Apple: Valuation Stretched Like A Rubber Band

We would sell now and wait for the boat to get more balanced before repurchasing.

Valuation is stretched on every measure, and the 8% revenue growth for next year will not cut it to support the stock price.

The boat rarely stays balanced. It seems just like yesterday (actually it was 12 months back) that every analyst was cutting their price target on the beloved Apple Inc. (AAPL). Today, the street is full of praise with no end in sight. What has changed? We go over the timeline of downgrades to upgrades alongside the price and multiple change to show you why AAPL is best sold in early 2020.

It is all about expectations

In the first half of 2018, Apple could do no wrong. The street was happy to raise its targets as the stock went up. However, the latter part of the year was rather painful for Apple bulls as the company lowered its outlook for iPhone sales in a saturated market. Worse yet, Apple stopped revealing iPhone sale figures, leaving the Street to figure out these by themselves.

This was followed by a string of downgrades by analysts. We would note that these started in earnest after the stock had already started tanking. The key reason for bearishness was that Apple's iPhone sales would be weak. Shockingly, these analysts were downgrading Apple right till it bottomed last December.

"We now estimate iPhone units (down) 5 percent year over year in FY19 versus flat year-over-year in FY18, but unlike last year, do not see ASP increases providing enough offset, with our forecast that blended iPhone ASPs increase only 3 percent year-over-year," he says. A 3 percent increase in ASPs combined with a 5 percent drop in unit sales will result in a 3 percent overall decline in iPhone revenue for Apple in fiscal 2019, he says. Based on its latest estimates, Guggenheim has lowered its fiscal 2019 earnings per share forecast from $13.41 to $12.97. It has also dropped its revenue forecast by 2.8 percent from $281 billion to $273 billion.

Source: US News

Did reality turn out different?

One might be tempted to explain the 2019 rally in Apple by citing that the company exceeded analyst expectations, but the move in revenue estimates was rather tiny for 2019.

Data by YCharts

Yea, tariffs did not impact Apple perhaps as much as the worst case scenarios were pricing in, but sales were weak. In fact, during the year, Apple repeatedly missed iPhone revenue estimates.

Apple reported earnings for fiscal third quarter Tuesday. The company reported iPhone revenue of $25.99 billion. Wall Street was looking for iPhone revenue of $26.31 billion, according to FactSet. Apple's iPhone revenue for the quarter was down 12% year-over-year. Apple reported iPhone revenue of $29.47 billion in revenue on 41.3 million iPhones sold in the year-ago quarter. Apple no longer provides a breakout on iPhone unit sales, which means the revenue figures are the easiest way to get a glimpse at iPhone performance.

Source: CNBC

Yes, Apple did perform better in the wearables and services department in this fiscal year, but both areas have intense competition coming up in 2020. They are also still small to significantly influence the revenue estimates at this point.

Key risk for 2020

Apple represents the center of the US stock market. It has delivered fantastic results over time and made millionaires out of early investors. But the current backdrop is one of intense competition where the heady growth days are far behind. Hence, it should give investors pause when they see the company is currently sporting the highest price to earnings multiple in the last decade. Clearly, Apple will not grow today the way it did in 2010. So, paying such a huge multiple represents a gigantic risk.

Data by YCharts

An even better gauge for us is the price to sales multiple. While Apple margins will go up and down through its cycles, a price to sales ratio is a better indicator of the "froth" or lack thereof, in the stock. That number stands at an astounding 5.2X. The 7-year "median" is 3.32X.

Data by YCharts

The stock traded under that median for almost five full years between 2012 and 2017, a time where its sales were growing rather strongly.

Data by YCharts

What bulls must ask themselves is that if we even go just to the median (forget below), will Apple ever grow sales enough to justify the current price? The average revenue estimate for the next fiscal is at $295 billion as Apple is forecasted to grow by 8%. So, Apple will still be trading at 4.4X sales if the numbers materialize. To put this another way, Apple will need close to $400 billion in sales to justify the current price at the median price to sales ratio. How much growth and market capitalization are being priced for 5G which is still in its nascent stage? Yes, we are aware that buybacks can reduce the market capitalization, but that becomes a progressively smaller force the higher the multiple gets. At today's level, the post dividend cash flow is a rather small driver for the stock price.

Key tailwind for the bulls

Apple's overseas exposure could help it in 2020 as we see the US dollar weaker in 2020. We don't think consensus has priced this part in, and it could add 3% over the course of the year to revenues and earnings estimates. While a positive, we don't think this will move the fair value enough for the company. We also think that the Apple ecosystem will be key for driving wearables sales. In other words, if iPhone sales surprise us to the upside, we would likely have underestimated wearables segment sales as well.

Conclusion

We see the current price to earnings and price to sales ratios as glaring red flags for a mature consumer electronics company. The earnings and sales in the upcoming quarters will be "blowout" for sure, but Apple will still sell off, in our opinion, as institutions book profits while retail investors extrapolate the current growth numbers into infinity. The analyst community that shunned the weak sales in 2018 has now embraced that the story has changed. The holds and underperforms have gone on a sabbatical.

Source: Yahoo Finance

We see this "As Good As It Gets" for Apple. The probabilities are exceptionally high that investors will get to buy this much cheaper in the future. Today is a great time to sell.

