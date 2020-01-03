Invest In India At A 15% Discount

Morgan Stanley has been #1 overall in Institutional Investors All-Asia Research Rankings for five straight years. It ranked #2 in India in 2019.

City of London Investment Management owns 25% of the Fund. Two Morgan Stanley closed-end funds (APF, MSF) that were previously owned by City of London have been converted to open-end mutual funds. If the discount remains high, the same thing could occur with IIF.

Over the longer term, India has one of the world's fastest growing economies. A recent growth slump has provided a potential buying opportunity for contrarian investors.

It has become harder to find attractively priced growth investments in the United States. The real GDP growth in the US has been running a little over 2% a year, much lower than India's growth rate.

India has been averaging 7% real GDP growth over the last ten years. More recently there has been a growth slowdown. Here are the numbers for the last four quarters:

Quarter Ending Actual GDP Growth Rate Consensus

2/2019 6.6% 6.9%

5/2019 5.8% 6.3%

8/2019 5.0% 5.7%

11/2019 4.5% 4.7%

Source: tradingeconomics.com

The downward trend does not look good. But the Indian government has recently introduced economic reforms that could help to turn the tide. Over the last thirty years, the Indian economy has fluctuated between high and low growth with each cycle lasting about two to three years. Every time it enters a low growth period, pessimists appear who predict the end of the India growth story. But so far, the Indian economy has proved the pessimists wrong every time.

Here are some of the reasons why longer term investing in India still seems so promising :

1) Favorable Demographics: India has one of the fastest-growing workforces in the world. Half of the population is below age 25, and more than 65% are below age 35. India has the third-largest higher education system in the world, after the U.S. and China.

2) Expanding Middle Class: In 2019, the poverty level has gradually reduced to about 2.7% of the population. Estimates vary on the number of middle class people in India. The Economist said that 78 million of India's population are considered to be middle class as of 2017, using $10 a day as the income cutoff. Some economists talk about a much larger "new middle class" of 600 million people, which includes those earning $2-10 a day.

3) India is now the world's second-largest Internet market with 450 million smartphone users.

India has second highest number of Internet users after China: Report

4) Fintech in India is booming. In 2018, there were about 400 Fintech companies operating in India. This number is constantly growing. NASSCOM has predicted the total revenue generated by India Fintech firms will reach $2.4 billion by 2020.

5) Growing Participation in Stock Market: About 3 percent of India's households are invested in stock market investments including mutual funds. In the U.S., 55 percent of adults have some exposure and about 10% have exposure in China. I believe it is only a matter of time before the stock market participation rate in India moves higher.

There are several ways a US investor can invest in India equities - open-end mutual funds, ETFs, ADRs and closed-end funds. in this article I'm writing about a closed-end fund - Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (IIF).

The Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund is an unleveraged closed-end fund whose objective is long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of Indian companies.

(Data below is sourced from the Morgan Stanley fund website unless otherwise stated.)

IIF uses a disciplined investment process that integrates:

Top-down sector selection

Bottom-up stock selection

Focuses on quality management, upward price and earnings momentum in underpenetrated industries, and identifiable catalysts to unleash earnings growth.

IIF Annual Performance Since 2009

Year Price NAV MSCI ACWI ex-USA 2009 81.51% 81.50% 41.45% 2010 24.44% 26.36% 11.15% 2011 -42.37% -39.98% -13.71% 2012 32.26% 32.67% 16.83% 2013 -5.67% -3.42% 15.29% 2014 53.78% 45.57% -3.87% 2015 -5.09% -0.41% -5.66% 2016 5.16% 4.99% 4.50% 2017 49.76% 44.79% 27.19% 2018 -21.34% -21.07% -14.20% 2019 -0.66% -0.43% 21.51%

Note that the performance of IIF seems to vary with a two- or three-year cycle. Morningstar only had data going back to 2009, but I believe the two-three year cycle for the Indian economy goes as far back as 1990.

After two up years in 2009/2010 there was a big down year in 2011, followed by a nice up year in 2012. Again there was a down year in 2013 followed by a very big up year in 2014. Then two sub-par years in 2015/2016, followed by the big up year in 2017.

We now have had two sub-par years in a row. There was a big down year in 2018, followed by a flat year so far in 2019, so if the pattern continues, we are due for another nice up year for IIF in 2020.

At Friday's close, IIF traded at a -14.96% discount to its net asset value. This is well below its 52-week average discount of -12.62%. Over the last three years, the discount has mainly varied between -10% and -15%.

IIF is a concentrated fund where the top ten holdings are about 50% of the portfolio. Here are the top ten IIF portfolio holdings as of November 30, 2019, taken from the fund's website. Of the top ten holdings, I believe there is only one that can be purchased directly by investors on US exchanges - Infosys (INFY). The others trade on stock exchanges in India that are not easily available to non-India residents.

Top 10 Portfolio Holdings (as of 11/30/2019)

Portfolio Style

Compared to its India benchmark and category peers, IIF has a much larger allocation of over 25% invested in Indian mid-cap stocks. This hurt its performance in 2019, but may help going forward if the India market rallies. The average market cap of its portfolio holdings is only $10 billion, while the average for its category peers is $18.7 billion.

Portfolio Sector Weightings (as of 9/30/2019)

The portfolio is heavily weighted toward financial services which has a 40% weighting. Here is the breakdown from the fund website from 9/30/2019:

IIF has an annual expense ratio of 1.30%, which is a bit high, but not too bad for a fund investing in foreign stocks. For equity closed-end funds, I like to see a discount of at least ten times the expense ratio, so IIF currently qualifies using this standard, since its discount exceeds -13%. I also like the fact that IIF does regular share repurchases and has paid out some large year-end distributions after good years.

If you buy IIF at today's price, you are buying a solid portfolio of Indian stocks for a "wholesale" price of 85 cents on the dollar. Very few of the stocks in the portfolio are available for direct purchase by US investors, so there is no easy way to replicate the fund's portfolio using the "do it yourself" approach.

No Managed Distribution Policy

The fund does not currently use a managed distribution policy. Because of this, distributions vary widely from year to year. Here are the distributions paid over the last five years:

Note-"Special" year-end distributions are labeled with an "*".

Many closed-end fund investors prefer a managed distribution policy because they like receiving a regular income stream from a fund. As you can see above, the IIF distributions have varied quite a lot, with large payouts in 2017 and 2018, but a very small payout in 2019.

But in some ways, I see the lack of a managed distribution policy as a positive. One of the easiest ways for management to demonstrate it is shareholder-friendly is by introducing a managed distribution policy. If the discount remains high, I wouldn't be surprised to see a managed distribution declared by the board which could be a future catalyst to reduce the fund's discount to net asset value.

Share Repurchase Program

Back in 1998, IIF authorized a share repurchase program to enhance shareholder value and help to reduce the Fund's discount to NAV. The Fund reports on share repurchases every month. Since the inception of the program in 1998, the Fund has repurchased over 12 million shares at an average discount of about 20% from NAV. Below is the most recent repurchase and the total for 2019:

Date # Shares Repurchased Total Shares Outstanding November, 2019 60,815 13,415,793 Total YTD 210,058

These regular monthly share repurchases have a positive effect on NAV and add a little "alpha" to the fund's performance each month. The share repurchases also help to improve the fund's trading liquidity.

Five Year History of Discount to Net Asset Value

Z-Score Discount Data

The current discount to NAV as of December 31 is -14.96%. Here are the discount Z-scores for various time periods. The current discount is more than one standard deviation below the 1-year average, and shorter periods also have negative Z-scores.

One Month -1.2 Three Months -0.9 Six Months -0.7 Twelve Months -1.2

Source: cefanalyzer

Here are some other summary statistics for IIF:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF)

Total Assets: $325.5 Million

Inception Date: February 25, 1994

Inception Share Price= $15.00

Inception NAV = $14.10

Last Year-End Distribution= $0.0279

Annualized Distribution Rate= NA

Fund Expense Ratio: 1.30%

Discount to NAV= -14.96%

6-Month Average Discount = -14.17%

12-Month Average Discount = -12.62%

Number of Holdings = 37

Annual Portfolio Turnover rate: 35%

Leverage: None

Average Three-Month Daily Volume (shares)= 39,000

Average Dollar Volume = $775,000

IIF currently offers a good way for an investor to take a position in Indian equities. The main competition is another closed-end fund IFN which is also fairly attractive, but right now the IIF discount is considerably higher and I think there is a good chance that managed distributions may be introduced within a few years which could narrow the discount.

I also think it is quite possible that IIF may eventually be "open-ended." Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has already done this previously with several international closed-end funds - APF and MSF. City of London owns about 25% of the shares. Institutions own about 41% of the shares in total. Lazard Asset Management, Karpus, 1607 Capital Partners and Matisse Capital are shareholders with smaller stakes who would tend to support an activist.

There are other ways to invest in India. The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) has a fairly low expense ratio of 0.68%. But at current levels, I prefer IIF when you can buy it at a 15% discount versus paying full price for INDA, partially because of its regular share buyback program.

There are also two free "options" that could pay off in the future - the introduction of a managed distribution policy, or an open ending of the fund.

