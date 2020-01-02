Preparing For 2020

In the short run, the market is a voting machine, but in the long run it is a weighing machine. - Benjamin Graham

Well, that was a fun 2019. When I take a step back and think about how 2019 ended, it is a stern reminder not to get caught up in the over-sensationalized media and concentrate on your fundamentals that support your overall investing thesis. Some of the headlines at the end of 2018 were abysmal, to put it bluntly. And deservedly so after the worst year in a decade, for the global media and general public to be scared of investing in risky assets.

The Fed was hiking rates into a recession, the U.S. administration was raising tariffs at an increasing rate causing global fear, and we were supposedly on the edge of the next great recession. Fear was abundant. Jeffery Gundlach was quoted, per usual during market corrections, saying that he believed we were in a bear market, and he "absolutely" thought the S&P 500 would go to new lows. Just look at the difference a year can make. Taking a look at the Fear & Greed Index from CNN - a year ago on December 31, 2018, the reading was EXTREME FEAR - the lowest I have seen it in a long time, registering at an abysmal 12 on their scale. It's incredible to have such a flip in one year, now registering at EXTREME GREED at a rating of 93.

Source: CNN

So, does that mean we should now be running for the hills? Not necessarily. Remember that gains beget gains, and you should not fight the tape. The U.S. stock market, measured by the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), is in a clear uptrend here. The 50-day and 200-day moving averages are sloping upward and have run since the dreaded death cross back in late 2018 (where the 50-day moved below the 200-day) was recovered in early 2019. This market is technically healthy, and momentum can continue a lot longer than people think. Don't let the bears creep in just yet; there is likely room to run here. Another exciting thing that we talked about on the Lead-Lag report is that financials (VFH) are finally becoming a leader here. If we get the yield curve steepening, as I expect it to do in 2020, financials have a chance to be a real star this year and lead this stock market beyond new highs.

One thing that needs to be paid attention to, however, is current valuations of the overall market. They are looking at a little bit stretched to end the year, as noted by Bespoke Investment Group. The trailing 12-month P/E began the year right at its long-term average, and back then, I thought it represented excellent value. However, the price rise from 15.6 to 21.5 is much faster than the earnings have been able to keep up with. While these are high, remember that these are not the peak P/E ratio of this bull market back in 2016 and 2017, and far off from prior peaks in the stock market. I think you can still get involved here, especially with the tweet that the phase one trade deal may be signed as soon as January 15.

In Summary

While I see some extreme greed readings and valuations may be a little bit stretched in the short-term, medium- to long-term, the market is set up favorably in 2020. I think there will be a continuation of value plays, like financials, that will be a tailwind. As well, it would be worth adding some emerging markets (NYSEARCA:EEM) to your portfolio to diversify, as well as capture what I see as early indications for a weaker dollar going forward. I don't think you have to shy away from U.S. stocks, to be clear, but if you're looking to beat the market, you have to look where the value lies in 2020. I think this could be the year where active management comes back into fashion, and I aim to be ahead of the curve, not behind it.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the follow button above!

How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.