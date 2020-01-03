Shoe Carnival's Buyback Program Gives It A 10% Total Yield

If Shoe Carnival buys back 8% of its stock annually, shares outstanding will fall 26%. I estimate the stock is worth $45.71, 23% more than today.

Last year Shoe Carnival repurchased $46 million under a $50 million buyback program. With a 1% dividend yield, the buyback yield is 9% or so, the estimated total yield is 10% annually.

We can assume, based on Shoe Carnival's previous years' performance that most of its FCF is generated in calendar Q4. Last year, with similar sales, FCF was $66.7 million.

Shoe Carnival reissued a $50 million buyback program on Dec. 13, good for one year ending Dec. 31, 2020. The company had bought back $31 million as of Q3 end.

Shoe Carnival Has a 10% Total Yield

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) is an interesting value play that is overlooked. Its latest buyback program is a major catalyst. That gives the stock a 9.7% total yield.

On December 13, 2019, Shoe Carnival announced a "new" $50 million buyback program. It's new since the company began a $50 million program on Dec. 13, 2018. Based on an estimated $46 million to $50 million buyback program, this $525-million market cap stock has a buyback yield of 8.8% to 9.45%.

Given that the dividend yield is 0.92%, the total yield ranges from 9.72% to 10.37%. The mid-point is 10%. That depends on whether the whole $50 million buyback program is completed in one year.

I estimate that the buyback program will help push SCVL stock up 23% or higher to its true value. I estimate the present value of its true value is $45.71 per share.

Buyback History at Shoe Carnival Stock

Last year ending Feb. 2, 2019, SCVL completed $46.05 million in share buybacks. Let's look at that more closely.

As of Q3 last year, SCVL had completed only $39 million of its $50 million buyback program. It completed the remaining $7 million during up to $46 million in its FY Q4 ending Feb 2.

But before then, on Dec. 13, 2018, it issued a $50 million program. Then, as of Nov. 2, 2019, it had completed $31 million of the $50 million buyback program announced on Dec. 13, 2018. But then by Dec. 13, 2019, SCVL announced another $50 million program. I highly suspect therefore that management knew that $46 to $50 million in buybacks will be completed by Jan. 31, 2020. Since it wanted to keep on buying stock during the month of December, it announced this "new" program.

So what if SCVL completes $50 million in buybacks over the next year. All other things being equal, the stock would rise with the lower shares, and here is one likely result:

Source: Hake estimates

This table shows that in four years SCVL would be worth $55.56. Using a 5% present value factor, SCVL stock today is, therefore, worth $45.71 per share. That represents an upside of 23%.

Furthermore, you can see in the chart below that Shoe Carnival has been consistently reducing its share count:

Source: Hake, from a compilation of data and 2020 estimate

This shows that in the past six years, Shoe Carnival has cut its shares outstanding by one third. This includes our estimate of the number of shares reduced this year to 13.8 million, from 14.2 million as of November 2, 2019.

The point is that management is very committed to this buyback program.

Shoe Carnival Produces Steady Profits

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children with an emphasis on national name brands. As of November 21, 2019, the company operates 393 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. The company is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

The company has increased earnings by over 55% in the past six years. But, because of the large share buybacks, reducing its share count by one-third, earnings per share have skyrocketed:

Source: Hake

This table shows that by Jan. 2020, using our estimate of earnings per share, the company will have increased earnings per share over twice as fast as net income. EPS is up 118% in six years, vs. 55% for net income. There is no other explanation mathematically for this other than the company's commitment to its share buyback program.

I expect this to continue, as I predicted above.

Valuation - Why is Shoe Carnival So Cheap?

If you look at Shoe Carnival's valuation, it is unreasonably too cheap:

Source: Hake estimates

The company has no debt, with $34 million in net cash, not including its lease obligations. I don't count that as debt, as the company pays for them out of cash flow, and in a crunch, the company can release most of them. In fact, the company closed five stores so far this year, without any increase in debt.

From the chart below you can see that Shoe Carnival has been consistently growing both sales and its net income margins:

Source: Hake

Sales have grown 3% annually on a compound basis over the past 6 years. Margins have increased by 4.5% annually on a compound basis over the same period. You would think that this kind of performance would generate a high valuation.

But SCVL trades for just 13x earnings and 7x EV/EBITDA. That seems to be an unreasonable valuation.

Given SCVL's growing sales, margins and its huge buyback program, I suspect these valuation metrics will rise over time.

Summary and Conclusion

Shoe Carnival is a family shoe store based in the mid-West US. It trades for just 13x earnings, even though sales and margins have grown consistently over the past 6 years, along with margins.

The company has consistently bought back its shares over the same period. This has increased earnings per share over twice as fast as net income growth. Recently it declared another $50 million share buyback. I expect that over the next four years, EPS will grow at least 14% annually based on its historical performance.

Based on its 1% dividend yield and 9% buyback yield, SCVL stock has a 10% total yield. My estimate is that Shoe Carnival stock is worth $45.71 per share, an upside of over 23% on a net present value basis.

Total Yield Value Guide Extensive financial analysis of high total yield and deep value stocks The Total Yield Value Guide follows high dividend yield, and high buyback stocks (total yield) and stocks with abundant net cash, cash flow, and catalysts. Our focus on high buyback yield stocks (buybacks/market price) plus high dividend yield is unique. These stocks tend to perform well over time. Subscribers receive exclusive articles, model spreadsheets on stocks published both here and on other sites, access to my historical articles and a chat room. Subscribers also receive a free two-week trial to review the service. Here is the link to subscribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.