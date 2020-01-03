Johnson & Johnson: Litigation Risk Discounting Shares Relative To Market

Johnson & Johnson is a wonderful company, and shares are right around fair value by our estimate. Investors can do worse in a market that is so elevated.

The financial strength of Johnson & Johnson gives the company an advantage in legal warfare that will likely see final liabilities amount to less than many are fearing.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have underperformed, largely because of bad publicity regarding various lawsuits that the company has been fighting.

Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) hardly needs much introduction. A maker of various household healthcare products, medical devices and medications, the company is a well-established name in the investment community. With the market at all-time highs as the calendar turns over into 2020, the stock trades at a discount to the market. And while the company continues to face litigation (and eventual liability charges), there aren't many companies as well equipped as Johnson & Johnson to handle them. We find shares to be "fairly valued" at current prices, which means that long-term investors could do worse when so much of the market is trading at elevated multiples.

Johnson & Johnson Is "Cheap" Relative To The Market

The past year has been an astonishing year for investors. With only occasional dips, the S&P 500 appreciated a whopping 29.19% in 2019. To give some context to this, the historical average return of the S&P 500 going back almost a century is just shy of 10% per annum.

With the market having a year that falls so far outside of "norms", the appreciation has come at the expense of valuation. As of now, the S&P 500 now trades at more than 24X earnings. This is far higher than the market's historical average of just under 16X.

When we look at Johnson & Johnson, it becomes evident that shares have not participated in the overall market rally (although they are still up over the past year and ended 2019 on a strong note).

Johnson & Johnson is closing out its fiscal year later this month, and with final guidance of between $8.84 and $8.89 (constant currency), the stock is trading at a multiple of approximately 16.45X. This is a sizable 32% discount to the S&P 500 and a 14% discount to Johnson & Johnson's own 10-year median P/E ratio.

Why is there such a gap between the two? The answer, in our view, is primarily two-fold. First, the S&P 500 has become rather weighted towards the technology sector. Major tech companies with enormous market caps, including Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), and Facebook (FB), have contributed to the overall rise of the index. According to the Wall Street Journal, the technology sector alone accounts for roughly 22% of the index. The strong performance of these stocks with huge market caps has given quite a bit of lift to the S&P 500 as a whole.

Why hasn't Johnson & Johnson fully benefited from a "tide raising all ships" effect with a growing stock market? The stock has been suppressed a bit by negative headlines surrounding ongoing legal battles that the company is fighting through. Much of the past year, the stock has been marred with multiple legal headlines. The company has worked through numerous lawsuits in regard to a few products, as well as the opioid crisis ravaging the US. The stock has been impacted because of anticipated liabilities that will eventually arise from verdicts and settlements. Despite this risk, we remain bullish on Johnson & Johnson over the long term.

Legal Liabilities Are Likely To Have A Muted Impact On The Business

Litigation can be a scary topic, and investors should never completely write off the risk of what lawsuits can do to a company. With that said, there are a number of reasons that we believe that Johnson & Johnson will work through these challenges successfully.

The company faces liability on three primary topics. The first being its role in the opioid crisis that has ravaged the United States for decades. Johnson & Johnson faces more than 2,000 lawsuits from consumers, states, and municipalities. The company is offering $4 billion as a lump settlement to resolve all disputes in the US.

Additionally, the company is dealing with litigation surrounding two products sold by Johnson & Johnson. This being the company's drug Risperdal and the company's talcum powder products. In October, a jury awarded $8 billion to a family for unintended side effects that Risperdal had on a boy. It is probable that this award is sharply cut following an appeal by JNJ.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson's battle against talcum powder lawsuits is also ongoing. There has been back and forth regarding the FDA's results from testing for asbestos, and the company has been winning in court more often than losing.

Our takeaway on the litigation is this. The company will be paying out multiple billions of dollars in settlements and verdicts over the coming years. However, it is likely that the amount is something that is palatable by JNJ. There are two reasons for this. The company is the larger entity in these lawsuits. You have what is essentially a single, large entity up against thousands of smaller plaintiffs. The vast majority of these defendants cannot afford (either the time, or financial resources) required to pursue the blockbuster type of dollar figures that would truly threaten the stability of Johnson & Johnson. There will be pressure to settle litigation for financial and publicity reasons (depending on whether you are a private party or a politician).

So, let's say that total liability for these three areas of litigation totals $20 billion (the opioid litigation is currently looking at $4 billion, so that leaves another $16 billion for any opioid counter offer and roughly equal parts for the product lawsuits).

Johnson & Johnson's business generates nearly $20 billion in FCF every year. The company is also sitting on more than $16 billion in cash and carries very little debt with a leverage ratio of just 1.26X EBITDA, in addition to a credit rating that supersedes the US government. Obviously, these liabilities could be more or less than that figure, but the point is to illustrate just how well-equipped JNJ is to grapple with whatever that figure winds up being (in all but the most unlikely and apocalyptic scenarios). Johnson & Johnson is flush with cash and has easy access to massive amounts of cheap capital, should the need ever arise.

Wrapping Up

Our previous coverage of Johnson & Johnson indicated why we feel that the company is fairly valued in the $140s and why we think an ideal entry point would be in the high $120s. While litigation risks are the more public talking point surrounding the stock, we don't feel that potential liabilities will amount to anything large enough to really hamper the business over the long term. Without a crystal ball to predict the next market correction, Johnson & Johnson's steep discount to the overall markets can offer investors something to think about after ringing in the new year.

