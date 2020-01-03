What To Expect From December's Jobs Report: It May Be Weak But It Won't Matter

The December figures may be weak, but the trends are positive and outlook for 2020 hiring is robust. Labor markets may come to a boil in 2020.

There are some red flags within the data, but nothing to suggest deterioration within the jobs and labor market.

The average job gains is running near 180,000 monthly, and that is not likely to change soon.

The Best Year For Labor Ever

Even if the December NFP figure is a whiff, this will be one of the best years for employment in U.S. history. Average monthly job gains are running at 180,000, unemployment is at historic lows, wages are rising strongly, and the outlook for hiring is robust.

Even so, the December NFP report will be closely watched by the market for any signs it can give.

Last month, the NFP came in at a whopping 266,000 and blew past expectations. The data included roughly 50,000 GM workers returning to work from strike, but that doesn't matter. Upward revisions to the previous two months were enough to offset that figure and negate any impact it may have had.

The Headline NFP Won't Matter

I've said it before, but I think it bears repeating: the headline NFP figure is worthless. It's the difference between two estimates that are both revised, not once but twice. The margin of error for the figure is often so large as to completely negate any gains or losses of jobs the NFP may show. The key to reading the NFP lay in the total number of jobs added or lost each month relative to the trend.

Author's own work, data from BLS

What matters is the steady increases in monthly job gains we've seen for the past several years and the rising wages that point to consumer health. It will take quite a large whiff in the NFP data to alter that outlook, and based on the data, I don't expect that will happen.

Red Flags In The Jobless Claims Data

There are some red flags in the jobless claims data that suggest job gains were weak in December. The initial claims figure has retreated from the high it set in late November, but it is still running a little hot. More importantly, the four-week average of initial claims has moved up to a 2-year high. The data clearly shows an uptick in job losses, the question is whether they are enough to offset job gains and by how much.

Source: Department of Labor

The continuing claims figure is also running hot but doesn't suggest the labor market is deteriorating. At best, the continuing claims figures show a change in trend within the market - a change from tightening to tight.

The total jobless claims figures confirm the change in labor market trends I associate with labor market tightness. The downtrend in the total claims figure might be over, but there's yet to be any sign the jobs or labor market is shrinking.

Author's own work, data sourced from Department of Labor

December Job Cuts Are At A Multi-Year Low

The Challenger, Gray & Christmas report on planned layoffs show that plans for job cuts took a sharp downturn in the final quarter and month of the year. The number of planned layoffs announced in December fell to 32,843 and a 17-month low. This does not indicate trouble within the labor markets.

The December 2019 layoff figure is more than 25% lower than November's number and December 2018.

The YOY total for 2019 is up 10% for the year, but take this with a grain of salt. The YOY figure had been running closer to +40% earlier in the year.

From the July Challenger, Gray & Christmas job cuts press release

Hiring Intent Is The Strongest It's Ever Been

Challenger, Gray & Christmas also track hiring intentions, and the intentions for hiring are strong. So strong, in fact, the YTD figure broke all previous annual records well before the end of the year; December's additions are only icing on the cake.

December is not typically a strong hiring month, and that didn't change this year. That said, December's 26,330 is the second-largest number of planned hires announced for the month in over seven years.

Author's own work, data sourced from Challenger, Gray & Christmas

A recent survey by ManpowerGroup, Inc. indicates hiring trends are going to hold steady in 2020. They surveyed 11,500 U.S. employers and found that 22% of them were planning to hire or expand their workforces in the first quarter of the year. This compares with only 5% planning to cut their workforces in the first quarter.

Source: Manpower, Inc

When seasonally adjusted, the hiring intent for the first quarter of this year is +19%, down 100bps from the first and fourth quarters of 2019 but still a strong figure. All 13 industries surveyed show a net-positive increase in hiring plans, although 10 show some softening from previous quarters. Leisure & Hospitality posted the strongest hiring intentions in three years. The information industry is also planning large-scale hiring, with much of those jobs related to 5G.

In the report, Becky Frankiewicz, president of ManpowerGroup North America, said this:

“Continued concerns over trade uncertainty are leading to some uneven market conditions in the US, yet the overall labor market looks resilient heading into the new year,”

Since then, the Phase One Trade Deal was reached, and all indications point to its signing later this month. The Phase One Deal may not spark an immediate round of hiring, but it will set the stage for hiring later in the year.

What To Expect From The December NFP Report

The December NFP might be on the weak side, but if it is, it won't be very weak. The headline figure may be under the 180,000 average, but upward revisions to the previous data are likely to offset the difference.

There are some red flags in the jobless claims data, but those warnings are mitigated by other data. The reduction in planned lay-offs and robust intent to hire in the first quarter are top of the list.

The outlook for labor and jobs in 2020 is bright indeed. If the December NFP report is weak, don't count on a labor market meltdown, it won't be coming. With employers on track to hire at the same pace as 2019, we can expect the labor market to continue simmering in 2020. If we don't get an influx of new blood, it might even come to a boil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.