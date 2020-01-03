Achuthan: Positive Jobs Report Doesn't Tell The Whole Story

Europe, Asia ex Japan, and global industrial growth can turn up while the US still decelerates, so investors shouldn’t conflate what is happening there with what is happening here.

The recent jobs report is misleading and we’re still in a slowdown of both employment and the U.S. economy, says Lakshman Achuthan, COO and co-founder of ECRI.

Despite a positive jobs report in December, the growth rate cycle slowdown will continue into early 2020 and include a weaker performance out of the jobs market, Lakshman Achuthan, COO and co-founder of ECRI told Real Vision’s The Interview.

Achuthan said the unemployment rate may have reached a record low at 3.5%, but in the construction sector – a key sector of the economy – unemployment is up almost 2%. And manufacturing has seen almost a 1 percentage point rise in the unemployment rate.

He said these are among the indicators that the cycle is still moving to the downside, and said while he doesn’t think a recession is imminent, it’s also not an impossibility.

“I think a recession is not off the table at all in 2020, and so there is no green light on that score,” he said. “We do have green lights in Europe, Asia ex Japan, maybe even global industrial growth getting its legs. But that does not mean the US can't still cycle down between now and whenever it catches something on those cycles.”

Achuthan said he sees a few upticks in long leaders and even in a few shorter leaders like financial services, but in order for it to be an objective upturn, it has to be pronounced in those leading indicators.

“It has to be pronounced. It has to persist. And it has to be pervasive,” he said. “It has to be the majority of the drivers contributing to the rise. As of today, there's no upturn. Until you see the three P's to the upside, we just don't have that.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.