Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Slight Increase For The Benchmark

Most of the funds from the sector are still trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

In the last full week of the year, the benchmark increased its price by $0.20 per share.

Introduction

The municipal bonds impressed us with their performance in 2019. Since November 2018, the sector increased its price significantly. Of course, one of the main reasons was the policy of the central bank of the United States and, more specifically, the interest rate decreases which gave a positive impulse to the fixed-income instruments. As you are going to see in our article, the sector reported another positive week, and the CEFs from the area continue to be traded at relatively high Z-scores. Therefore, we are not aggressive in our long positions and are very cautious when we try to find opportunities. Some of the interesting candidates for our portfolio you will find discussed in the article.

The Benchmark

The last full week of the year was calm, with relatively low trading volume. The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) rose by $0.20 and finished Friday's session at $113.98 per share.

Source: Barchart - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for municipal bond CEFs.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Over the past week, we did not see any news from the closed-end funds from the sector.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect

Over the past week, most of the municipal bond closed-end funds increased their net asset values. The week was more than perfect for the BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM), which managed to increase its price by 5.13%, while its net asset value rose only by 0.06%. The worst price performance came from the BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY). Its price fell by 2.82% and its net asset value remained unchanged.

The CEFs from the sectors continue to be traded at relatively high Z-scores, a fact which seems justified due to the significant increase in their prices over the past year. No doubt, the timing is not the best one to include some of these closed-end funds to your portfolio if we based our analysis only on the statistical indicator Z-score. However, the interest rates are lower compared to the last year, and maybe there is still room for increase for fixed income with longer maturity, such as municipal bonds.

The BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) is one of the interesting munis with a negative Z-score. The spread between the price of the fund and its net asset value is 3.03%, and compared to its peers, it does not seem impressive. But for this closed-end fund, such a discount is relatively high compared to its historical values.

The yield on the price is 4.77% and the yield on net asset value is 4.63%. The earning/coverage is another characteristic which most of the investors observe and include in their analyses. In our case, we do have earnings of $0.0550 per share. An important note which I want to make here is that if this earning/coverage ratio falls below 100%, it is possible to see a dividend cut. Currently, the ratio is very close to that level, but we need to keep an eye on it.

Source: CEFData

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect

This section may be very useful because it can show us where the optimism prevailed over the logic. Z-score is a tool that can help us to identify relatively overpriced funds. From our perspective, a Z-score above 2.00 points is a signal for a relatively expensive fund. In our case, we have many munis above that border, and some of them even reached extreme levels around 3.00 points.

We have already discussed BZM and its amazing weekly performance. The period seems favorable to close your long positions in it if you still have it in your portfolio and to re-allocate your money into another similar CEF. Currently, BZM is overpriced based on the statistical parameter Z-score and it is traded at a premium.

Data by YCharts

The situation around the AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) is very similar. Yes, this closed-end fund is still traded at a discount, but based on the Z-score, we can categorize it as relatively expensive compared to its peers.

The average 1-year Z-score in the sector is 0.88 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 0.81 points.

Source: CEFConnect

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect

As we saw, the CEFs from the area do not provide us with many statistical reasons to include them in our portfolio. In fact, there are many of them which are still traded at very high discounts and even their Z-score is not negative. You may review them as potential "Long" candidates.

The Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) is one that I am interested in. It has a discount of 11.58%, and currently, we have a Z-score of 0.60 points.

Source: CEFData

This closed-end fund seems undervalued compared to its New York peers. On top of that, it has a satisfying level of its earning/coverage ratio and positive UNII balance per share. The current yield which is offered by NBO is 3.79% and the yield on net asset value is 3.35%.

Source: CEFData

The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in New York are 84.70% and the ones located in Puerto Rico are 4.50%. The number of the holdings in the portfolio is 118, and "Higher Education" and "Special Tax" are the sectors with the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect

After the unchanged dividend, the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) reached a new high of its premium. Currently, PCQ is traded at a 38.99% premium, and the average premium for 2019 is 33.68%. From my perspective, this fund is very dangerous to be bought at this price because the potential of a price increase is very limited.

Source: Morningstar

The average discount/premium of the sector is -4.10%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds was -4.23%.

Source: CEFConnect

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are treated differently. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 4.87%.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on the price is 4.07% and the average yield on net asset value is 3.91%.

As I already said, my recommendation here is to also check the earning/coverage ratio and the UNII per share balance of the funds which offer higher yields. I am saying that because if the earnings are not high enough to cover the dividend, it is possible to see a decrease in the distribution, which is going to affect the yield of the funds, and it is very likely to see a decrease in the price.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect

The average effective leverage of the sector is 33.1%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Three funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Source: CEFConnect

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades that you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on December 29, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

