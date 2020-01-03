FEO: 9.7%-Yielding CEF Is Our 2020 Top Pick For Emerging Markets Exposure

The First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) with $85 million in total assets under management is a closed-end fund that invests in emerging market equity and bonds. The fund distributes a fixed quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share that currently yields 9.7% achieved through a leveraged and actively managed investment strategy. While the market segment faced a challenging past decade given a combination of lower commodity prices, a stronger U.S. dollar, and general macro headwinds, we see FEO as well-positioned to benefit from an improving global growth outlook. This article highlights FEO as a top-performing emerging markets fund in the last 10 years with upside in 2020.

Fund Background

FEO's object is to achieve a high level of total return through a combination of fixed income and equity securities currently at an approximate 60/40 split. The holdings here include 46% in sovereign bonds primarily denominated in foreign currency, along with 17% in foreign corporate debt mostly issued in US dollars. Investments in common stock are tilted towards large-cap corporations through ADRs when available and locally traded shares.

We like the diversification across geographies and credit quality in the bond holdings. China and Brazil each represents 11.5% of the total weighting, while Russia at 7.9%, Mexico at 6.7%, and India with 6.4% round out the top five countries by exposure. Credit quality includes approximately 40% rated investment grade at "BBB-" or better, along with more speculative high yield holdings. Approximately ~64% of the fund is denominated in foreign currencies, which highlights FX variations as a key risk factor.

FEO Performance

What we like about FEO is its overall impressive performance over the past decade in consideration of what was a difficult investment environment for emerging markets. Favorably, FEO was able to outperform the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE:EEM), which is an important benchmark for the segment, along with two comparable emerging market closed-end funds that we include here for reference. FEO returned 84.5% over the past 10 years, which was above the 42.8% return in the Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF), 20.1% in the Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF), and 35.5% in EEM.

To be clear, the comparison here is not quite apples to apples, as EEM, EMF, and AEF are equity-only, while FEO has benefited from its fixed-income exposure. Still, given the higher risk profile of emerging markets and generally recognized higher available fixed-income yields, we believe FEO's exposure to EM debt is a positive across different market environments. The inclusion of these funds here in our discussion is simply for reference as to the type of market returns available over different periods.

At the fund level, we note that FEO has presented lower risk compared to EEM and EMF. A smaller max drawdown and higher Sharpe ratio as a measure of risk-adjusted returns present a strong relative risk profile as an advantage. The data here only adds to our conviction of FEO as a high-quality fund and a good long-term investment option.

Fund Risk Metrics

Distribution

The other advantage in FEO compared to EEM and the other two CEFs is its larger distribution yield currently at 9.7%, compared to 7.3% for EMF, 2.7% with EEM, and 2.2% with AEF. While all distributions must be reinvested to achieve the stated total return results above, we like the CEF structure and high yield opportunity, as it provides flexibility in terms of choosing to take the cash option or reinvesting depending on changing market environments. The return of capital component has averaged around 45% of the total amount over the past five years. All distributions made in 2019 were investment income given the strong market environment. FEO's NAV climbed by 19% in 2019 on a total return basis.

Discount to NAV

FEO currently trades at a discount to NAV of 9.2%, which has narrowed compared to an average closer to 11% over the past year. In our view, this more recent trend of a narrowing discount is a sign of quality that could narrow further should the market segment continue to trend higher. FEO's discount to NAV was as narrow as 4.4% in late 2017.

While EMF and AEF currently trade at a wider 11% and 12% discount each respectively, we argue that FEO's portfolio should command a relative premium to the two, as it holds fixed-income investments typically not available to trading by retail investors. That's not to say a sovereign bond from Brazil or Russia is liquid, but simply that the portfolio is more difficult to replicate. This point also in part justifies FEO's higher expense ratio at 1.9%, compared to 1.6% for EMF and 1.6% for AEF.

FEO Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Financial markets have exhibited increasing momentum in recent months following favorable developments with easing tension in the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute. The consensus is that by removing this layer of uncertainty that had clouded the investment environment over the past 2 years, global growth can recover, which would be supportive to trade activity. Clearly, such a condition would be favorable to emerging markets, which could also lead to some demand pressure supporting higher commodity prices. Exporting economies like Russia and Brazil, which are important holdings for FEO, would stand to benefit.

Still, there are reasons to be cautious, since much of the headlines have yet to translate into a significant improvement in hard economic data. There is a possibility that the weaker economic trends observed in 2019 are structurally deeper than simply caused by the trade uncertainty over the period. A deterioration in global growth going forward poses the main risk for emerging markets and the FEO fund.

Takeaway

We think FEO is a quality fund that provides diversified exposure to an important market segment. Acknowledging that an equity-only fund like EMF is likely better-positioned to benefit from a very bullish scenario for emerging markets, in the context of the current outlook, we believe the more balanced exposure to EM, including equities and fixed income, with the FEO strategy is prudent. We rate shares of FEO as a buy as a good choice for income and total return potential, and it's our top pick in emerging market funds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.