57 Dividend Aristocrat Dogs Chase New Year Gains Of 6% To 16%

$5k invested December 30 in the five top-yield lowest priced Aristocrats showed 14.6% less net-gain than from $5k invested in the top ten. Big, higher priced equities came back to lead the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

By yield, ABBV again topped all Aristocrats. Top ten Yields from MMM, FRT, ED, CAH, CVX, BEN, PBCT, XOM, T and ABBV averaged 4.15%.

"S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats measure the performance S&P 500 companies that have increased dividends every year for the last 25 consecutive years." - us.spindices.com.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Expect 6.18% To 16.06% Aristocrat Net Gains By January 2021

Four of the ten top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among these top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based January forecast for Aristocrats graded by Brokers was 40% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to January 1, 2021, were:

Source: YCharts.com

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $160.56, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk equal to the market as a whole.

General Dynamics (GD) was projected to net $160.25, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 14% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) was projected to net $157.21, based on target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% over the market as a whole.

McDonald's Corp. (MCD) netted $147.33 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 55% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) was projected to net $134.33 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 3% less than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) was projected to net $121.02, based on a median of target estimates from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 60% less than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Co. (KO) was projected to net $77.62 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twenty-four brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 58% less than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $69.78, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% less than the market as a whole.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) was projected to net $66.71, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% less than the market as a whole.

Nucor Corp. (NUE) was projected to net $61.80, based on the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 63% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 11.57% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk 15% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Dividend Aristocrat Dog To Lose 8.88% By January 2021

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for December 2019-20 was:

Source: YCharts.com

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) projected a $88.80 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from twenty-two analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 21% more than the market as a whole.

Source: wallpapersafari.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs" even if they are "Aristocrats."

57 Dividend Aristocrats By January Broker Targets

Source: us.spindices/YCharts.com

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. This scale can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may be taken as contrarian.

57 Dividend Aristocrats By January Yield

Source: us.spindices/YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The January Dogs of The Dividend Aristocrats

Top ten Aristocrats selected 12/30/19 by yield represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, the first of two healthcare representatives was, AbbVie [1], while the second health issue in the top ten placed seventh, Cardinal Health (CAH) [7].

In second place was AT&T, Inc. (T) [2], the lone communication services representative in the top ten. Two energy representatives placed third, and sixth, Exxon Mobil [3], and, Chevron [6], while two financial services firms placed fourth, and fifth, People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) [4], and Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) [5].

Then, one representing utilities placed eighth, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) [8]. Following was a real estate sector representative placed ninth, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRTY) [9]. Finally, in tenth place, was the lone industrials representative, 3M Company (MMM) [10], to complete these S&P Dividend Aristocrats top ten by yield for December.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten Aristocrats Showed 4.30% To 14.72% Upsides To January 2021; (32) Downsides Projected From Six Losers Ranged -0.36% To -10.26%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 14.6% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Aristocrats To January 2021

Ten top Aristocrats were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Aristocrats selected 12/30/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Aristocrats (33) Delivering 6.73% Vs. (34) 7.88% Net Gains by All Ten by January 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 12.7% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced Aristocrats top yield stock, AbbVie Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 19.88%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Aristocrats for January 1 were: People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT); Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN); AT&T Inc.; Cardinal Health; Exxon Mobil Corp., with prices ranging from $16.90 to $69.78

The five higher-priced top-yield Aristocrats for December 4 were: AbbVie; Consolidated Edison, Inc.; Chevron Corp.; Federal Realty Investment Trust; 3M Co (MMM), whose prices ranged from $88.54 to $176.42.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: wallpapersafari.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.