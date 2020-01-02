A Quick Look At Highland Income Fund

Author's note: This article was originally released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on December 4, 2019.

In our latest "The Chemist's 'High-High-Low' Closed-End Fund Report: November 2019", Highland Income Fund (HFRO) was the top-ranked D x Y x Z fund. This fund was also chosen as one of our 3 monthly "CEF picks" for short/medium-term mean reversion in our Monthly Closed-End Fund Report for the second month running, on the basis of its attractive discount and z-score. The depressed valuation of this fund could possibly be due to the announcement of the bankruptcy of a related entity, Highland Capital Management LP, as well as the overhang of the uncertainty of the ongoing lawsuit with Credit Suisse.

However, both of these factors actually should not affect the fundamental performance of HFRO going forward. This is because the bankruptcy of Highland Capital Management LP has no bearing on the financials of HFRO, whose assets are segregated in a separate entity. Meanwhile, the lawsuit - if won by Highland - would have a positive rather than a negative impact on the fund, as it would result in an instant gain of NAV (around $3/share, or ~20% of the current NAV).

Moreover, at first glance, HFRO doesn't appear to have the high concentration in illiquid/conflicted securities that affects its Highland brethren, Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) and NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) (we warned about NHF's "red flags" here). However, there is a huge ~19% allocation to Creek Pine Holdings (a preferred stock) that should be taken into account.

(Source: Highland Income Fund)

In terms of earnings and coverage, HFRO also scores very well. It has grown its NII for 3 years in a row (although a large dip after 2016 should be noted), and its coverage for the last 6 months was 99%, and for the last 12 months, it was 96%.

Finally, the fund recently announced a share repurchase program that gives then the ability, but not the obligation, to purchase up to $25 million worth of shares should they be trading at a discount to the NAV, a criterion that is easily met by the fund right now.

Everything looks pretty good so far! Because of this, the current discount of -13.23% at first seemed quite attractive to me, given that most other senior loan funds are trading at approximately -10% discount. I'll be honest, I started to get a little excited thinking I finally found a bargain to add to the portfolio, given this environment of rich premiums all around. But then, I benchmarked its NAV performance against three senior loan peers (I chose Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA), Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC), and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU)) and that's where the warning signs started to appear...

Over the last month, HFRO's NAV return has fallen by -1.26% compared to slight increases for the other three funds, with an average underperformance of -2%.

Over 3 months, the average underperformance grows to nearly -4%.

Over 6 months, the average underperformance is -6.34%.

Data by YCharts

Over 1 year, the average grows to over -8%!

Data by YCharts

The fact that the underperformance grows as the time frame is lengthened each time means that the fund has underperformed across each incremental time period. CEFdata also shows HFRO falling near the bottom of the pack among loan funds, ranking last or second-last across all time frames except for the last 1 week.

(Source: CEFdata)

This is a huge underperformance at the NAV level vs. the peer group, which should not be ignored. Yes, HFRO contains about ~20% CLOs, but ARDC has even more CLO exposure than that, so that cannot be the sole factor for the underperformance. This tells me that whatever concentrated bets the managers are taking with HFRO aren't working, and that HFRO definitely shouldn't be considered as your run-of-the-mill senior loan fund. Instead, think of HFRO as a hedge fund-like vehicle where you can access the expertise of Highland/NexPoint in a publicly-traded vehicle, and at a discount to boot. So, you'd really need a huge amount of trust in James Dondero and team to turn this ship around to consider investing in HFRO (which, if we use NHF and HGLB as proxies, hasn't been working too well so far).

The counterpoint? The dividend is still fully covered, and if the NAV depression of the underlying holdings is only temporary, we could see a rebound in both the NAV and price going forward. And the successful conclusion of the lawsuit in Highland's favor would provide a huge boost to the fund as well.

If the performance of the fund was not so abysmal, we'd definitely consider adding HFRO to our more aggressive Tactical Income-100 portfolio due to its combination of attractive valuation, potential windfall from lawsuit, and good coverage. But for now, we're staying on the sidelines.

