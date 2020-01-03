Hecla Mining Just Got Lucky

Any investor that owns HL or is looking to buy needs to be aware that dilution is a short-term risk.

With Lucky Friday ramping up, Greens Creek steady, and development halted on the Nevada assets, HL is in a much better position to generate meaningful free cash flow.

HL has surged 73% over the last few months, thanks mostly to positive news on its Lucky Friday mine.

Up until two to three months ago, Hecla Mining (HL) had been one of the worst-performing precious metal stocks in 2019. Silver producers, on average, had struggled as silver was lagging gold throughout most of the year, so that needs to be taken into consideration. But by early October, HL was still down 16% while the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) was showing a 15% gain.

It was at that time that I stated the following about HL to my subscribers:

I can envision a scenario in which HL doubles (maybe even triples) from current levels. The FCF generated in Q3 and Q4, a modest (5-10%) dilution announcement, resolving the strike at Lucky Friday, and even higher gold and silver prices will be bullish catalysts that could drive HL up 100-200%.

Since then, the stock has surged 73% - compared to a 10.74% gain in the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ). HL has not only been the best performing silver producer since early October, but it's been one of the best-performing mining stocks in the entire sector over the last 2-3 months. This significant outperformance has been mostly driven by news on the Lucky Friday mine.

In this article, I will:

Look at the problems that have been plaguing Hecla and how Lucky Friday fits into the equation. Review the latest Lucky Friday developments. Analyze the upside potential in the stock. Discuss the main near-term risk.

Hecla's Precarious Position

Below are the producing assets for Hecla. Greens Creek is a tremendous mine that generates robust cash flow given its margins ($7.50 AISC per ounce Ag) and production (9 million ounces of silver per annum). This operation is the company's flagship asset and it has considerable value. Hecla talks up Casa Berardi, but the mine has a tendency to struggle with costs due to below-average grade. It is an operation that can be lumpy; 2018 was a decent year, while there has been a large increase in AISC in 2019. San Sebastian was a robust cash flow contributor a few years ago, but as I warned at the time, the mine would see a sharp drop in margins/profits as the high-grade was exhausted. That was the central theme of my bearish thesis in 2017 (Hecla Will Likely Underperform) and that's exactly how it played out. Unfortunately, there aren't any signs that San Sebastian is on the verge of returning to its former glory, but it still generates cash for Hecla. The recently acquired Nevada assets have gotten the company into a financial bind. Not only did Hecla significantly stretch its balance sheet to obtain these mines, but turning them around has proven to be much more challenging and costly than Hecla anticipated. The company had to prioritize its cash spend due to the strain the Nevada assets created on the balance sheet and has pulled back on developing these operations.

Over the last year, Greens Creek was the only operation that generated consistently high levels of cash. But the drain from Nevada and the loss of cash flow from San Sebastian has been too much to overcome.

Then you have the Lucky Friday mine, which as can be seen above, has no 2018-2019 operating metrics listed but is an active mine with 17 years of reserve life remaining. The issue? A multi-year strike has severely curtailed production. Hecla spent hundreds of millions of dollars sinking a shaft at Lucky Friday, only to see the mine hamstrung by the failure of the company to get an agreement in place with the union. There is a vast amount of high-grade ore waiting to be mined and processed at Lucky Friday thanks to this new shaft. Having this strike continue over the last few years was perplexing, especially given the state of the balance sheet.

The company entered Q3 with barely any cash, just a paltry $9.43 million was in its treasury at the end of the second quarter. Meanwhile, debt was $586.7 million. The stock was under heavy selling pressure as investors finally understood Hecla's precarious position.

Fortunately, Q3 showed a significant turnaround, as net cash increased by almost $24 million. The company has been saying since last August that it expects $50 million of free cash flow in the second half of 2019 — as it planned to reduce capital, exploration, and G&A by $25 million during this time. Hecla is hitting this target. The company also reiterated in the Q3 production results press release that the company "expect more of the same in the fourth quarter."

Still, net debt is excessive at $552 million, and there is not much of a cash cushion.

Significantly reducing the capital spend on the Nevada assets will help with the balance sheet repair, as the FCF from Greens Creek can easily overcome any weakness at the other mines.

But what's going to help drive down net debt, is if Lucky Friday gets back up to full speed. The mine has been hobbling along at a negligible production level, as Hecla was using salary workers and contractors to keep the mill in good working order during the strike. It's basically been a skeleton crew.

Resolving the labor issue at Lucky Friday would be a boon to Hecla and its shareholders. If that operation was in production, HL would be a much more enticing stock.

Several months ago, there were signs that a settlement could be imminent. In August 2019, the COO of Hecla had resigned, and a new COO had stepped in. I felt this could open the door for a possible resolution.

News I have Been Waiting For

In the Q3 earnings report released in early November, there was momentous news as the company disclosed it reached a tentative labor agreement at Lucky Friday with the union negotiating committees. It was now up to the members of the union to ratify the agreement.

As the company stated in the conference call:

While neither side got all that it wanted, we think this agreement is consistent with agreements at other North American mines, unionized or not, and puts the Lucky Friday on a path towards long-term success. We don’t know when or even if this will be brought to a vote by the membership, but we hope it’s soon. Lucky Friday being fully operational will be good for our workforce, our shareholders, and the Silver Valley community. It’s just a good thing for everyone.

This was news that I have been waiting a long time for, and was a significant positive development for the company. It would still take a year to ramp Lucky Friday back up to full production - so free cash flow from the mine wouldn't be immediate - but HL now had a considerable bullish catalyst in place for 2020.

The Setback?

A few weeks ago, Hecla announced that the union workers voted not to ratify the Tentative Agreement. 71 accepted the deal, while 80 rejected it.

You would think this would be a setback and put Hecla at square one again, but the company stated in the press release that it still planned to bring the mine back to full production by year-end 2020. It's doing so without the union, as it's increasing the hiring of non-union employees and contractors.

Having the union would be better, as this is a skilled and fully trained workforce that is familiar with the Lucky Friday operation. But getting the mine back to 100% is of utmost importance.

I believe the two sides will still try and go back to the table. Hecla moving forward without the union could tip the scales.

Either way, Lucky Friday is now ramping up, and investors have tacked on more gains since.

The Move, In Context

The chart below is where HL was trading up to October 2019. At the time, it was attempting to break out above its 200-day. This setup was quite bullish, as usually, a pattern like this resolves to the upside. My plan was to start buying aggressively on any breakout above ~$2.00 as the technicals and fundamentals were improving.

The following chart shows what's transpired since. The combination of the 200-day being overtaken and the positive developments on Lucky Friday created a powerful surge. HL has never looked back. While it's been a very profitable 2-3 months for shareholders, the 5-year chart also puts the move in context. Hecla's stock is still 50% below its 2016 peak, and plenty of upside remains.

The enterprise value of the company is just over $2.2 billion. Hecla is showing the next slide in its latest presentation, as ~$1.5 billion is the after-tax NPV (5%) of just the reserves at Greens Creek and Casa Berardi. That figure is assuming 15% above the base price scenario for gold and silver in the economic analyses. At current gold and silver prices, the NPV is $1.6 billion. This doesn't include the M&I and Inferred resources of both mines, which are equal to (in the case of Casa Berardi) or greater than (in the case of Greens Creek) the current reserves. However, I feel Casa Berardi will have a tougher time hitting this NPV figure from just its reserves. Therefore, the $545 million NPV (5%) for the Casa Berardi reserves is likely overinflated. But still, when you include all of the resources of these two assets, add in the value of Lucky Friday, and consider the upside potential from the Nevada operations, there is clear value. One could easily make the argument for a $1.5 billion valuation just for Greens Creek alone. This is why, despite the atrocious balance sheet, I never considered Hecla a bankruptcy candidate. Greens Creek could completely satisfy the debt, and then some.

With Lucky Friday ramping up, Greens Creek steady, and development halted on the Nevada assets, HL is in a much better position to generate meaningful free cash flow over the next 12 months. Assuming no movement in the stock, its EV will come down naturally as the cash balance builds. Which is why the path of least resistance for the shares is now higher.

Dilution Is The Concern

In the past, Hecla has resolved its financial woes by relying on its equity to raise cash. I don't believe the free cash flow generated in Q3 (and likely Q4) and the positive developments on Lucky Friday mean Hecla will avoid diluting shareholders this time around. Any appreciation in the stock price will likely be taken advantage of by the company, as it needs to be more aggressive when it comes to reducing net debt.

I would like to see the company raise $100-150 million to give itself a bigger cash cushion. That way, when the company refinances the senior notes, it can lower the amount that needs to be borrowed.

The more HL increases in value, the greater the risk for dilution. I was buying the breakout despite this risk, as the math still worked out in that scenario. What I mean by that is, if the stock climbed 15-20% after the breakout and then the company diluted shareholders by 10%, my initial position would still be in the green. I'm not convinced, though, this strategy will work this time around, as it will be harder to push HL up 15-20% in the short term, given the already strong share price appreciation. There simply might not be enough momentum at this stage.

Any investor that owns HL, or is looking to buy, needs to be aware that dilution is a short-term risk.

I will be buying more of the stock if/when there is dilution news.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.