will build the infrastructure under operating concessions from the government.

Of the projects contemplated, about one-third of the spending is slated for transportation projects, with a further third of that targeting highways. That would suggest potentially $5 billion in projects of possible interest to PINFRA and a meaningful opportunity to expand its revenue base over the coming years.

The new plan is not without its critics, with several pointing to the lack of specificity in the proposals, including no real details on how the projects will be structured – a key consideration if companies like PINFRA will be involved. Others noted that feasibility studies alone could take years to prepare, and many of these 147 proposed projects aren’t new at all, but rather resumptions of previously suspended or abandoned projects of earlier administrations.

I’m usually the one playing the cynic or skeptic about government announcements like these, and I’m certainly no great fan of the Obrador administration’s performance so far. That said, Mexico has a desperate need for more infrastructure, particularly transport infrastructure, and that need is only going to grow more acute with the implementation of the UMCA. On top of that, I find the skepticism about whether the government will structure the programs appropriately to be a little curious; true, the long history of such programs is not great, but the recent history of Obrador’s government, included two new master development plans with two airport operators, suggests a willingness to “play ball” with the private sector and ensure reasonable returns for investments in capital projects.

In The Meantime, Weak Traffic Is A Concern

Given the recent weakness in Mexico’s economy (as measured by GDP, at least), it’s not altogether surprising that PINFRA has had some disappointing traffic figures. Traffic declined almost 2% in the second quarter (with a 5% decline on the key Mexico-Toluca road), and then declined 4% on an organic basis in the third quarter, with traffic on Mexico-Toluca weakening even further to a 10% decline (although against an inflated year-ago comp).

With tolls basically fixed, weak traffic feeds almost directly into weaker revenue. Third quarter reported revenue from road concessions was up nicely (up 18%), but that was inflated by the acquisition of Paquete-Michoacan. All in all, EBITDA came in about 4% lower than expected in the last quarter, driven largely by the weaker “same store” traffic.

There’s virtually nothing that PINFRA can do about this. They build the roads, they operate and maintain the roads, and they collect the tolls – there’s really nothing they can do to stimulate traffic or push traffic toward their roads. If and when the Mexican economy improves, which I believe it will later in 2019, traffic will return and PINFRA’s revenue and EBITDA will improve.

Capital Allocation Remains An Unknown

One of the bigger negatives I see in the PINFRA story now is that investors really don’t have a good idea of what the company’s capital allocation is going to look like over the next few years. An expansion of Mexico-Toluca is up in the air until management sees how a new rival toll road and rail line impact traffic. The Indios Verdes project still makes sense in terms of needed highway capacity, but the project has gone nowhere in three years as the company awaits on a government environmental assessment. The construction of the Veracruz terminal should start this year, but won’t contribute to results for a while.

Management has talked about investing in other projects and unsolicited concessions, but has given few details. While management’s recent capital decisions have been sound, including the Paquete-Michoacan deal, investors still worry about forays outside the core expertise of the company (it wasn’t so long ago that the company bid unsuccessfully on some questionable oil/gas projects in Mexico).

With cash on the balance sheet and not much in the near-term pipeline, I think it’s important for management to communicate more clearly with shareholders (something it has historically not done well) as to what the priorities for the capital are. If management believes that this new infrastructure plan can lead to new concessions and new projects in a relatively short period of time, keeping the cash on hand makes sense. I don’t believe PINFRA would find it hard to access to the capital markets to fund concession projects in the future, though, so management should at least entertain a higher payout to shareholders if there’s no compelling use for that cash in the near term.

The Outlook

I believe the concession model that PINFRA uses is a good way for the government of Mexico to get the infrastructure projects it needs, while also giving the company and its shareholders solid returns for their efforts (most of the concessions under the ITBR system allow double-digit IRRs). Management has talked about targeting new revenue-sharing options (instead of ITBR concessions), and that could simplify the model but wouldn’t likely have a significant long-term impact on value creation.

I have lowered my near-term expectations to reflect the weaker Mexican economy and weaker traffic on PINFRA’s toll roads, but I don’t see much risk to my longer-term estimates and there could be upside related to that infrastructure program. If PINFRA can generate mid-single-digit revenue growth and maintain long-term average FCF margins in the low-to-mid-40%’s, I believe the shares are priced for a 10%-plus annualized return from here. I also note that the shares are about 15% undervalued using a 10x forward EBITDA (below its long-term average of around 11.5x).

The Bottom Line

Where PINFRA shares once had to shake off investor worries that the government was going to undermine the entire concession structure, now investors are worried about the health of Mexico’s economy. That’s a more valid worry, if I’m honest, but it’s also a fairly temporary situation. I don’t want to ignore or underpay the risk that Mexico’s economy could weaken further and/or stay weaker than I expect for longer than I expect, but I think PINFRA shares more than reflect that risk and I believe this is an investment option worth considering for readers who want a play on Mexico’s economy and infrastructure.

