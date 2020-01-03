Updating S&P 500 2020 EPS Growth Rates By Sector

My guess is Q4 '19 earnings and revenue will come in a little "hot" (good upside) and 2020 guidance will be tempered.

As a whole, the S&P 500 looks pretty good heading into Q4 '19 earnings in a week or so.

It's positive revisions to sectors even as the rest of the S&P 500 typically sees downward revisions that provide a positive tell for investors.

(Source: IBES by Refinitiv)

This table was sent out to readers on December 1 (here) and once in November '19 (here).

On December 1, readers were told to keep an eye on Consumer Discretionary and Real Estate.

It's not negative revisions that worry us - it's expected that analyst estimates erode as we get closer to a quarter (Ed Yardeni has written about this for years) - it's positive revisions to sectors even as the rest of the S&P 500 typically sees downward revisions that provide a positive tell for investors.

Financials - per the above table - have been stable now since October 1 '19 (i.e., the expected 2020 growth rate has been stable) which is a positive.

Consumer Discretionary, Real Estate and Financials - the revisions portend positively for each of these sectors.

Summary/Conclusion: As a whole, the S&P 500 looks pretty good heading into Q4 '19 earnings in a week or so. "Degradation" or erosion hasn't been too bad since October 1 of 2019. My guess is Q4 '19 earnings and revenue will come in a little "hot" (good upside) and 2020 guidance will be tempered. Like overall stock market sentiment, no one wants to be bullish.

2019 was a good year.

This is the first official blog post of 2020 and I thought readers deserved an update of 2020 sector estimates.

Thanks for being a reader.

