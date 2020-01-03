Brixmor Property Group And Invitation Homes: A 2019 Tale Of 2 REITs

We believe investors should take a look at current prices carefully before deciding if now is the time to buy.

In the past, Brixmor Property Group and Invitation Homes were both attractively priced for investors looking to buy.

2019 was an interesting year.

Several of our equity REITs delivered massive outperformance during 2019. Some of those REITs are in desperate need of an update. Today, we want to focus on housing and strip centers. We have two REITs that were delivering solid growth in FFO per share and trading at significant discounts to net asset value. While those REITs continue to deliver growth in several key metrics, the discount is gone from their share price.

Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes (INVH) is a single-family rental REIT with excellent growth:

Growth has continued to be appealing into 2019:

INVH is a quality REIT that we previously purchased when the price was more attractive on 6/05/2018:

Currently, we believe that INVH is too expensive relative to other opportunities we see within the single-family home REIT space.

We sold shares of INVH on 7/16/2019 and sent an alert to subscribers of The REIT Forum:

Why did we sell? I’m glad you asked! Here is commentary from the article above on 7/16/2019:

Since our initial buy rating, INVH has returned a little less than 30% including dividends. INVH is the very bright green line in the Yahoo Finance chart below:







The result is INVH delivering returns that were roughly average for the sector. They also thoroughly beat the Vanguard Real Estate (VNQ), the brown line at the bottom.



However, you may notice that in early January 2019, that bright green line was the single worst performer on the chart. We appeared to be dreadfully wrong at that moment, but that is precisely when we were issuing the sector update calling INVH the “cheapest”. Their performance since then is staggering: After their weak performance to finish 2018, they proceeded to dominate the sector. The following $100k chart gives a more complete view of the performance over the last 2 years: (Source: The REIT Forum)

Why single-family home REITs?

Single-family home REITs can be an attractive investment when the price is right. They operate portfolios of single-family rentals which are most comparable to apartment buildings. The most common objection to investing in these REITs is their low dividend yields. INVH has an exceptionally low dividend yield.

Invitation Homes also has exceptionally low payout ratios. It had a substantial amount of debt. It was more debt than we would like to see for an equity REIT of its size, but it is something the company is working on:

In essence, we believe that the level of debt compared to the total value of the homes is a material risk factor. Consequently, we’ve given INVH a risk rating of 3.5. Despite preferring slightly lower leverage, we still invested in INVH because it provided an excellent opportunity. At the time of our purchase, shares traded at a material discount to the analyst estimates for NAV. In our own work, we determined that NAV was around $25.50. Since then, we have seen a moderate amount of appreciation in home prices, and we believe today’s net asset value is modestly higher.

When considering the low dividend yield for INVH, investors need to consider the payout ratio. However, they shouldn’t stop at saying the payout ratio is low. It would be more effective for them to evaluate the value created by the excess cash flow. Because INVH had a relatively high amount of debt, it was prudent for the company to work on deleveraging the portfolio. One great method for reducing leverage is paying down debt. If you owned a rental property and you made a couple of extra mortgage payments each year, you wouldn’t say that your investment property was a poor investment, because the cash was going to paying down the principal on your debts. If you would say that, it would be unwise. I believe most of you know better.

Paying down your debts is an excellent way to build long-term wealth. It is a great method for reducing risk. It is exceptionally effective for a REIT like INVH, because reducing debt enables the company to access debt at lower interest rates in future years. Large equity REITs like to offer bonds as a very efficient method of debt capital. By reducing its leverage, INVH puts itself in a better position for any future debt issuance. That means the company is saving money on the interest expense from debt and saving money again by getting a lower interest rate on future debts.

Despite these excellent decisions on capital allocation, INVH has rallied to the point where we cease to find the shares attractive. While the portfolio can continue to generate increases in rent and growth in FFO per share, the entry price became significantly less appealing. We can compare that to a private market transaction. You could find a rental home that you are very interested in purchasing at $250,000. You might cease to be interested in that home if the required price was $325,000. Even if the home was still attractive and could generate significant rent, it could cease to be appealing because other investors recognize the value and bid up the price.

Let’s move onto a strip center REIT.

Strip center REIT

Brixmor Property Group (BRX) is a strip center REIT. The strip center REITs have a great deal in common with mall REITs, but the anchor properties are often grocery stores. BRX may prove viable for trading, but the real strength lies in the buy-and-hold proposition.

In early 2018, BRX was plummeting, and we recommended investors purchase shares of the REIT at $15.84 on 2/24/2018:

We highlighted BRX because the strip center REIT traded at a very cheap valuation. It has a great management team, and the portfolio was positioned to succeed.

Many investors didn’t like BRX because the average quality of its strip centers was lower than the average quality for many of its peers. That was a legitimate criticism, but the result was BRX trading at an exceptionally low multiple of FFO and a very high dividend yield. Despite the high yield, the REIT was providing surprisingly good dividend coverage.

BRX had its work cut out for itself. The company needed to reduce the presence of low-quality properties in its portfolio, and it needed to deleverage the balance sheet. That can be a difficult combination because it requires selling assets and paying down debts. However, BRX has succeeded:

When shareholders hear that assets will be sold and debt will be reduced, they might become concerned about weaker earnings growth.

It is more difficult to grow earnings and FFO (Funds From Operations) per share when the company is reducing leverage. The cost of debt is usually much lower than the capitalization rate on the properties which will be sold. However, BRX had high leverage, and that was a significant risk factor when investors were concerned about the potential of a recession and concerned about retail in general.

The appealing factor for BRX came from its rental contracts. Specifically, the company has a dramatic volume of properties that were leased at a rate substantially below current market rates for similar properties. Because their rental rates were so low, the properties were producing less net operating income in the current period. Consequently, FFO per share was lower than it would otherwise have been. The low rental rates gave management more flexibility in signing new leases. It allowed them to generate a significant increase in the rental rate even as they signed much stronger tenants. For instance, they could eliminate a terrible useless anchor tenant, like a K-Mart, and replace them with an excellent anchor tenant, such as a Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), at a materially higher rent.

When you replace a K-Mart with a Sprouts, the entire shopping center becomes much more appealing for the other tenants. Appealing to small tenants allows BRX to raise rental rates on renewals for the other tenants. That is very important because a substantial amount of its rental revenue comes from the smaller tenants.

Final thoughts

Since our recommendation, BRX delivered absolutely massive returns. These returns are not only massive in isolation, but they are also massive for almost any other REIT that owns retail properties. They thoroughly smashed the sector. They generated strong dividends for shareholders, but they also generated an enormous increase in the share price. Because of the dramatic increase in the share price, we find shares dramatically less appealing today than they were at that time. However, it isn’t just an increase in the share price. The outperformance relative to peers is also a material factor. Other REITs which also have excellent management teams delivered materially lower gains. Therefore, we are seeing investors place a much higher valuation on the portfolio of properties that BRX owns. Previously, the market was far too bearish, but it appears investors recognized the value today.

INVH did exactly what it set out to do. It invested in a portfolio of rental homes and generated significant growth in same-property NOI and FFO per share. The REIT prudently used its capital to reduce leverage rather than ramping up dividends. The reduction in leverage is a positive factor for shareholders, but the increase in the share price eliminates the appeal of the investment. While we were thoroughly bullish at a lower price, we are no longer interested at the current price.

Our updated outlook on both of these shares is neutral.

We expect both REITs to continue delivering growth in same-property net operating income. We expect FFO per share to grow dramatically faster at INVH compared to BRX. The higher growth rate for INVH should be a function of the REIT having more cash flow to reinvest within its portfolio.

