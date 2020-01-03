Grains continued to be one of the sectors of the commodities markets in the crosshairs of the trade dispute between the US and China. The “phase one” trade deal was a bullish event for agricultural commodities prices. Prices moved higher in the final quarter of 2019, and for the entire year, that ended on Dec. 31. Grains are the products that feed the world, and each year the demand rises.

A composite of the grain sector was down by 2.89% in 2016. The overall sector dropped by 14.48% in 2015 after falling 12.18% in 2014. In 2017, the sector posted a 6.03% gain despite bumper crops. In 2018, the overall grain sector moved 3.63% higher. In Q1, grains were only 1.71% lower at the end of March with losses in wheat and corn. In Q2, the sector moved 8.08% higher. In Q3, the sector declined by 1.10%. In Q4, grains moved 6.39% higher and was up 11.50% in 2019.

There were abundant supplies of agricultural commodities in 2018 to feed the world, and while trade issues weighed on prices, almost all of the grain markets posted gains last year. 2019 was more of the same as the trade war between the US and China escalated and prices moved to the upside. In Q4, the global population rose by 15-20 million. In 2000, just 18 years ago, six billion people inhabited our planet. Today, the number has grown by 27% and continues to rise, making the demand side of the equation for food a continually expanding factor.

Grains are essential food for people, and anything short of a bumper harvest around the world creates the potential of food shortages, and that danger rises each year. In 2020, the world will consume more food than it did in 2019, and less than it will require in 2021. Therefore, the demand side of the equation for the grain sector will continue to increase while supplies are a year-to-year affair. The weather always is the most critical factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for grain prices each year.

The United States is the world’s leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans, and a significant exporter of wheat to areas all over the globe. Throughout the second half of 2018 and 2019, international trade had become the most significant issue facing agricultural markets. The hopes rose for a “phase one” deal where the US would roll back some tariffs and China would purchase agricultural products from the US. After a breakthrough in negotiations in mid-December, the year ended with plans to sign the deal on Jan. 15 at the White House in Washington, D.C.

As we head into 2020, the focus will remain on trade issues. However, the weather conditions in the southern hemisphere will be a significant factor when it comes to prices in Q1 of the New Year. With spring right around the corner, the US and other nations in the northern hemisphere will prepare for the 2020 crop year, and the uncertainty of the weather and crop size will cause an increase in price volatility.

Soybean oil, KCBT hard red winter wheat and CBOT soft red winter wheat posted the most significant gains in Q4. All other grain futures markets posted gains in Q4. Corn was the only member of the sector to decline in Q4, but the price decrease was marginal.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN product (NYSEARCA:JJG) moves higher and lower with grain prices.

Corn

Corn was down just 0.36% in 2017. Corn dropped 9.63% in 2015 and 1.88% in 2016 and has been in a bear market since it traded to its all-time high at $8.4375 per bushel in 2012. Corn moved 6.91% higher in 2018. In Q1, corn dropped 4.93%, with a significant drop in prices on March 29 following the latest planting report. In Q2, the price of corn fell to a lower low and then exploded to the upside posting a 17.88% gain for the quarter. In Q3, with corn production at sufficient levels and trade issues weighing on the market, the price dropped by 7.67%. In Q4, the corn market moved marginally lower, as it fell just 0.06% lower. Corn was 3.40% higher in 2019 compared to the closing price at the end of 2018. On Dec. 31, continuous contract corn futures were trading at $3.8775 per bushel.

Corn traded in a range of $3.33550 to $4.7600 in 2019 and did not move outside the range in Q4. On the daily chart, price momentum in the corn market was in the lower region of overbought territory at the end of Q4, and relative strength was well above a neutral reading.

Technical resistance for nearby corn futures is at the $4.6425 per bushel level, which was the high from June 2019, with support at $3.3350 on the weekly chart, which was the mid-May 2019 low. Since the U.S. is the world’s largest producer of corn, the grain is the primary ingredient in U.S. ethanol, and the price of the biofuel can influence demand for corn. Ethanol declined in Q4, and the 12.53% loss resulted in an 8.78% gain in 2019.

The path of least resistance for the price of corn during the coming months will depend on the weather in the southern hemisphere, but increasing population means the world depends on more output each year. Trade considerations and volatility in energy markets could cause volatility in the corn futures market over the coming weeks and throughout 2020. Corn is going into the new decade near the middle of its trading range. Like in many other commodities markets, the path of least resistance for prices will depend on trade, the path of the US dollar, and events in the Middle East that could cause elevated price variance in the oil and gasoline markets. However, once the spring season comes near, Mother Nature and the weather across the fertile plains of the US will take over as the most significant factor for the price of the coarse grain.

Soybeans

Soybeans moved higher by 14.54% in 2016 but were 14.64% lower in 2015. In 2014, soybeans fell by 20.94%. In 2017, the price of soybean futures fell 4.49%. In 2018, they moved 7.28% lower for the year. Soybeans traded in a range of $7.8050 to $9.5925 per bushel over the first nine months of 2019 with the low coming in Q2. In Q1, beans moved only 0.20% higher, but in Q2, they gained 1.75%. In Q3, beans were up by 0.69%. In Q4, soybean futures rose by 4.08% and were 6.86% higher in 2019. Nearby soybean futures settled on Dec. 31, at $9.4300 per bushel.

As the daily chart shows, nearby March soybean futures traded higher and lower with the news from the trade war over the past months. An abundant crop in 2019 weighed on prices, but trade trumps supply and demand fundamentals over the past months. The rebound in December following the “phase one” deal caused price momentum to rise into overbought territory while relative strength was also at an overbought reading.

A comprehensive trade deal between the US and China would probably send the price of beans significantly higher as it was the commodity that suffered the most under the weight of the Chinese cancellation of their 2018 and 2019 purchases from the US. The US is the world's largest producer and exporter of soybeans. China purchased around one quarter of the annual crop from the US in the past, which is why tariffs had been bearish for the price of soybean futures in 2018 and in May and August when the trade dispute escalated. The soybean futures market has been a proxy for the ups and downs of the trade war since mid-2018. The mid-December “phase one” deal was bullish for the price of beans.

Support for soybean futures on the weekly chart is at the mid-May 2019 low at just over $7.80 per bushel. Technical resistance is at $10.71. The new trade agreement with China ignited a price recovery. As of the end of Q4, soybeans were trading at $9.43 per bushel and were waiting for more positive news on trade.

Trade and the weather in South America are the issues that will face the soybean market as we move forward into Q1 2020. However, the focus will quickly shift to the uncertainty of the weather in the US in the 2020 growing season that will begin at the end of Q1.

Wheat

The wheat complex was the best performing member of the grain sector in 2018, with CBOT and KCBT wheat posting over 20% gains on a year-on-year basis. In Q1 2019, both of these markets experienced the most significant losses in the sector. In Q2, CBOT wheat posted a double-digit percentage gain, but KCBT wheat did not keep pace, and MGE wheat posted a decline over the three months. In Q3, all three of the wheat contracts posted losses. In Q4, all three of the wheat contracts posted gains with CBOT and KCBT wheat two of the top three performers for the quarter.

In 2015, CBOT (soft red winter) wheat declined by 20.31%. It was 13.19% lower in 2016. In 2017, wheat finished the year with a 4.66% gain. In Q1 2019, CBOT wheat posted a 9.04% loss. In Q2, it climbed 15.35% higher. In Q3, it went the other way and posted a loss of 6.11%. In Q4, CBOT wheat moved 12.71% higher. The CBOT wheat wound up with an 11.03% gain in 2019. CBOT wheat traded in a range from $4.1625 to $5.7350 in 2019 and made a new high during Q4. The price of wheat moved higher throughout the final quarter of 2019.

As the daily chart of the CBOT March wheat futures contract highlights, the price found a bottom in early September. March CBOT wheat futures were in the lower region of overbought territory after making new highs, and on Dec. 31, 2019, they were trading at $5.5875 per bushel on the final day of Q4.

December hard red winter wheat futures, traded on the Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT), closed at $4.8600 per bushel on Dec. 31, 2019, and was 17.11% higher in Q4, making it the best-performing gain in the sector. KCBT wheat was 0.56% lower in 2019 after rising 14.4% in 2018. KCBT wheat fell 25.22% in 2015 and was down 10.67% in 2016, but it rebounded by 2.09% higher in 2017. KCBT wheat was historically weak compared to CBOT throughout 2019, but it made a bit of a comeback at the end of 2019.

Hard red spring wheat, traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGE), closed at $5.6100 per bushel on the nearby futures contract and posted a gain of 3.03% in Q4 and was 2.19% higher in 2019, after dropping by 10.7% in 2018 after a 14.27% gain in 2017. MGE wheat was 9.07% higher in 2016 but declined by 20.7% in 2015.

Demographics, when it comes to population growth continues to put upward pressure on demand, and the world will need another year of a bumper wheat crop around the globe in 2020 to keep the price from running away on the upside.

Oat futures rose 5.89% in Q4 and were 6.09% higher in 2019 after moving 14.2% higher in 2018. Nearby oat futures closed on Dec. 31 at $2.9200 per bushel. Rice futures rose by 9.32% in Q4 and were 30.11% higher in 2019 after falling 13.57% in 2018. Nearby rough rice futures closed at $13.135 on Dec. 31. Rice tends to trade by appointment in the US futures market as the contracts lack liquidity.

Grain prices are going into 2020 with optimism after the trade deal in mid-December. With an ever-rising demand side of the fundamental equation and the supply side as fickle as the weather, we could see lots of volatility in the grain sector in 2020. However, it's the progress trade negotiations between the US and China over the first months of 2020 that will guide prices until the uncertainty over the crop year takes over in February.

The bottom line

Each year is a new adventure in the grain markets as Mother Nature is the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for prices. We are now entering a new year and a new decade, and the one sure thing is that demand for grains will rise as it is a function of demographics. The prices of most of the leading grain futures market reflect ample supplies and the ongoing trade frictions between the US and China at the end of 2019. At the same time, a weaker US dollar in Q4 helped to support the prices.

Population growth should continue to support higher lows for all agricultural commodities. Growing demand for food means puts constant pressure on the supply side of the fundamental equation for grains. Any agreement between the US and China on trade could lift the prices of grain futures, particularly soybeans, which suffered the most over the issue in 2018 and 2019.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN product (JJG) moves higher and lower with the price of grains.

“The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the “index components”) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.”

The grain sector posted a 6.39% gain in Q4.

As the chart of JJG illustrates, it moved from $44.55 at the end of Q3 to $46.15 at the end of Q4, a gain of $1.60, or 3.59%. The lower performance reflects the price action in the corn market over the quarter. Additionally, the cost of rolling futures from one active month to the next in contango markets weighed on the value of the JJG ETN. JJG has net assets of $20.39 million, trades an average of 1,926 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.45%. Net assets rose from the end of Q3 to the end of Q4, but the average daily trading volume declined substantially.

I believe that the long-term trend in this sector of the raw materials asset class that feeds the world is higher. More people, with more resources in the world, will continue to require nutrition to sustain their lives.

